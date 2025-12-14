The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received today (Sunday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan.

During the reception, areas of joint cooperation between the two sides were discussed, along with the most prominent topics of mutual interest.