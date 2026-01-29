The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (1,040) vouchers yesterday that enable beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing in the Khirbat al-Jawz center in Idlib Governorate, and the centers of Busra al-Sham and al-Musayfirah in Daraa Governorate, as well as the Salma center in Latakia Governorate in the Syrian Arab Republic; benefiting (1,040) individuals, as part of the winter clothing distribution project in the Syrian Arab Republic (Kanaf) for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to confront the harsh cold wave with the arrival of winter in Syria.