The Ministry of Finance, represented by the Financial Skills Center, has launched the training program "Detecting Collusion in Government Competitions," as part of its efforts to enhance spending efficiency and establish principles of integrity and fair competition in government tenders.

The program comes within the framework of the joint cooperation between the Financial Skills Center and the General Authority for Competition, aiming to build the capacities of participants and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to detect, combat, and report collusion practices in government competitions, contributing to improved spending efficiency and enhanced competitive fairness.

The training topics addressed raising participants' awareness of the concepts of collusion and distinguishing between its types, recognizing its risks and negative impacts, in addition to identifying the factors that lead to its occurrence, applying effective methods to limit it, and implementing the necessary regulatory and preventive measures when detecting any violations in government competitions.

This initiative is an extension of the Financial Skills Center's efforts to develop specialized financial skills and support a more efficient and transparent government competition system, thereby enhancing the quality of public spending.