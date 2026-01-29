The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and joint action to support the activities and works of the Green Middle East Initiative, moving forward towards achieving its goals of preserving the environment, developing vegetation cover, and addressing the challenges of desertification, drought, and climate change, announcing the launch of the initiative's implementation phase and preparing to start its ambitious projects.

This was stated during the speech of the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Chairman of the second session of the Ministerial Council for the Green Middle East Initiative, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, at the conclusion of the second meeting of the Ministerial Council held in Jeddah today, with the participation of 30 member countries from Asia and Africa, in addition to the United Kingdom, which participates as a non-regional observer.



The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture called for doubling efforts to rehabilitate degraded lands and combat desertification, benefiting member countries with environmental, economic, and social advantages, to face the challenges posed by desertification and drought in the region, welcoming the joining of new members to the initiative, which contributes to enhancing the achievement of its targets.



He praised the efforts of the regional member countries in adopting national targets for vegetation cover development, aiming to plant over 37 billion trees and rehabilitate more than 92 million hectares of degraded land in the region, commending the achievements made so far, including the planting of over 3.5 billion trees and the rehabilitation of more than 550,000 hectares of land in the regional member countries; this confirms their commitment to moving forward to implement their national targets and the regional initiative's targets for vegetation cover development.



Additionally, the final statement of the second meeting of the Ministerial Council for the Green Middle East Initiative was issued, and the council adopted several key decisions supporting the launch of its implementation phase, renewing its commitment to enhancing regional cooperation to combat land degradation, halt desertification, and strengthen the capacity to face drought, adapt to its severe environmental, social, and economic impacts, and mitigate its severity. The council also welcomed the accession of the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the Syrian Arab Republic as new regional members in the Green Middle East Initiative, raising the number of regional member countries to 34, in addition to the United Kingdom as a non-regional observer, noting that this number is likely to increase due to the interest and desire of countries in the region to achieve the initiative's goals.



The council expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their significant support for the initiative, thanking the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Chairman of the Ministerial Council, for organizing the second meeting of the council, which represents a milestone in implementing the initiative's goals, and congratulating the Secretary-General of the initiative on his appointment.



The council reviewed the report of the Executive Committee of the Green Middle East Initiative and the report of the Secretary-General of the initiative, which highlighted the main achievements during the foundational phase, including the adoption of the hosting agreement and the signing of a treasury agreement with the Islamic Development Bank, organizing several capacity-building and knowledge-sharing events, in addition to signing several memoranda of understanding with relevant international organizations. These steps pave the way for the operational phase to begin and for launching projects aimed at developing vegetation cover and rehabilitating degraded lands in member countries, praising the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in coordinating and cooperating with the regional member countries and their representatives in the Executive Committee, valuing its support in preparing the General Secretariat and financing its operational budget, and welcoming the progress made in securing the necessary enablers to launch the implementation phase of the initiative.



The council emphasized the importance of enhancing multilateral cooperation with regional and international organizations, noting the vital role of the private sector, financial institutions, and civil society in addressing the challenges of land degradation, desertification, and drought. The council adopted 35 regional and international technical and financial organizations and institutions for cooperation and signing agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at achieving the initiative's targets. The council also welcomed the continued presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Ministerial Council of the Green Middle East Initiative for the year 2026, which will contribute to the ongoing development of the initiative's secretariat and the completion of its institutional structure, paving the way for launching land rehabilitation projects in the regional member countries of the initiative.



The council approved the rotational continental approach for the presidency of the Ministerial Council for the Green Middle East Initiative, which stipulates that the presidency will rotate among the regional member countries in the two continents (Africa and Asia) starting from the year 2027, where the presidency of the Ministerial Council for 2027 will belong to the African continent, and the countries will take turns in the presidency according to the alphabetical order of the English language.



In this context, the Ministerial Council for the Green Middle East Initiative congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the remarkable success of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16), which was held in Riyadh from December 2 to 13, 2024. The council affirmed its full support for the outcomes of the conference, which represented a historic turning point in advancing international support for the convention and contributed to enhancing multilateral cooperation to address the challenges of land degradation and drought, calling on the regional member countries of the initiative to actively participate in the upcoming sessions of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and to play a leading role in promoting the implementation of the convention's goals and mobilizing international momentum to combat land degradation, halt desertification, accelerate land rehabilitation, and enhance the capacity to face drought.



The council welcomed the ambitious outcomes of the COP16 conference, foremost among them the "Riyadh Declaration" and the pioneering initiatives launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the conference, namely: "The Global Riyadh Partnership to Enhance Drought Resilience," "The International Initiative for Early Warning of Sand and Dust Storms," and the "Business for Land Initiative." It also welcomed the launch of the "Riyadh Agenda" during the conference, which aims to transition from a phase of ambition to actual implementation, praising the active participation of many countries, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society institutions, which launched nearly 40 initiatives under the umbrella of the "Riyadh Agenda" to provide sustainable and effective solutions for land rehabilitation, sustainable land management, empowering indigenous peoples and local communities, and adapting to drought.

The council praised the Kingdom's leadership role during its presidency of the COP16 conference in enhancing integration and synergy among the three Rio agreements, noting the attention given by the Federative Republic of Brazil to land protection and restoration during its presidency of the thirtieth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), which was held in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025; resulting in the launch of the Resilient Agricultural Investment Initiative for Zero Land Degradation (RAIZ) and a fund named "The Forever Tropical Forest Facility," which will contribute to supporting global land restoration efforts.



The council welcomed the announcement by the Arab Coordination Group of the allocation of 12 billion US dollars by 2030 to support global projects aimed at restoring degraded lands and enhancing resilience to drought and desertification, valuing the group's support for environmental priorities at both regional and global levels, affirming the pivotal role of the Green Middle East Initiative as a unifying platform for implementing transformative projects. The council also welcomed the outcomes of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), which contribute to enhancing international cooperation to address global environmental challenges, praising the leadership role of the member countries of the Green Middle East Initiative, especially the Sultanate of Oman’s presidency of UNEA-7, following the Kingdom of Morocco’s presidency of UNEA-6 in 2024.



It is noteworthy that on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council meeting, an agreement was signed for the secretariat of the Green Middle East Initiative Fund between the General Secretariat of the Green Middle East Initiative and the Islamic Development Bank, where the bank will manage the fund to serve the implementation phase of the initiative's projects.