فوت ميركاتو: بنزيما يرفض المشاركة أمام الفتح

A press report revealed that French striker Karim Benzema refused to participate with the Al-Ittihad team in their match against Al-Fateh, scheduled for today (Thursday), as part of the Roshen Saudi League.

According to the French network "Foot Mercato," Benzema made the decision not to participate in the match against Al-Fateh and informed the club's management of his decision directly, due to his dissatisfaction with the renewal offer presented to him.



A Renewal Offer Sparks Dispute

For its part, the Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that Benzema's relationship with Al-Ittihad, since signing with them in 2023, seemed like an ongoing honeymoon period, before ending abruptly and sharply due to what the French striker considers unfulfilled promises.

The newspaper pointed out that the Al-Ittihad management promised Benzema to renew his contract under similar or even better terms than his current contract; however, the reality was completely different, as the presented offer included a significant reduction in his salary.

Disappointment

AS explained that Benzema felt insulted by the offer he received, which, according to the former Real Madrid star, does not reflect any respect for his history or his current status within the team. After the meeting held on Wednesday evening, the French striker did not expect such a proposal, which practically meant playing for a weak financial return, increasing his sense of great disappointment, especially given his pivotal role in Al-Ittihad's recent successes and leading the team to regain glories that had been absent from the club for nearly 25 years.