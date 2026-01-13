The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Tuesday) regarding the implementation of a death penalty ruling against one of the perpetrators in the Medina region. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "Indeed, Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The recompense of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the land is none but that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Yaliyasu Othman, a Nigerian national, attempted to smuggle cocaine into the Kingdom, and by the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator. The investigation with him led to the charge of committing the crime, and upon referring him to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as a punishment. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Yaliyasu Othman, a Nigerian national, today (Tuesday) 24/7/1447 AH, corresponding to 13/1/2026, in the Medina region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.