كرَّم أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه اليوم، المواطن سلطان الحربي، ورجل الأمن الجندي عيسى الرشيدي؛ تقديراً لموقفهما الإنساني النبيل، ومبادرتهما المُشرّفة في إنقاذ ومساعدة الطفلة العنود الطريفي، من أسرة سودانية، إثر الحادثة المرورية الأليمة التي تعرضت لها مع أسرتها.

وقال أمير القصيم: «أشكر وأُقدّر بكل فخر ما قام به رجل الأمن عيسى الرشيدي، والمواطن سلطان الحربي في سبيل إنقاذ الطفلة (العنود) أثناء الحادثة الأليمة التي تعرّضت لها مع أسرتها، وأن هذه المبادرات الإنسانية تعكس القيم الأصيلة التي يتميز بها أبناء هذا الوطن، إذ إن الشجاعة وروح المبادرة سِمة مُتجذّرة في المجتمع السعودي».

ونوّه الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بهذه المواقف المُشرّفة التي تُجسّد قيم التكافل والإخاء الإنساني بين المواطنين والمقيمين، وتعكس ما يتحلى به المواطن السعودي ورجال الأمن من الحس الوطني العالي، مشيراً إلى أن مثل هذه النماذج المضيئة محل فخر واعتزاز، وتُسهم في تعزيز القيم الإنسانية في المجتمع.