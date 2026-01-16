شهد سوق العمل السعودي هذا الأسبوع إطلاق أكثر من 3583 وظيفة جديدة عبر منصة جدارات، تشمل القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومية، والخاص، في فرصة ذهبية أمام المواطنين لتعزيز مسيرتهم المهنية والانضمام إلى مشاريع إستراتيجية ووطنية.

القطاع الحكومي: وظائف إستراتيجية وطبية ورقمية

أعلنت الجهات الحكومية عن 16 وظيفة أبرزها في الرياض وأبو عريش، تضمنت أخصائي استراتيجيات، ومستشار مشاريع النقل، ومهندس خدمات فنية، واستشاري طبي نفسي، وفني علاج طبيعي.

وفيما ركزت الرياض على الوظائف الإدارية والهندسية المتخصصة، طرحت أبو عريش فرصاً في المجال الطبي، ما يعكس سياسة توزيع الفرص بحسب الاحتياجات المحلية.

في المقابل، أعلن القطاع شبه الحكومي 36 وظيفة، أبرزها في المركز الوطني للأرصاد، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والمركز الوطني لسلامة النقل.

ويمكن القول إن الذكاء الاصطناعي، والأمن السيبراني، وحوكمة البيانات هي أبرز المجالات التوظيفية، ما يشير إلى توجّه المملكة نحو توظيف الكفاءات الرقمية لدعم التحول الوطني الرقمي.

بينما يشهد القطاع الصحي المتخصص أيضاً توسعاً في وظائف استشارية للأعصاب والقسطرة والعناية المركزة، خصوصاً في الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل.

القطاع الخاص: أكثر من 3500 وظيفة

تصدرت الرياض والمنطقة الشرقية المشهد بأكثر من 2000 وظيفة مشتركة، تليها مكة المكرمة، الجبيل، وجازان.

وجاءت القطاعات الأكثر طلباً في: التقنية، والمبيعات، والخدمات، والتدريب، واللوجستيات، مع تركيز على الكفاءات الوطنية لدعم نمو الشركات والمشاريع الصناعية والتجارية.

ومن أبرز الاتجاهات الوظيفية:

  • الذكاء الاصطناعي وإدارة البيانات يتصدران مستقبل الوظائف في الحكومة وشبه الحكومية.
  • الخدمات الصحية والتخصصية مستمرة بالنمو في المناطق الجنوبية والشرقية.
  • الطاقة المتجددة والهندسة الاستشارية تحمل فرصاً متزايدة في مشاريع إستراتيجية كبرى مثل مدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن هذا الأسبوع يمثل نافذة ذهبية للسعوديين الباحثين عن عمل، مع فرص متوازنة بين القطاع الحكومي، وشبه الحكومي، والخاص، تركز على المهارات الإستراتيجية، والرقمية، والصحية، مما يعكس رؤية المملكة لتعزيز التوظيف الوطني في القطاعات الحيوية والمستقبلية.