من منصات التصوير إلى قفص الاتهام، هكذا تحوّل مسار عارض الأزياء الشاب عبد الله ديابي بعد أن أعلنت شرطة نيويورك توقيفه على خلفية عملية سطو استهدفت متجراً فاخراً في حي سوهو بمانهاتن.

أوقفت السلطات الأمريكية ديابي (21 عاماً)، ووجهت إليه اتهامات بالسرقة الكبرى والسطو وحيازة ممتلكات مسروقة، وفق ما أوردته صحيفة New York Post نقلاً عن مصادر أمنية.

وتشير التحقيقات إلى تعرض متجر 4Gseller في شارع سبرينغ لعملية وُصفت بالسريعة والجريئة. ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة ما حدث خلال نحو أربع دقائق فقط، حيث يُعتقد أن ديابي كان برفقة ثلاثة آخرين.

ووفق الشكوى الجنائية، وصل المشتبه بهم فجراً بسيارة فورد فضية اللون، متنكرين بزي عمال بناء، قبل أن يندفعوا إلى الداخل ويستولوا على سترات وحقائب وأحزمة من علامات فاخرة.

وقال مالك المتجر تومي ماكاري إن المشهد بدا وكأنه لقطة من فيلم، موضحاً أن المنفذين كانوا يلقون البضائع من الشرفة إلى الخارج ليتم تحميلها في سيارة كانت بانتظارهم، ثم غادروا خلال دقائق.

بدوره، مثل ديابي أمام محكمة مانهاتن الجنائية ودفع ببراءته، قبل أن يُفرج عنه بكفالة مع وقف التنفيذ، على أن يعود للمثول أمام المحكمة في 18 مارس.

وأثارت القضية اهتماماً واسعاً، خصوصاً مع الإشارة إلى أن المتهم كان يعمل سابقاً تحت إدارة وكالة عرض أزياء، في وقت لم يصدر فيه أي تعليق رسمي من الوكالة.

وبين بريق الأزياء وأضواء المحاكم، يجد الشاب نفسه الآن أمام اختبار قانوني قد يعيد رسم مستقبله بالكامل.