وسط أجواء رمضانية مميزة وجماهير متعطشة للديربي الأعرق في المملكة، اختارت التواجد منذ أوقات مبكرة وتناول طعام الإفطار على جنبات مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، انتظاراً لفتح بوابات جوهرة جدة المشعة.


في المدرجات.. كانت اللوحات الفنية المميزة حاضرة كعادة جماهير الأهلي والاتحاد، ولم يغب الدعم الجماهيري في أي لحظة من لحظات المباراة، وحضرت الأهازيج من المدرجين، في أجواء كان الكاسب الأكبر منها هو المتابع المحايد الذي استمتع بمدرجات خيالية وأجواء مبهرة.


أما في الملعب، وعقب إطلاق حكم المباراة صافرته، وعلى مدار أحداث القمة الكبيرة، فلم يتغير شيء، بل واصل الأهلي سطوته على الديربي الكبير، وحقق الانتصار على غريمه التقليدي الاتحاد بنتيجة (3-1)، معلناً نفسه منافساً شرساً لقطبي العاصمة على لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين.


تقدم الأهلي أولاً عن طريق هداف الدوري إيفان توني، منهياً الشوط الأول بهذا الهدف قبل أن يعود الاتحاد مع بداية الشوط الثاني عبر ركلة جزاء نفذها قائده فابينو، ومن ثم سجل رياض محرز هدف الأهلي الثاني، واختتم فراس البريكان أهداف الديربي.