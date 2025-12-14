تمكّن فريق الحماية في هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، بالتعاون مع القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي والقوات الخاصة لأمن الطرق، من ضبط أحد المخالفين لنظام البيئة، بعد أن تعدّى على سياجات التيسية ودخل منطقة محظورة في نطاق المحمية دون أي تصريح نظامي.

وجاءت عملية الضبط بعد متابعة دقيقة أسفرت عن رصد المخالف أثناء قطعه للسياجات والتعدي على الممتلكات العامة، في سلوك يعد انتهاكًا جسيمًا للضوابط البيئية، كما تم ضبط وتوثيق عملية شروعه في الصيد، الأمر الذي استوجب تطبيق العقوبات المقررة نظامًا على هذا النوع من المخالفات التي تمس الحياة الفطرية.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن أي اعتداء على سياجات المحميات الملكية يعد اعتداءً على الممتلكات العامة وجريمة كبرى تستوجب إحالة مرتكبها إلى النيابة العامة، مع إلزامه بإصلاح الأضرار المترتبة ودفع التعويضات النظامية، إضافة إلى تطبيق الغرامات المقررة نظامًا، التي تشمل غرامة قدرها (10,000) ريال على الصيد دون ترخيص، وغرامة (5,000) ريال على الصيد في الأماكن المحظور الصيد البري فيها، وغرامة (5,000) ريال على دخول المحميات دون ترخيص.

وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الحادثة تعد امتدادًا لجهودها المكثفة في مواجهة التجاوزات البيئية بكل حزم، مشددةً على أنها لن تتهاون مع أي ممارسات تهدد البيئة أو تضر بالتنوع الحيوي داخل نطاق المحمية، كما أوضحت أن تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية الرادعة يأتي ضمن مسؤولياتها في حماية المواقع الطبيعية وضمان التزام الجميع بالأنظمة والتعليمات.

وقدّمت الهيئة شكرها للجهات الأمنية المشاركة، ممثلةً في القوات الخاصة لأمن الطرق والقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، على سرعة الاستجابة وتكامل الجهود التي أسهمت في ضبط المخالف والحد من الممارسات المهددة للبيئة، مؤكدةً في ختام بيانها أن الحفاظ على البيئة يتطلب التزامًا كاملًا بالأنظمة المعمول بها، وأن التعاون المشترك بين الجهات المعنية يمثل ركيزة أساسية في دعم الجهود الوطنية نحو بيئة مستدامة.