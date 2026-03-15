أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية تحديث آلية الاحتساب لنسب التوطين في برنامج نطاقات، بحيث يستند الاحتساب إلى عقود العمل الموثقة إلكترونياً عبر منصة «قوى»، وذلك ابتداءً من 15 أبريل 2026م.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار تعزيز الشفافية ورفع موثوقية بيانات سوق العمل، وتحسين تجربة المنشآت في إدارة العلاقة التعاقدية مع العاملين، من خلال توحيد مصدر بيانات العقود وربطها بشكلٍ مباشر باحتساب نسب التوطين.
ويستند هذا التحديث إلى قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (195) وتاريخ 1443/4/4هـ، القاضي بإسناد تنظيم وإدارة العلاقة التعاقدية بين المنشآت والعاملين إلى الوزارة، بما يشمل الإشراف على توثيق عقود العمل وإجراءاتها وتنظيمها في سوق العمل.
وأكدت الوزارة أن توثيق عقود العاملين السعوديين عبر منصة «قوى» يُعد شرطاً أساسياً لاحتسابهم في نسب التوطين ضمن برنامج «نطاقات»، داعيةً جميع المنشآت إلى استكمال توثيق عقود موظفيها عبر المنصة؛ لضمان دقة الاحتساب وتجنب أي تأثير على تصنيف المنشأة.
وتُعد منصة «قوى» البوابة الرقمية الموحدة لخدمات قطاع العمل، إذ توفر حزمة من الخدمات الإلكترونية التي تمكّن المنشآت من إدارة عقود العمل والامتثال للأنظمة ذات العلاقة، إذ شهدت المنصة إنشاء وتجديد ما يزيد على (12) مليون عقد عمل موثق إلكترونياً، مؤكدةً في الوقت نفسه دورها في تعزيز شفافية العلاقة التعاقدية واستقرار بيئة العمل في المملكة، وذلك دعماً لمستهدفات التحول الرقمي وتحقيقاً لمستهدفات إستراتيجية سوق العمل.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced an update to the calculation mechanism for localization rates in the Nitaqat program, whereby the calculation will be based on employment contracts documented electronically through the "Qiwa" platform, starting from April 15, 2026.
The ministry clarified that this procedure comes as part of enhancing transparency and increasing the reliability of labor market data, and improving the experience of establishments in managing the contractual relationship with workers, by standardizing the source of contract data and directly linking it to the calculation of localization rates.
This update is based on Cabinet Resolution No. (195) dated 4/4/1443 AH, which mandates the ministry to organize and manage the contractual relationship between establishments and workers, including overseeing the documentation of employment contracts and their procedures and organization in the labor market.
The ministry confirmed that documenting contracts for Saudi workers through the "Qiwa" platform is a fundamental requirement for their inclusion in the localization rates within the "Nitaqat" program, urging all establishments to complete the documentation of their employees' contracts through the platform to ensure accurate calculations and avoid any impact on the establishment's classification.
The "Qiwa" platform is the unified digital gateway for labor sector services, providing a package of electronic services that enable establishments to manage employment contracts and comply with related regulations. The platform has witnessed the creation and renewal of more than (12) million electronically documented employment contracts, while simultaneously affirming its role in enhancing the transparency of the contractual relationship and stabilizing the work environment in the Kingdom, in support of digital transformation objectives and achieving the goals of the labor market strategy.