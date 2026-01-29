Continuing the Kingdom's efforts to empower national talents and enhance the presence of Saudi expertise globally, Dr. Badr bint Shabab Nawar Al-Mutairi has won the "Global Woman in Health" award from the Royal College of Physicians in Britain; thus becoming the first Saudi and Arab woman to receive this honor, in recognition of her contributions to the development of health preventive programs and her international participations.

The "Global Woman in Health" award is an annual award given to honor women working in health fields for their international contributions. The award was granted to Dr. Al-Mutairi in recognition of her efforts in developing and implementing health preventive programs internationally in collaboration with the University of Glasgow and the Ministries of Health and Education in the Kingdom, alongside her voluntary contributions and research efforts.



This coincides with her receiving the "Ideal Mother" award at the level of Scotland, as she is the first Saudi and Arab woman to receive this title, during an official ceremony organized by the Scottish government to honor inspiring figures in education and community service.



Dr. Al-Mutairi works as a physician and a PhD researcher sponsored by the Ministry of Health in the field of health policies, specializing in dentistry and community dental health. She established the TOPS project as the first national research project concerned with the prevention of dental caries among kindergarten children in Riyadh.



This international recognition embodies the support and empowerment that national talents receive, and reflects the efforts of the Ministry of Health within the health transformation system under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to invest in human capital, which enhances the development of the health sector and solidifies the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally.