دشّن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، التصفيات الأولية للمسابقة المحلية على جائزة الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره للبنين والبنات، في دورتها الـ27 للعام 1447هـ.

ونوّه أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية بالغة بالقرآن الكريم، ودعم مستمر للمسابقات القرآنية وبرامجها، بما يسهم في العناية بحفظة كتاب الله، وترسيخ القيم الإسلامية، وتحفيز النشء على حفظ القرآن الكريم، وإتقان تلاوته، وتدبر معانيه.

من جانبه، أوضح مدير فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة أسامة مدخلي أن التصفيات الأولية تأتي ضمن مراحل المسابقة على مستوى المملكة، وتهدف إلى اختيار المتسابقين والمتسابقات الذين يمثلون منطقة المدينة المنورة في التصفيات النهائية، مقدماً شكره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه بالمسابقات القرآنية، وحرصه الدائم على تشجيع حَفَظَة كتاب الله في المنطقة.