The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the preliminary qualifiers for the local competition for the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran for boys and girls, in its 27th edition for the year 1447 AH.

The Prince of the Medina Region emphasized the great care that the wise leadership gives to the Holy Quran, and the continuous support for Quranic competitions and their programs, which contributes to caring for the memorizers of the Book of Allah, instilling Islamic values, and motivating the youth to memorize the Holy Quran, master its recitation, and reflect on its meanings.

For his part, the Director of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance branch in the region, Osama Makhli, explained that the preliminary qualifiers are part of the competition stages at the national level, aiming to select the male and female contestants who will represent the Medina Region in the final qualifiers. He expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the region for his support and interest in Quranic competitions, and his constant commitment to encouraging the memorizers of the Book of Allah in the region.