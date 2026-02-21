From modeling platforms to the dock, this is how the path of young model Abdullah Diaby changed after the New York police announced his arrest in connection with a robbery targeting a luxury store in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

The U.S. authorities arrested Diaby (21 years old) and charged him with grand larceny, robbery, and possession of stolen property, according to the New York Post, citing security sources.

Investigations indicate that the 4Gseller store on Spring Street was subjected to a robbery described as quick and bold. Surveillance cameras documented what happened in just about four minutes, during which it is believed that Diaby was accompanied by three others.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspects arrived in the early morning in a silver Ford car, disguised as construction workers, before rushing inside and seizing jackets, bags, and belts from luxury brands.

Store owner Tommy McCary said the scene looked like a shot from a movie, explaining that the perpetrators were throwing the goods from the balcony outside to be loaded into a waiting car, and then they left within minutes.

For his part, Diaby appeared before the Manhattan criminal court and pleaded not guilty, before being released on bail with conditions, and is set to return to court on March 18.

The case has garnered widespread attention, especially with the note that the accused previously worked under the management of a modeling agency, while no official comment has been issued by the agency.

Amid the glamour of fashion and the lights of the courts, the young man now finds himself facing a legal test that could completely reshape his future.