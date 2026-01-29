استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، وزيرة خارجية جمهورية النمسا الاتحادية بياته ماينل رايزنجر.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر الاستقبال، وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية النمسا الاتحادية الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد طوله، ومدير عام الإدارة الأوروبية السفير عبدالرحمن الأحمد.