سجّل إجمالي حجم التجارة الدولية للمملكة ثاني أعلى مستوى له خلال العام 2025، ليبلغ نحو (184.1) مليار ريال في شهر أكتوبر 2025، محققًا نموًا سنويًا بنسبة (8.4%)، وبزيادة تجاوزت (14) مليار ريال، مقارنةً بإجمالي بلغ (169.8) مليار ريال للفترة المماثلة من العام 2024.

وأوضحت بيانات تقرير التجارة الدولية السلعية لشهر أكتوبر 2025، الصادر عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن الصادرات السلعية شكّلت ما نسبته (56.5%) من إجمالي التبادلات التجارية، بقيمة (103.9) مليار ريال، مسجلةً أعلى مستوياتها خلال العام الحالي، في حين بلغت الواردات (80.1) مليار ريال، بما يمثل (43.5%) من الإجمالي.

قفزات نوعية في السلع

وأشارت البيانات إلى أن أعلى قمّة لمستويات التبادلات التجارية خلال العام 2025 سُجّلت في شهر يوليو، بقيمة تجاوزت (185) مليار ريال.

وبيّنت الإحصاءات تحقيق الميزان التجاري للمملكة فائضًا قدره (23.9) مليار ريال خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025، محققًا نموًا سنويًا بنسبة (47.4%)، وبزيادة تجاوزت (7) مليارات ريال، مقارنةً بفائض بلغ (16.2) مليار ريال للفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.

وسجلت الصادرات الوطنية غير البترولية (باستثناء إعادة التصدير) نحو (20.1) مليار ريال، لتُمثّل (19.3%) من إجمالي الصادرات السلعية، محققةً نموًا سنويًا بنسبة (2.4%)، وبقيمة زيادة بلغت (462.3) مليون ريال، مقارنةً بـ(19.6) مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها من عام 2024.

في المقابل، بلغت قيمة الصادرات البترولية (70.1) مليار ريال، لتشكّل ما نسبته (67.4%) من إجمالي الصادرات، في حين شهدت السلع المعاد تصديرها (إعادة التصدير) قفزة سنوية لافتة بنسبة (130.7%)، وبزيادة بلغت (7.8) مليار ريال، لتصل قيمتها الإجمالية إلى نحو (13.8) مليار ريال، وتمثّل (13.2%) من إجمالي الصادرات السلعية، مقارنةً بـ(5.9) مليار ريال للفترة المماثلة من العام السابق.

وعلى مستوى مجموعات الدول المصدّر إليها، جاءت مجموعة الدول الآسيوية في الصدارة بنسبة (73.1%)، بقيمة (76.1) مليار ريال، تلتها مجموعة الدول الأوروبية بنسبة (12.2%)، بـ(12.7) مليار ريال، ثم مجموعة الدول الأفريقية بنسبة (7.4%)، بقيمة (7.7) مليار ريال، ورابعًا مجموعة دول أمريكا بنسبة (7.1%)، بـ(7.4) مليار ريال.

الصين في صدارة الدول المستوردة

وعلى صعيد الشركاء التجاريين، حافظت الصين على صدارة الدول المستوردة لصادرات المملكة بنسبة (14.1%)، بقيمة (14.7) مليار ريال، تلتها الإمارات بنسبة (10.9%)، بـ(11.4) مليار ريال، ثم الهند بنسبة (9.9%)، بقيمة (10.3) مليار ريال.

وفي جانب الصادرات غير البترولية (بما في ذلك إعادة التصدير)، عبرت من خلال (31) منفذًا جمركيًا بريًا وبحريًا وجويًا، بقيمة إجمالية بلغت (33.9) مليار ريال، تصدّرها مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة بقيمة (4.6) مليار ريال، يليه ميناء جدة الإسلامي بقيمة (3.8) مليار ريال.