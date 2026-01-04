ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة بيش بمنطقة جازان (5) مقيمين من الجنسية الهندية مخالفين للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك لممارستهم الصيد دون تصريح، وبحوزتهم أسماك مصيدة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

وأهاب حرس الحدود بالجميع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية، والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(994) و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية