The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (947) shopping vouchers yesterday, enabling beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing of their choice from approved stores in the Al-Ayfou' isolation in the Al-Mawasit district of Taiz Governorate. A total of (947) individuals from the displaced and host community benefited from this initiative, as part of the winter clothing distribution project (Kanaf) in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to address the severe cold wave with the arrival of winter in Yemen.