Under the patronage of the Emir of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal, the third Dukhun Festival will kick off tomorrow at the Palm Walk in the Governorate of Baraq, supervised by the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the region, organized by the Agricultural Cooperative Society in the governorate, with participation from relevant governmental and private entities, and will continue for several days.

Multiple Sections

The festival includes multiple sections dedicated to showcasing Dukhun products and their derivatives, along with informational sections for entities related to the agricultural sector, as well as other organizations, and participation from local farmers and productive families, in addition to awareness programs and accompanying events aimed at highlighting the importance of this crop and its role in supporting food security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Visitor and Interested Party Attendance

The festival is expected to witness a turnout from visitors and those interested in agricultural products and culinary heritage, as it opens its doors daily during the evening period. The organization of the third edition follows the successes achieved by the previous two editions, which saw remarkable attendance and wide community interaction, contributing to the continued establishment of the festival as part of the programs of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture that support farmers and cooperative societies, in collaboration with the relevant official entities.

Dukhun in Baraq

Dukhun in the Governorate of Baraq is considered one of the traditional agricultural crops that have been associated with the region for a long time, due to its suitability for the local environment and its high nutritional value, having been an important food source in previous historical stages. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture is increasingly focusing on the Dukhun crop, considering it a national product with high nutritional value, and aims, through supporting its cultivation and developing its production and marketing chains, to enhance agricultural sustainability, improve local production efficiency, and achieve food security targets, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.