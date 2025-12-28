رأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم اجتماع المجلس التاسع، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية نائب رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، وأقر المجلس مشروع المخطط الشامل لمحافظة البيضاء، كما وافق على الرؤى والتوجهات المستقبلية لمشروع المخطط الإقليمي والمخططات المحلية للمنطقة الشرقية، إضافة إلى إقرار الدليل العمراني لعربات الطعام المتنقلة بالمنطقة، بمشاركة أعضاء المجلس.
وأكد أمير الشرقية أن ما تشهده المنطقة من حراك تنموي متسارع ومشاريع نوعية يعكس ما تحظى به من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تعزيز مكانة المنطقة اقتصادياً وتنموياً.
وشدد على أهمية تنسيق الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية وإشراك القطاع الخاص، والعمل بروح تكاملية واستغلال الميز التنافسية للمنطقة عبر تهيئة بيئة عمل تنموية متكاملة تسهم في تحقيق تطلعات القيادة، ورفع معدلات جودة الحياة في المدن والمحافظات والمراكز الحضرية وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.
ورفع الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير المنطقة الشرقية الدكتور طلال بن نبيل المغلوث الشكر والامتنان لأمير المنطقة الشرقية رئيس مجلس الهيئة، على توجيهاته السديدة ودعمه المتواصل لأعمال الهيئة، ولنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية نائب رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة على متابعته الحثيثة للبرامج والأعمال.
ويمتد مشروع المخطط الشامل لمحافظة البيضاء حتى 2050، ويرسم مستقبل المحافظة بحيث تصبح مركزاً لوجستياً، وذات اقتصاد حيوي، ومكان عالي الجودة للعيش، مع نقل متعدد الوسائل، ووجهة للترفيه في المنطقة، ومن المتوقع أن يبلغ إجمالي الاستثمارات المخطط لها حتى 2050 ما يقارب 59 مليار ريال على خمس مراحل تنفذ بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
وأُعلن عن محافظة البيضاء عام 2020، وتبلغ مساحتها قرابة 1551 كيلومتراً مربعاً، وتضم عدداً من الأحياء، من بينها؛ المها، وضاحية الملك فهد، والأنوار، والعروبة، والإسكان الشمالي، والفرسان، والشروق، والأمانة، والمطار، والهضبة.
The Emir of the Eastern Province, Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Province Development Authority, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired today the ninth council meeting, attended by the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Province Development Authority, and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz. The council approved the comprehensive plan project for Al-Bayda Governorate, as well as the future visions and directions for the regional plan project and local plans for the Eastern Province, in addition to approving the urban guide for mobile food trucks in the region, with the participation of council members.
The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized that the rapid developmental movement and quality projects witnessed in the region reflect the support and attention it receives from the wise leadership, pointing out that this support has contributed to enhancing the region's economic and developmental status.
He stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between government entities and involving the private sector, working in a spirit of integration, and leveraging the region's competitive advantages by creating a comprehensive developmental work environment that contributes to achieving the leadership's aspirations, raising the quality of life in cities, governorates, and urban centers, and achieving sustainable development targets.
The CEO of the Eastern Province Development Authority, Dr. Talal bin Nabil Al-Maghlouth, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Eastern Province, Chairman of the Authority's Board, for his wise directives and continuous support for the Authority's work, and to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Vice Chairman of the Board, for his diligent follow-up on programs and projects.
The comprehensive plan project for Al-Bayda Governorate extends until 2050 and outlines the future of the governorate to become a logistics center, with a vibrant economy, a high-quality living environment, multi-modal transport, and a recreational destination in the region. The total planned investments until 2050 are expected to reach approximately 59 billion riyals over five phases, implemented in coordination with relevant entities.
Al-Bayda Governorate was announced in 2020, covering an area of approximately 1,551 square kilometers, and includes several neighborhoods, among them; Al-Muha, King Fahd District, Al-Anwar, Al-Urouba, Northern Housing, Al-Fursan, Al-Shorouq, Al-Amana, the Airport, and Al-Hadba.