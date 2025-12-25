ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (92) متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental system for committing a grazing offense involving (92) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.