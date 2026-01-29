أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية أهمية التعاون والعمل الإقليمي المشترك لدعم أنشطة وأعمال مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، والمضي قُدمًا نحو تحقيق أهدافها، للحفاظ على البيئة، وتنمية الغطاء النباتي، والتصدي لتحديات التصحر والجفاف والتغيرات المناخية، مُعلنة انطلاق المرحلة التنفيذية للمبادرة، والتجهيز لبدء مشاريعها الطموحة.

جاء ذلك خلال كلمة وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس الدورة الثانية للمجلس الوزاري لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، في ختام أعمال الاجتماع الثاني للمجلس الوزاري الذي عُقد في جدة اليوم، بمشاركة 30 دولة عضوة من قارتي آسيا وأفريقيا، إضافةً إلى المملكة المتحدة التي تشارك كدولة غير إقليمية بصفة مراقب.

ودعا وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة إلى مضاعفة الجهود للعمل على إعادة تأهيل الأراضي المتدهورة ومكافحة التصحر بما يعود على الدول الأعضاء بفوائد بيئية واقتصادية واجتماعية، لمواجهة التحديات التي تواجهها المنطقة من آثار التصحر والجفاف، مرحبًا بانضمام أعضاء جدد للمبادرة، بما يُسهم في تعزيز تحقيق مستهدفاتها.

وأشاد بجهود الدول الإقليمية الأعضاء، باعتماد مستهدفات وطنية لتنمية الغطاء النباتي، لزراعة ما يزيد عن 37 مليار شجرة، وإعادة تأهيل أكثر من 92 مليون هكتار من الأراضي المتدهور في المنطقة، مشيدًا بالإنجازات التي تحققت حتى الآن، بزراعة أكثر من 3.5 مليار شجرة وإعادة تأهيل أكثر من 550 ألف هكتار من الأراضي في الدول الإقليمية الأعضاء؛ مما يؤكد حرصها للمضي قدمًا لتنفيذ مستهدفاتها الوطنية، ومستهدفات المبادرة الإقليمية لتنمية الغطاء النباتي.

إلى ذلك، صدر البيان الختامي للاجتماع الثاني للمجلس الوزاري لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، واعتمد المجلس عددًا من القرارات الرئيسة، الداعمة لانطلاق المرحلة التنفيذية لها، وجدّد التزامه بتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي لمكافحة تدهور الأراضي، ووقف التصحر، وتعزيز القدرة على مواجهة الجفاف، والتكيف مع آثارها البيئية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية الجسيمة والتخفيف من حدتها، كما رحب بانضمام كل من جمهورية غانا، وجمهورية سيراليون، وجمهورية سريلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية، والجمهورية العربية السورية، كأعضاء إقليميين جدد في مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر؛ ليرتفع عدد الدول الأعضاء الإقليمية إلى 34 دولة، بالإضافة إلى المملكة المتحدة كدولة غير إقليمية بصفة مراقب، ومشيرًا إلى أن هذا العدد مرجح للزيادة؛ لرغبة واهتمام دول المنطقة بأهمية تحقيق أهداف المبادرة.

وعبّر المجلس عن شكره وامتنانه لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على دعمهما الكبير للمبادرة، مقدّمًا الشكر لوزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس المجلس الوزاري، على تنظيم الاجتماع الثاني للمجلس، الذي يمثل علامة فارقة في تنفيذ أهداف المبادرة، كما هنّأ الأمين العام للمبادرة بمناسبة تعيينه.

واطّلع المجلس على تقرير اللجنة التنفيذية لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، وتقرير الأمين العام للمبادرة، اللذين استعرضا أبرز الإنجازات التي تحققت خلال المرحلة التأسيسية، بما في ذلك اعتماد اتفاقية مقر الاستضافة، وتوقيع اتفاقية أمين الصندوق مع البنك الإسلامي للتنمية، وتنظيم عدد من فعاليات بناء القدرات وتبادل المعرفة، إضافةً إلى توقيع عدة مذكرات تفاهم مع المنظمات الدولية ذات الصلة، حيث تُمهّد هذه الخطوات الطريق لبدء المرحلة التشغيلية، وإطلاق المشاريع الرامية إلى تنمية الغطاء النباتي، واستصلاح الأراضي المتدهورة في الدول الأعضاء، مشيدًا بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية في التنسيق والتعاون مع الدول الأعضاء الإقليمية وممثليها في اللجنة التنفيذية، مثمّنًا دعمها في تجهيز الأمانة العامة وتمويل ميزانيتها التشغيلية، كما رحّب بالتقدم المحرز في تأمين الممكنات اللازمة لإطلاق مرحلة تنفيذ المبادرة.

وشدّد المجلس على أهمية تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف مع المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية، منوّهًا بالدور الحيوي للقطاع الخاص، والمؤسسات المالية والمجتمع المدني في مواجهة تحديات تدهور الأراضي والتصحر والجفاف، واعتمد المجلس 35 منظمة ومؤسسة إقليمية ودولية فنية ومالية للتعاون معها، وتوقيع اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم تهدف لتحقيق مستهدفات المبادرة، كما رحّب المجلس باستمرار رئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية للمجلس الوزاري لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر لعام 2026م، بما سيسهم في مواصلة تطوير أمانة المبادرة واستكمال هيكلها المؤسسي، تمهيدًا لإطلاق مشاريع تأهيل الأراضي في الدول الأعضاء الإقليمية للمبادرة.

