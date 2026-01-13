The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Bish Governorate of the Jazan region rescued a citizen from drowning while swimming. Necessary assistance was provided to him, and he was transported to the hospital for medical care.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow maritime safety guidelines and instructions, swim in designated areas, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas to request assistance in emergencies.