The total volume of international trade for the Kingdom recorded its second highest level during the year 2025, reaching approximately (184.1) billion riyals in October 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of (8.4%), with an increase exceeding (14) billion riyals, compared to a total of (169.8) billion riyals for the same period in 2024.

Data from the International Merchandise Trade Report for October 2025, issued by the General Authority for Statistics, indicated that merchandise exports accounted for (56.5%) of total trade exchanges, valued at (103.9) billion riyals, marking its highest levels during the current year, while imports reached (80.1) billion riyals, representing (43.5%) of the total.

Qualitative Jumps in Goods

The data indicated that the highest peak of trade exchanges during the year 2025 was recorded in July, with a value exceeding (185) billion riyals.

Statistics showed that the Kingdom's trade balance achieved a surplus of (23.9) billion riyals during October 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of (47.4%), with an increase exceeding (7) billion riyals, compared to a surplus of (16.2) billion riyals for the same period last year.

Non-oil national exports (excluding re-exports) recorded approximately (20.1) billion riyals, representing (19.3%) of total merchandise exports, achieving an annual growth rate of (2.4%), with an increase of (462.3) million riyals, compared to (19.6) billion riyals during the same period in 2024.

In contrast, the value of oil exports reached (70.1) billion riyals, accounting for (67.4%) of total exports, while re-exported goods saw a remarkable annual jump of (130.7%), with an increase of (7.8) billion riyals, bringing their total value to approximately (13.8) billion riyals, representing (13.2%) of total merchandise exports, compared to (5.9) billion riyals for the same period last year.

At the level of exporting country groups, the Asian countries group came first with (73.1%), valued at (76.1) billion riyals, followed by the European countries group with (12.2%), at (12.7) billion riyals, then the African countries group with (7.4%), valued at (7.7) billion riyals, and fourthly, the American countries group with (7.1%), at (7.4) billion riyals.

China at the Forefront of Importing Countries

In terms of trading partners, China maintained its position as the top importing country for the Kingdom's exports with (14.1%), valued at (14.7) billion riyals, followed by the UAE with (10.9%), at (11.4) billion riyals, and then India with (9.9%), valued at (10.3) billion riyals.

Regarding non-oil exports (including re-exports), they passed through (31) land, sea, and air customs outlets, with a total value of (33.9) billion riyals, led by King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah with a value of (4.6) billion riyals, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port with a value of (3.8) billion riyals.