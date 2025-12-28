رأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم اجتماع المجلس التاسع، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية نائب رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، وأقر المجلس مشروع المخطط الشامل لمحافظة البيضاء، كما وافق على الرؤى والتوجهات المستقبلية لمشروع المخطط الإقليمي والمخططات المحلية للمنطقة الشرقية، إضافة إلى إقرار الدليل العمراني لعربات الطعام المتنقلة بالمنطقة، بمشاركة أعضاء المجلس.

وأكد أمير الشرقية أن ما تشهده المنطقة من حراك تنموي متسارع ومشاريع نوعية يعكس ما تحظى به من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تعزيز مكانة المنطقة اقتصادياً وتنموياً.

وشدد على أهمية تنسيق الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية وإشراك القطاع الخاص، والعمل بروح تكاملية واستغلال الميز التنافسية للمنطقة عبر تهيئة بيئة عمل تنموية متكاملة تسهم في تحقيق تطلعات القيادة، ورفع معدلات جودة الحياة في المدن والمحافظات والمراكز الحضرية وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.

ورفع الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير المنطقة الشرقية الدكتور طلال بن نبيل المغلوث الشكر والامتنان لأمير المنطقة الشرقية رئيس مجلس الهيئة، على توجيهاته السديدة ودعمه المتواصل لأعمال الهيئة، ولنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية نائب رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة على متابعته الحثيثة للبرامج والأعمال.

ويمتد مشروع المخطط الشامل لمحافظة البيضاء حتى 2050، ويرسم مستقبل المحافظة بحيث تصبح مركزاً لوجستياً، وذات اقتصاد حيوي، ومكان عالي الجودة للعيش، مع نقل متعدد الوسائل، ووجهة للترفيه في المنطقة، ومن المتوقع أن يبلغ إجمالي الاستثمارات المخطط لها حتى 2050 ما يقارب 59 مليار ريال على خمس مراحل تنفذ بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.

وأُعلن عن محافظة البيضاء عام 2020، وتبلغ مساحتها قرابة 1551 كيلومتراً مربعاً، وتضم عدداً من الأحياء، من بينها؛ المها، وضاحية الملك فهد، والأنوار، والعروبة، والإسكان الشمالي، والفرسان، والشروق، والأمانة، والمطار، والهضبة.