Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.

During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, as well as discussed the latest developments in the current situation in the region and the efforts being made regarding it.

Present at the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Austria, Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tula, and the Director General of the European Department, Ambassador Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad.