شهد سوق العمل السعودي هذا الأسبوع إطلاق أكثر من 3583 وظيفة جديدة عبر منصة جدارات، تشمل القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومية، والخاص، في فرصة ذهبية أمام المواطنين لتعزيز مسيرتهم المهنية والانضمام إلى مشاريع إستراتيجية ووطنية.
القطاع الحكومي: وظائف إستراتيجية وطبية ورقمية
أعلنت الجهات الحكومية عن 16 وظيفة أبرزها في الرياض وأبو عريش، تضمنت أخصائي استراتيجيات، ومستشار مشاريع النقل، ومهندس خدمات فنية، واستشاري طبي نفسي، وفني علاج طبيعي.
وفيما ركزت الرياض على الوظائف الإدارية والهندسية المتخصصة، طرحت أبو عريش فرصاً في المجال الطبي، ما يعكس سياسة توزيع الفرص بحسب الاحتياجات المحلية.
في المقابل، أعلن القطاع شبه الحكومي 36 وظيفة، أبرزها في المركز الوطني للأرصاد، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، والمركز الوطني لسلامة النقل.
ويمكن القول إن الذكاء الاصطناعي، والأمن السيبراني، وحوكمة البيانات هي أبرز المجالات التوظيفية، ما يشير إلى توجّه المملكة نحو توظيف الكفاءات الرقمية لدعم التحول الوطني الرقمي.
بينما يشهد القطاع الصحي المتخصص أيضاً توسعاً في وظائف استشارية للأعصاب والقسطرة والعناية المركزة، خصوصاً في الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل.
القطاع الخاص: أكثر من 3500 وظيفة
تصدرت الرياض والمنطقة الشرقية المشهد بأكثر من 2000 وظيفة مشتركة، تليها مكة المكرمة، الجبيل، وجازان.
وجاءت القطاعات الأكثر طلباً في: التقنية، والمبيعات، والخدمات، والتدريب، واللوجستيات، مع تركيز على الكفاءات الوطنية لدعم نمو الشركات والمشاريع الصناعية والتجارية.
ومن أبرز الاتجاهات الوظيفية:
- الذكاء الاصطناعي وإدارة البيانات يتصدران مستقبل الوظائف في الحكومة وشبه الحكومية.
- الخدمات الصحية والتخصصية مستمرة بالنمو في المناطق الجنوبية والشرقية.
- الطاقة المتجددة والهندسة الاستشارية تحمل فرصاً متزايدة في مشاريع إستراتيجية كبرى مثل مدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.
ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن هذا الأسبوع يمثل نافذة ذهبية للسعوديين الباحثين عن عمل، مع فرص متوازنة بين القطاع الحكومي، وشبه الحكومي، والخاص، تركز على المهارات الإستراتيجية، والرقمية، والصحية، مما يعكس رؤية المملكة لتعزيز التوظيف الوطني في القطاعات الحيوية والمستقبلية.
This week, the Saudi labor market witnessed the launch of more than 3,583 new jobs through the Jadarat platform, covering government, semi-government, and private sectors, providing a golden opportunity for citizens to enhance their careers and join strategic and national projects.
Government Sector: Strategic, Medical, and Digital Jobs
The government entities announced 16 jobs, most notably in Riyadh and Abu Arish, including Strategy Specialists, Transportation Project Consultants, Technical Services Engineers, Medical Psych Consultants, and Physical Therapy Technicians.
While Riyadh focused on specialized administrative and engineering jobs, Abu Arish offered opportunities in the medical field, reflecting a policy of distributing opportunities according to local needs.
In contrast, the semi-government sector announced 36 jobs, most notably at the National Center of Meteorology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, and the National Transportation Safety Center.
It can be said that artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data governance are the most prominent employment fields, indicating the Kingdom's direction towards employing digital talents to support the national digital transformation.
Meanwhile, the specialized health sector is also witnessing an expansion in consulting jobs for neurology, catheterization, and intensive care, especially at the Royal Commission in Jubail.
Private Sector: Over 3,500 Jobs
Riyadh and the Eastern Province led the scene with more than 2,000 shared jobs, followed by Makkah, Jubail, and Jazan.
The most in-demand sectors included: technology, sales, services, training, and logistics, with a focus on national competencies to support the growth of companies and industrial and commercial projects.
Some of the most notable employment trends include:
- Artificial intelligence and data management are at the forefront of the future of jobs in government and semi-government sectors.
- Health and specialized services continue to grow in the southern and eastern regions.
- Renewable energy and consulting engineering offer increasing opportunities in major strategic projects such as King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.
In conclusion, this week represents a golden window for Saudis seeking employment, with balanced opportunities across the government, semi-government, and private sectors, focusing on strategic, digital, and health skills, reflecting the Kingdom's vision to enhance national employment in vital and future-oriented sectors.