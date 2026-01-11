وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (947) قسيمة شرائية تُمكّن المستفيد من شراء الكسوة الشتوية بحسب اختياره من المتاجر المعتمدة في عزلة الأيفوع بمديرية المواسط في محافظة تعز، استفاد منها (947) فردًا من النازحين والمجتمع المستضيف، ضمن مشروع توزيع الكسوة الشتوية (كنف) بالجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمواجهة موجة البرد القارس مع قدوم فصل الشتاء باليمن.