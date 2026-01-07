The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental regulations for grazing 8 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.