The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced an update to the calculation mechanism for localization rates in the Nitaqat program, whereby the calculation will be based on employment contracts documented electronically through the "Qiwa" platform, starting from April 15, 2026.

The ministry clarified that this procedure comes as part of enhancing transparency and increasing the reliability of labor market data, and improving the experience of establishments in managing the contractual relationship with workers, by standardizing the source of contract data and directly linking it to the calculation of localization rates.

This update is based on Cabinet Resolution No. (195) dated 4/4/1443 AH, which mandates the ministry to organize and manage the contractual relationship between establishments and workers, including overseeing the documentation of employment contracts and their procedures and organization in the labor market.

The ministry confirmed that documenting contracts for Saudi workers through the "Qiwa" platform is a fundamental requirement for their inclusion in the localization rates within the "Nitaqat" program, urging all establishments to complete the documentation of their employees' contracts through the platform to ensure accurate calculations and avoid any impact on the establishment's classification.

The "Qiwa" platform is the unified digital gateway for labor sector services, providing a package of electronic services that enable establishments to manage employment contracts and comply with related regulations. The platform has witnessed the creation and renewal of more than (12) million electronically documented employment contracts, while simultaneously affirming its role in enhancing the transparency of the contractual relationship and stabilizing the work environment in the Kingdom, in support of digital transformation objectives and achieving the goals of the labor market strategy.