كشف تقرير صحفي رفض المهاجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما المشاركة مع فريق الاتحاد في مباراته أمام الفتح، المقررة اليوم (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.

وبحسب شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، فإن بنزيما اتخذ قرار عدم المشاركة في مباراة الاتحاد ضد الفتح، وأبلغ إدارة النادي بقراره بشكل مباشر، نتيجة عدم رضاه عن عرض التجديد المقدم له.
فوت ميركاتو: بنزيما يرفض المشاركة أمام الفتح

عرض تجديد يُشعل الخلاف

من جانبها، ذكرت صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية أن علاقة بنزيما مع الاتحاد، منذ التعاقد معه في عام 2023، بدت وكأنها فترة شهر عسل مستمرة، قبل أن تنتهي بقطيعة مفاجئة وحادة؛ بسبب ما يعتبره المهاجم الفرنسي وعوداً لم يتم الوفاء بها.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إدارة الاتحاد وعدت بنزيما بتجديد عقده بشروط مماثلة أو حتى أفضل من عقده الحالي، إلا أن الواقع جاء مغايراً تماماً، إذ تضمن العرض المقدم تخفيضاً كبيراً في راتبه.

خيبة أمل

وأوضحت «آس» أن بنزيما شعر بالإهانة من العرض الذي تلقاه، والذي، بحسب نجم ريال مدريد السابق، لا يعكس أي احترام لتاريخه أو لمكانته الحالية داخل الفريق، فبعد الاجتماع، الذي عُقد مساء (الأربعاء)، لم يكن المهاجم الفرنسي يتوقع مثل هذا المقترح، الذي كان يعني عملياً اللعب مقابل عائد مالي ضعيف، ما زاد من شعوره بخيبة أمل كبيرة، خصوصاً في ظل دوره المحوري في النجاحات الأخيرة للاتحاد، وقيادته الفريق لاستعادة أمجاد غابت عن النادي لنحو 25 عاماً.