The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration process for 3 real estate plots in 3 neighborhoods in the Makkah region in Jeddah, and the registration of two real estate plots in two neighborhoods in the Madinah region, starting from January 11, 2026, until the end of April 16, 2026.

The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Makkah region include the following neighborhoods in Jeddah: parts of the Al-Taa'won neighborhood, parts of the Al-Tadamon neighborhood, and a part of the Al-Bashayer neighborhood. Registration will also begin in the following neighborhoods in the Madinah region: a part of the Al-Haram Al-Sharif neighborhood and a part of the Al-Jassa neighborhood. It indicated that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and announcements will be made successively regarding the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various regions of the Kingdom in the upcoming periods.

The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/ or through service centers, noting that property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.

The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the availability of the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.

Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The title deed will include data about the property, its descriptions, its condition, and the associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.