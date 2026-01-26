The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed Al-Rajhi, inaugurated today in Riyadh the third edition of the International Labor Market Conference, with wide participation from labor ministers, decision-makers, and experts from various countries around the world; to discuss the most significant transformations and challenges facing labor markets at both regional and international levels.

Al-Rajhi emphasized in his opening speech that global labor markets are experiencing rapid transformations due to technological advancements, demographic shifts, and changing skill requirements. These transformations necessitate enhancing international cooperation and intensifying the exchange of experiences to build more flexible and sustainable labor markets.

He explained that the International Labor Market Conference has become a global platform that brings together leaders, policymakers, and experts; aiming to transition from exchanging visions and ideas to developing evidence-based practical solutions that contribute to enhancing the readiness of labor markets for future changes, especially in light of the accelerating expansion in the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence.



The Minister of Resources pointed out that the themes of the conference in its current edition address several key issues, most notably the transformations in trade and their impact on job opportunities, informal economies, global skill systems, the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, in addition to employment during crises and building flexible labor markets, with a special focus on empowering youth as a fundamental pillar for the economies of the future.

Al-Rajhi reviewed the Kingdom's experience in developing the labor market within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, affirming that hosting the conference is not limited to showcasing the national experience only, but aims to contribute to enhancing global dialogue on labor market transformations and benefiting from various international experiences and practices.



40 Labor Ministers and 200 Speakers

On the sidelines of the conference, a ministerial meeting was held with the participation of labor ministers from various countries around the world, discussing the most prominent common challenges facing labor markets, foremost among them technological transformations, skill development, the informal economy, improving job quality, in addition to empowering youth and women, and promoting inclusivity in the labor market.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of investing in human capital as the main driver of economic growth, and the necessity of developing flexible and proactive policies that respond to the rapid changes in labor markets, stressing the importance of translating the outcomes of discussions into practical steps through joint cooperation programs, data exchange, and building effective partnerships with international organizations.

The conference witnesses the participation of more than 40 labor ministers, along with over 200 international speakers, and an attendance exceeding 10,000 participants from inside and outside the Kingdom, within a program that includes more than 50 sessions and activities, reflecting the advanced position that the International Labor Market Conference has reached as an influential global platform in shaping the future of work.