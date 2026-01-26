The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Bisha Governorate of the Jazan region apprehended (4) residents of Indian nationality for violating the security and safety regulations for marine activity practitioners in the Kingdom's maritime areas; they were found fishing without a permit and were in possession of trapped fish. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife. This can be done by calling (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (994), (999), and (996) in the other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the reporter will bear no responsibility.