The protection team at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Special Forces for Environmental Security and the Special Forces for Road Security, managed to apprehend one of the violators of the environmental system after he trespassed on the fences and entered a restricted area within the reserve without any legal permit.

The apprehension came after careful monitoring that resulted in observing the violator while he was cutting the fences and encroaching on public property, in behavior that constitutes a serious violation of environmental regulations. The attempt to hunt was also documented and recorded, which necessitated the application of the legally prescribed penalties for this type of violation that affects wildlife.

The authority clarified that any assault on the fences of royal reserves is considered an attack on public property and a major crime that requires the perpetrator to be referred to the public prosecution, obligating him to repair the resulting damages and pay the legal compensations, in addition to applying the prescribed fines, which include a fine of (10,000) riyals for hunting without a license, a fine of (5,000) riyals for hunting in areas where hunting is prohibited, and a fine of (5,000) riyals for entering reserves without a license.

The authority emphasized that this incident is an extension of its intensive efforts to confront environmental violations with determination, stressing that it will not tolerate any practices that threaten the environment or harm biodiversity within the reserve. It also clarified that the application of deterrent legal measures is part of its responsibilities in protecting natural sites and ensuring that everyone adheres to the regulations and instructions.

The authority expressed its gratitude to the participating security agencies, represented by the Special Forces for Road Security and the Special Forces for Environmental Security, for their swift response and the integrated efforts that contributed to apprehending the violator and limiting practices that threaten the environment. It affirmed at the end of its statement that preserving the environment requires full compliance with the applicable regulations, and that the joint cooperation between the concerned authorities represents a fundamental pillar in supporting national efforts towards a sustainable environment.