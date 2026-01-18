برعاية أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال، ينطلق غداً مهرجان الدُخن الثالث في ممشى النخيل بمحافظة بارق، بإشراف فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المنطقة، وتنظيم الجمعية التعاونية الزراعية في المحافظة، ومشاركة جهات حكومية وخاصة ذات علاقة، ويستمر عدة أيام.

أركان متعددة

يضم المهرجان أركاناً متعددة مخصصة لعرض منتجات الدُخن ومشتقاته، إلى جانب أركان تعريفية للجهات ذات العلاقة بالقطاع الزراعي، وغيرها من الجهات الأخرى، ومشاركة للأُسر المنتجة والمزارعين المحليين، إضافة إلى برامج توعوية وفعاليات مصاحبة تهدف إلى إبراز أهمية هذا المحصول ودوره في دعم الأمن الغذائي، وتعزيز الممارسات الزراعية المستدامة.

إقبال الزوار والمهتمين

من المتوقع أن يشهد المهرجان إقبالاً من الزوار والمهتمين بالمنتجات الزراعية والتراث الغذائي حيث يفتح أبوابه يومياً خلال الفترة المسائية، فيما يأتي تنظيم النسخة الثالثة بعد النجاحات التي حققتها النسختان السابقتان، وما شهدتاه من حضور لافت وتفاعل مجتمعي واسع، أسهم في استمرار إقامة المهرجان ضمن برامج وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة الداعمة للمزارعين والجمعيات التعاونية، وبالتكامل مع الجهات الرسمية ذات العلاقة.

الدُخن في بارق

يُعد الدُخن في محافظة بارق من المحاصيل الزراعية التراثية التي ارتبطت بالمنطقة منذ زمن طويل، لما يتميز به من ملاءمته للبيئة المحلية وقيمته الغذائية العالية، واعتماده مصدراً غذائياً مهماً في مراحل تاريخية سابقة، فيما تولي وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة اهتماماً متزايداً بمحصول الدُخن، باعتباره منتجاً وطنياً ذا قيمة غذائية عالية، وتسعى من خلال دعم زراعته وتطوير سلاسل إنتاجه وتسويقه إلى تعزيز الاستدامة الزراعية، ورفع كفاءة الإنتاج المحلي، وتحقيق مستهدفات الأمن الغذائي، بما يتوافق مع رؤية المملكة 2030.