ووافق على النهج القاري التناوبي لرئاسة المجلس الوزاري لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، الذي ينص على تناوب الرئاسة بين الدول الأعضاء الإقليمية في القارتين (أفريقيا وآسيا) ابتداءً من عام 2027م، حيث ستكون رئاسة المجلس الوزاري لعام 2027م من نصيب قارة أفريقيا، وستتولى الدول رئاسته حسب الترتيب الأبجدي للغة الإنجليزية.

وفي السياق، هنّأ المجلس الوزاري لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، المملكة العربية السعودية على النجاح الباهر للدورة السادسة عشرة لمؤتمر الأطراف لاتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر (COP16)، الذي عُقد في مدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 13 ديسمبر 2024م، وأكد المجلس دعمه الكامل لمخرجات المؤتمر، الذي مثل منعطفًا تاريخيًا في دفع عجلة الدعم الدولي للاتفاقية، وأسهم في تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف؛ لمواجهة تحديات تدهور الأراضي والجفاف، داعيًا الدول الأعضاء الإقليمية في المبادرة للمشاركة الفاعلة في الدورات القادمة لمؤتمر الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر، والقيام بدور ريادي في تعزيز تنفيذ أهداف الاتفاقية، وحشد الزخم الدولي لمكافحة تدهور الأراضي، ووقف التصحر، وتسريع استصلاح الأراضي، وتعزيز القدرة على مواجهة الجفاف.

ورحّب المجلس بالمخرجات الطموحة لمؤتمر (COP16)، وفي مقدمتها «إعلان الرياض» والمبادرات الرائدة التي أطلقتها المملكة العربية السعودية خلال المؤتمر، وهي: «شراكة الرياض العالمية لتعزيز القدرة على مواجهة الجفاف»، و«المبادرة الدولية للإنذار المبكر بالعواصف الرملية والترابية»، ومبادرة «الأعمال من أجل الأراضي»، ورحّب بإطلاق «جدول أعمال الرياض» خلال المؤتمر، الذي يهدف إلى الانتقال من مرحلة الطموح إلى التنفيذ الفعلي، مشيدًا بالمشاركة الفاعلة للعديد من الدول والمنظمات الدولية، والقطاع الخاص ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني، الذين أطلقوا نحو 40 مبادرة تحت مظلة «جدول أعمال الرياض»؛ لتقديم حلول مستدامة وفعالة لاستصلاح الأراضي، والإدارة المستدامة للأراضي، وتمكين الشعوب الأصلية والمجتمعات المحلية، والتكيف مع الجفاف.

وأشاد المجلس بالدور القيادي للمملكة خلال رئاستها لمؤتمر (COP16)، في تعزيز أوجه التكامل والتآزر بين اتفاقيات ريو الثلاث، منوّهًا بالاهتمام الذي أولته جمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية على حماية الأراضي واستعادتها خلال رئاستها للدورة الثلاثين لمؤتمر الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة الإطارية بشأن تغيّر المناخ (COP30)، التي عُقدت في مدينة بيليم بالبرازيل، خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 21 نوفمبر 2025؛ مما أسفر عن إطلاق مبادرة الاستثمار الزراعي المرن من أجل تدهور صفري للأراضي (RAIZ)، وصندوق باسم «مرفق الغابات الاستوائية إلى الأبد»، حيث ستسهم هذه المبادرات في دعم جهود استعادة الأراضي حول العالم.

ورحّب المجلس بإعلان مجموعة التنسيق العربية عن تخصيص 12 مليار دولار أمريكي بحلول عام 2030م؛ لدعم مشاريع عالمية تهدف إلى استعادة الأراضي المتدهورة، وتعزيز القدرة على الصمود في مواجهة الجفاف والتصحر؛ مُثمّنًا دعم المجموعة للأولويات البيئية على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي، مؤكدًا الدور المحوري لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر بوصفها منصة جامعة لتنفيذ المشاريع التحويلية، ورحّب أيضًا بنتائج الدورة السابعة للجمعية البيئية للأمم المتحدة (UNEA-7)، التي تسهم في تعزيز التعاون الدولي لمواجهة التحديات البيئية العالمية، مشيدًا بالدور القيادي لدول أعضاء مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، خاصةً رئاسة سلطنة عمان لـUNEA-7، وذلك بعد رئاسة المملكة المغربية لـUNEA-6 في عام 2024م.

يذكر أنه تم على هامش اجتماع المجلس الوزاري، التوقيع على اتفاقية أمانة صندوق مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، بين الأمانة العامة لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، والبنك الإسلامي للتنمية؛ حيث سيقوم البنك بإدارة الصندوق بما يخدم المرحلة التنفيذية لتنفيذ مشاريع المبادرة.