The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental system for committing a grazing offense involving (92) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.