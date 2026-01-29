وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (1.040) قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيدين من شراء الكسوة الشتوية في مركز خربة الجوز بمحافظة إدلب، ومركزي بصرى الشام والمسيفرة بمحافظة درعا، ومركز سلمى بمحافظة اللاذقية في الجمهورية العربية السورية؛ استفاد منها (1.040) فردًا، ضمن مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية في الجمهورية العربية السورية (كنف) لعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس مع حلول فصل الشتاء في سورية.