كرَّم أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه اليوم، المواطن سلطان الحربي، ورجل الأمن الجندي عيسى الرشيدي؛ تقديراً لموقفهما الإنساني النبيل، ومبادرتهما المُشرّفة في إنقاذ ومساعدة الطفلة العنود الطريفي، من أسرة سودانية، إثر الحادثة المرورية الأليمة التي تعرضت لها مع أسرتها.
وقال أمير القصيم: «أشكر وأُقدّر بكل فخر ما قام به رجل الأمن عيسى الرشيدي، والمواطن سلطان الحربي في سبيل إنقاذ الطفلة (العنود) أثناء الحادثة الأليمة التي تعرّضت لها مع أسرتها، وأن هذه المبادرات الإنسانية تعكس القيم الأصيلة التي يتميز بها أبناء هذا الوطن، إذ إن الشجاعة وروح المبادرة سِمة مُتجذّرة في المجتمع السعودي».
ونوّه الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بهذه المواقف المُشرّفة التي تُجسّد قيم التكافل والإخاء الإنساني بين المواطنين والمقيمين، وتعكس ما يتحلى به المواطن السعودي ورجال الأمن من الحس الوطني العالي، مشيراً إلى أن مثل هذه النماذج المضيئة محل فخر واعتزاز، وتُسهم في تعزيز القيم الإنسانية في المجتمع.
The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, honored today in his office, citizen Sultan Al-Harbi and security officer soldier Issa Al-Rashidi; in appreciation of their noble humanitarian stance and their honorable initiative in saving and assisting the child Anoud Al-Turaifi, from a Sudanese family, following the tragic traffic accident that she and her family were involved in.
Prince Al-Qassim said: "I thank and appreciate with pride what security officer Issa Al-Rashidi and citizen Sultan Al-Harbi did to save the child (Anoud) during the tragic incident that she faced with her family, and that these humanitarian initiatives reflect the genuine values that characterize the sons of this nation, as courage and the spirit of initiative are deeply rooted traits in Saudi society."
The prince, Dr. Faisal bin Mishal, highlighted these honorable stances that embody the values of solidarity and human brotherhood among citizens and residents, reflecting the high national sense that Saudi citizens and security personnel possess, pointing out that such shining examples are a source of pride and honor, and contribute to enhancing humanitarian values in society.