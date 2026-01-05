أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ3 قطع عقارية في 3 أحياء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة في محافظة جدة، والتسجيل لقطعتين عقاريتين في حييْن بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من 11 يناير 2026م، وحتى نهاية يوم 16 أبريل 2026.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة تشمل الأحياء التالية في محافظة جدة: أجزاء من حي التعاون، وأجزاء من حي التضامن، وجزء من حي البشائر، كما يبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في منطقة المدينة المنورة: جزء من حي الحرم الشريف، جزء من حي الجصة، مبينةً بأن اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعاً عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أن التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون متاحاً عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa/ أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرة إلى أن التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفٍ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعداداً لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد المحدد لبدء التسجيل، سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، إذ يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.