استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأحد)، الأمين العام لمؤتمر الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية (الأونكتاد) ريبيكا جرينسبان.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث مجالات التعاون المشترك بين الجانبين، وأبرز الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.