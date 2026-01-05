أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ3 قطع عقارية في 3 أحياء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة في محافظة جدة، والتسجيل لقطعتين عقاريتين في حييْن بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من 11 يناير 2026م، وحتى نهاية يوم 16 أبريل 2026.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تشمل الأحياء التالية في محافظة جدة: أجزاء من حي التعاون، وأجزاء من حي التضامن، وجزء من حي البشائر، كما يبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في منطقة المدينة المنورة: جزء من حي الحرم الشريف، جزء من حي الجصة، مبينةً بأن اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعاً عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.
وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أن التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون متاحاً عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa/ أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرة إلى أن التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفٍ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.
ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعداداً لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.
وابتداءً من الموعد المحدد لبدء التسجيل، سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، إذ يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.
The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration process for 3 real estate plots in 3 neighborhoods in the Makkah region in Jeddah, and the registration of two real estate plots in two neighborhoods in the Madinah region, starting from January 11, 2026, until the end of April 16, 2026.
The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Makkah region include the following neighborhoods in Jeddah: parts of the Al-Taa'won neighborhood, parts of the Al-Tadamon neighborhood, and a part of the Al-Bashayer neighborhood. Registration will also begin in the following neighborhoods in the Madinah region: a part of the Al-Haram Al-Sharif neighborhood and a part of the Al-Jassa neighborhood. It indicated that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and announcements will be made successively regarding the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various regions of the Kingdom in the upcoming periods.
The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa/ or through service centers, noting that property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.
The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the availability of the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.
Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The title deed will include data about the property, its descriptions, its condition, and the associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.