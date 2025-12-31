ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (12) متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for grazing (12) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.