أطلقت وزارة المالية، ممثلةً بمركز المهارات المالية، البرنامج التدريبي «كشف التواطؤ في المنافسات الحكومية»، وذلك في إطار جهودها الرامية إلى تعزيز كفاءة الإنفاق، وترسيخ مبادئ النزاهة والمنافسة العادلة في المنافسات الحكومية.

ويأتي البرنامج ضمن إطار التعاون المشترك بين مركز المهارات المالية والهيئة العامة للمنافسة؛ بهدف بناء قدرات المشاركين وتزويدهم بالمعرفة والمهارات اللازمة لكشف ممارسات التواطؤ في المنافسات الحكومية ومكافحتها والإبلاغ عنها، بما يُسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق وتعزيز العدالة التنافسية.

وتناولت المحاور التدريبية تنمية وعي المشاركين بمفاهيم التواطؤ والتمييز بين أنواعه، واستشعار مخاطره وآثاره السلبية، إضافة إلى التعرف على العوامل المؤدية إلى حدوثه، وتطبيق الأساليب الفعالة للحد منه، وتطبيق الإجراءات النظامية والوقائية اللازمة عند رصد أي ممارسات مخالفة في المنافسات الحكومية.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لجهود مركز المهارات المالية في تطوير المهارات المالية المتخصصة، ودعم منظومة منافسات حكومية أكثر كفاءة وشفافية، بما يعزز جودة الإنفاق العام.