افتتح وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد الراجحي، في الرياض اليوم، أعمال النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل، بمشاركة واسعة من وزراء العمل، وصنّاع القرار، والخبراء من مختلف دول العالم؛ وذلك لمناقشة أبرز التحوّلات والتحديات التي تواجه أسواق العمل على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وأكَّد الراجحي، في كلمته الافتتاحية، أنَّ أسواق العمل العالمية تشهد تحوّلات متسارعة نتيجة التطور التقني، والتحولات الديموغرافية، وتغير متطلبات المهارات، وهذه التحوّلات تتطلب تعزيز التعاون الدولي، وتكثيف تبادل الخبرات لبناء أسواق عمل أكثر مرونة واستدامة.
وأوضح أنَّ المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل أصبح منصَّة عالمية تجمع القادة وصنَّاع السياسات والخبراء؛ وتهدف إلى الانتقال من تبادل الرؤى والأفكار إلى تطوير حلول عملية قائمة على الأدلة، تُسهم في تعزيز جاهزية أسواق العمل لمتغيرات المستقبل، لا سيَّما في ظل التوسّع المتسارع في استخدام التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي.


وأشار وزير الموارد إلى أنَّ محاور المؤتمر في نسخته الحالية تتناول عدداً من القضايا الرئيسة، أبرزها تحوّلات التجارة وتأثيرها على فرص العمل، والاقتصادات غير الرسمية، ونظم المهارات العالمية، وتأثير الذكاء الاصطناعي على الوظائف، إضافة إلى التوظيف في أوقات الأزمات وبناء أسواق عمل مرنة، مع تركيز خاص على تمكين الشباب بوصفهم ركيزة أساسية لاقتصادات المستقبل.

واستعرض الراجحي تجربة المملكة في تطوير سوق العمل ضمن إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، مؤكداً أنَّ استضافة المؤتمر لا تقتصر على عرض التجربة الوطنية فحسب، بل تهدف إلى الإسهام في تعزيز الحوار العالمي حول تحوّلات أسواق العمل، والاستفادة من التجارب والممارسات الدولية المختلفة.


40 وزير عمل و200 متحدث

على هامش المؤتمر، عُقد الاجتماع الوزاري بمشاركة وزراء العمل من مختلف دول العالم، وناقش الاجتماع أبرز التحديات المشتركة التي تواجه أسواق العمل، وفي مقدمتها التحوّلات التقنية، وتطوير المهارات، والاقتصاد غير الرسمي، وتحسين جودة الوظائف، إضافة إلى تمكين الشباب والنساء، وتعزيز الشمولية في سوق العمل.

وأكَّد الوزراء خلال الاجتماع أهمية الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري بوصفه المحرك الرئيس للنمو الاقتصادي، وضرورة تطوير سياسات مرنة واستباقية تستجيب للتغيرات المتسارعة في أسواق العمل، مشددين على أهمية تحويل مخرجات النقاشات إلى خطوات عملية من خلال برامج تعاون مشتركة، وتبادل البيانات، وبناء شراكات فاعلة مع المنظمات الدولية.

ويشهد المؤتمر مشاركة أكثر من 40 وزير عمل، إلى جانب أكثر من 200 متحدث دولي، وبحضور يتجاوز 10000 مشارك من داخل المملكة وخارجها، ضمن برنامج يضم أكثر من 50 جلسة وفعالية، بما يعكس المكانة المتقدمة التي وصل إليها المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل بوصفه منصّة عالمية مؤثرة في صياغة مستقبل العمل.