This week, the Saudi labor market witnessed the launch of more than 3,583 new jobs through the Jadarat platform, covering government, semi-government, and private sectors, providing a golden opportunity for citizens to enhance their careers and join strategic and national projects.

Government Sector: Strategic, Medical, and Digital Jobs

The government entities announced 16 jobs, most notably in Riyadh and Abu Arish, including Strategy Specialists, Transportation Project Consultants, Technical Services Engineers, Medical Psych Consultants, and Physical Therapy Technicians.

While Riyadh focused on specialized administrative and engineering jobs, Abu Arish offered opportunities in the medical field, reflecting a policy of distributing opportunities according to local needs.

In contrast, the semi-government sector announced 36 jobs, most notably at the National Center of Meteorology, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, and the National Transportation Safety Center.

It can be said that artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data governance are the most prominent employment fields, indicating the Kingdom's direction towards employing digital talents to support the national digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the specialized health sector is also witnessing an expansion in consulting jobs for neurology, catheterization, and intensive care, especially at the Royal Commission in Jubail.

Private Sector: Over 3,500 Jobs

Riyadh and the Eastern Province led the scene with more than 2,000 shared jobs, followed by Makkah, Jubail, and Jazan.

The most in-demand sectors included: technology, sales, services, training, and logistics, with a focus on national competencies to support the growth of companies and industrial and commercial projects.

Some of the most notable employment trends include:

Artificial intelligence and data management are at the forefront of the future of jobs in government and semi-government sectors.

Health and specialized services continue to grow in the southern and eastern regions.

Renewable energy and consulting engineering offer increasing opportunities in major strategic projects such as King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.

In conclusion, this week represents a golden window for Saudis seeking employment, with balanced opportunities across the government, semi-government, and private sectors, focusing on strategic, digital, and health skills, reflecting the Kingdom's vision to enhance national employment in vital and future-oriented sectors.