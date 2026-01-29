The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, honored today in his office, citizen Sultan Al-Harbi and security officer soldier Issa Al-Rashidi; in appreciation of their noble humanitarian stance and their honorable initiative in saving and assisting the child Anoud Al-Turaifi, from a Sudanese family, following the tragic traffic accident that she and her family were involved in.

Prince Al-Qassim said: "I thank and appreciate with pride what security officer Issa Al-Rashidi and citizen Sultan Al-Harbi did to save the child (Anoud) during the tragic incident that she faced with her family, and that these humanitarian initiatives reflect the genuine values that characterize the sons of this nation, as courage and the spirit of initiative are deeply rooted traits in Saudi society."



The prince, Dr. Faisal bin Mishal, highlighted these honorable stances that embody the values of solidarity and human brotherhood among citizens and residents, reflecting the high national sense that Saudi citizens and security personnel possess, pointing out that such shining examples are a source of pride and honor, and contribute to enhancing humanitarian values in society.