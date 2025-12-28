The Emir of the Eastern Province, Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Province Development Authority, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired today the ninth council meeting, attended by the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Province Development Authority, and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz. The council approved the comprehensive plan project for Al-Bayda Governorate, as well as the future visions and directions for the regional plan project and local plans for the Eastern Province, in addition to approving the urban guide for mobile food trucks in the region, with the participation of council members.

The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized that the rapid developmental movement and quality projects witnessed in the region reflect the support and attention it receives from the wise leadership, pointing out that this support has contributed to enhancing the region's economic and developmental status.

He stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between government entities and involving the private sector, working in a spirit of integration, and leveraging the region's competitive advantages by creating a comprehensive developmental work environment that contributes to achieving the leadership's aspirations, raising the quality of life in cities, governorates, and urban centers, and achieving sustainable development targets.

The CEO of the Eastern Province Development Authority, Dr. Talal bin Nabil Al-Maghlouth, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Eastern Province, Chairman of the Authority's Board, for his wise directives and continuous support for the Authority's work, and to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Vice Chairman of the Board, for his diligent follow-up on programs and projects.

The comprehensive plan project for Al-Bayda Governorate extends until 2050 and outlines the future of the governorate to become a logistics center, with a vibrant economy, a high-quality living environment, multi-modal transport, and a recreational destination in the region. The total planned investments until 2050 are expected to reach approximately 59 billion riyals over five phases, implemented in coordination with relevant entities.

Al-Bayda Governorate was announced in 2020, covering an area of approximately 1,551 square kilometers, and includes several neighborhoods, among them; Al-Muha, King Fahd District, Al-Anwar, Al-Urouba, Northern Housing, Al-Fursan, Al-Shorouq, Al-Amana, the Airport, and Al-Hadba.