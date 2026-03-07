In a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere and with fans eager for the oldest derby in the kingdom, they chose to arrive early and have iftar on the sidelines of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, waiting for the gates of the shining Jewel of Jeddah to open.



In the stands, the distinctive artistic displays were present as is customary for the fans of Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, and the support from the fans did not wane at any moment during the match. Chants filled the stands, creating an atmosphere where the biggest winner was the neutral observer who enjoyed the fantastic stands and dazzling ambiance.



As for the pitch, following the referee's whistle, throughout the events of the big clash, nothing changed; Al-Ahli continued its dominance over the great derby, achieving victory over its traditional rival Al-Ittihad with a score of (3-1), declaring itself a fierce competitor to the capital's giants for the Roshen Professional League title.



Al-Ahli took the lead first through the league's top scorer Ivan Toney, ending the first half with this goal before Al-Ittihad equalized at the start of the second half via a penalty executed by their captain Fabinho. Then, Riyad Mahrez scored Al-Ahli's second goal, and Firas Al-Buraikan concluded the derby's goals.