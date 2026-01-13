Under the patronage of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the "First Conference on Tourist Guidance and Enriching the Experience" will kick off tomorrow, on January 14 and 15, with the participation of a select group of leaders, experts, and specialists in the tourism sector from within the Kingdom and abroad, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Makkah.

The conference aims to develop the tourist guidance system, enhance the role of innovation in elevating the visitor experience, and build a professional and sustainable tourism sector led by Saudi individuals, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, through a national platform that brings together practitioners and interested parties to exchange knowledge and showcase best practices and tourism experiences.



The conference will include panel discussions and specialized workshops addressing several key topics, including: innovation in tourist guidance, enhancing the experience of pilgrims, employing technology and artificial intelligence in tourism, cultural and historical tourism, sustainability and the development of tourist destinations, in addition to empowering national cadres and enhancing their efficiency.



The conference president, Advisor Abdullah bin Ghazi Al-Otaibi, stated that the conference reaffirms the leadership's commitment to enhancing the quality of the tourism experience in the Kingdom, especially in Makkah, noting that tourist guidance is one of the main pillars in enriching the visitor experience and conveying the civilizational and cultural image of the Kingdom.



He indicated that the conference seeks to unify efforts between government entities, the private sector, and professionals, and to produce practical initiatives that contribute to the development of the profession and enhance the efficiency of tourist guides, thereby boosting the competitiveness of the Saudi tourism sector globally.



The conference targets tourist guides, tourism service companies and providers, relevant government entities, researchers and academics, investors and entrepreneurs, and those interested in tourism development and innovation, contributing to strengthening partnerships, building a sustainable professional communication network, and producing practical recommendations and developmental initiatives that are actionable.