افتتح وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد الراجحي، في الرياض اليوم، أعمال النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل، بمشاركة واسعة من وزراء العمل، وصنّاع القرار، والخبراء من مختلف دول العالم؛ وذلك لمناقشة أبرز التحوّلات والتحديات التي تواجه أسواق العمل على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وأكَّد الراجحي، في كلمته الافتتاحية، أنَّ أسواق العمل العالمية تشهد تحوّلات متسارعة نتيجة التطور التقني، والتحولات الديموغرافية، وتغير متطلبات المهارات، وهذه التحوّلات تتطلب تعزيز التعاون الدولي، وتكثيف تبادل الخبرات لبناء أسواق عمل أكثر مرونة واستدامة.
وأوضح أنَّ المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل أصبح منصَّة عالمية تجمع القادة وصنَّاع السياسات والخبراء؛ وتهدف إلى الانتقال من تبادل الرؤى والأفكار إلى تطوير حلول عملية قائمة على الأدلة، تُسهم في تعزيز جاهزية أسواق العمل لمتغيرات المستقبل، لا سيَّما في ظل التوسّع المتسارع في استخدام التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأشار وزير الموارد إلى أنَّ محاور المؤتمر في نسخته الحالية تتناول عدداً من القضايا الرئيسة، أبرزها تحوّلات التجارة وتأثيرها على فرص العمل، والاقتصادات غير الرسمية، ونظم المهارات العالمية، وتأثير الذكاء الاصطناعي على الوظائف، إضافة إلى التوظيف في أوقات الأزمات وبناء أسواق عمل مرنة، مع تركيز خاص على تمكين الشباب بوصفهم ركيزة أساسية لاقتصادات المستقبل.
واستعرض الراجحي تجربة المملكة في تطوير سوق العمل ضمن إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، مؤكداً أنَّ استضافة المؤتمر لا تقتصر على عرض التجربة الوطنية فحسب، بل تهدف إلى الإسهام في تعزيز الحوار العالمي حول تحوّلات أسواق العمل، والاستفادة من التجارب والممارسات الدولية المختلفة.
40 وزير عمل و200 متحدث
على هامش المؤتمر، عُقد الاجتماع الوزاري بمشاركة وزراء العمل من مختلف دول العالم، وناقش الاجتماع أبرز التحديات المشتركة التي تواجه أسواق العمل، وفي مقدمتها التحوّلات التقنية، وتطوير المهارات، والاقتصاد غير الرسمي، وتحسين جودة الوظائف، إضافة إلى تمكين الشباب والنساء، وتعزيز الشمولية في سوق العمل.
وأكَّد الوزراء خلال الاجتماع أهمية الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري بوصفه المحرك الرئيس للنمو الاقتصادي، وضرورة تطوير سياسات مرنة واستباقية تستجيب للتغيرات المتسارعة في أسواق العمل، مشددين على أهمية تحويل مخرجات النقاشات إلى خطوات عملية من خلال برامج تعاون مشتركة، وتبادل البيانات، وبناء شراكات فاعلة مع المنظمات الدولية.
ويشهد المؤتمر مشاركة أكثر من 40 وزير عمل، إلى جانب أكثر من 200 متحدث دولي، وبحضور يتجاوز 10000 مشارك من داخل المملكة وخارجها، ضمن برنامج يضم أكثر من 50 جلسة وفعالية، بما يعكس المكانة المتقدمة التي وصل إليها المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل بوصفه منصّة عالمية مؤثرة في صياغة مستقبل العمل.
The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed Al-Rajhi, inaugurated today in Riyadh the third edition of the International Labor Market Conference, with wide participation from labor ministers, decision-makers, and experts from various countries around the world; to discuss the most significant transformations and challenges facing labor markets at both regional and international levels.
Al-Rajhi emphasized in his opening speech that global labor markets are experiencing rapid transformations due to technological advancements, demographic shifts, and changing skill requirements. These transformations necessitate enhancing international cooperation and intensifying the exchange of experiences to build more flexible and sustainable labor markets.
He explained that the International Labor Market Conference has become a global platform that brings together leaders, policymakers, and experts; aiming to transition from exchanging visions and ideas to developing evidence-based practical solutions that contribute to enhancing the readiness of labor markets for future changes, especially in light of the accelerating expansion in the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence.
The Minister of Resources pointed out that the themes of the conference in its current edition address several key issues, most notably the transformations in trade and their impact on job opportunities, informal economies, global skill systems, the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, in addition to employment during crises and building flexible labor markets, with a special focus on empowering youth as a fundamental pillar for the economies of the future.
Al-Rajhi reviewed the Kingdom's experience in developing the labor market within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, affirming that hosting the conference is not limited to showcasing the national experience only, but aims to contribute to enhancing global dialogue on labor market transformations and benefiting from various international experiences and practices.
40 Labor Ministers and 200 Speakers
On the sidelines of the conference, a ministerial meeting was held with the participation of labor ministers from various countries around the world, discussing the most prominent common challenges facing labor markets, foremost among them technological transformations, skill development, the informal economy, improving job quality, in addition to empowering youth and women, and promoting inclusivity in the labor market.
During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of investing in human capital as the main driver of economic growth, and the necessity of developing flexible and proactive policies that respond to the rapid changes in labor markets, stressing the importance of translating the outcomes of discussions into practical steps through joint cooperation programs, data exchange, and building effective partnerships with international organizations.
The conference witnesses the participation of more than 40 labor ministers, along with over 200 international speakers, and an attendance exceeding 10,000 participants from inside and outside the Kingdom, within a program that includes more than 50 sessions and activities, reflecting the advanced position that the International Labor Market Conference has reached as an influential global platform in shaping the future of work.