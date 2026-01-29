امتدادًا لجهود المملكة في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز حضور الخبرات السعودية عالميًا، حصدت الدكتورة بدور بنت شباب نوار المطيري جائزة «المرأة العالمية في المجال الصحي» من الكلية الملكية للأطباء في بريطانيا؛ لتكون بذلك أول امرأة سعودية وعربية تنال هذا التكريم، تقديرًا لإسهاماتها في تطوير البرامج الوقائية الصحية ومشاركاتها الدولية.

وتُعد جائزة «المرأة العالمية في المجال الصحي»، جائزة سنوية تُمنح لتكريم النساء العاملات في المجالات الصحية تقديرًا لإسهاماتهن الدولية، وجاء منحها للدكتورة المطيري نظير جهودها في تطوير وتطبيق برامج وقائية صحية دوليًا بالتعاون بين جامعة جلاسكو ووزارتي الصحة والتعليم في المملكة، إلى جانب مشاركاتها التطوعية وإسهاماتها البحثية.

ويتزامن ذلك مع حصولها على جائزة «الأم المثالية» على مستوى إسكتلندا، بوصفها أول سعودية وعربية تنال هذا اللقب، ضمن حفل رسمي نظمته الحكومة الأسكتلندية لتكريم النماذج الملهمة في التربية وخدمة المجتمع.

وتعمل المطيري طبيبة وباحثة دكتوراه مبتعثة من وزارة الصحة في مجال السياسات الصحية، ومتخصصة في طب الأسنان وصحة أسنان المجتمع، وأسست مشروع TOPS بوصفه أول مشروع وطني بحثي يُعنى بالوقاية من تسوس الأسنان لدى أطفال رياض الأطفال بمدينة الرياض.

ويجسّد هذا التكريم الدولي ما تحظى به الكفاءات الوطنية من دعم وتمكين، ويعكس جهود وزارة الصحة ضمن منظومة التحول الصحي في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030 للاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، بما يعزز تطوير القطاع الصحي، ويرسّخ مكانة المملكة إقليميًا ودوليًا.