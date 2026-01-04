ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة بيش بمنطقة جازان (5) مقيمين من الجنسية الهندية مخالفين للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك لممارستهم الصيد دون تصريح، وبحوزتهم أسماك مصيدة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.
وأهاب حرس الحدود بالجميع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية، والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(994) و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية
The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Bish Governorate of the Jazan region apprehended (5) residents of Indian nationality who were violating the security and safety regulations for practitioners of marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as they were fishing without a permit and were found in possession of trapped fish. Legal actions were taken against them in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife. This can be done by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (994), (999), and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability.