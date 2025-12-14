The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Syrian security forces and American forces near the city of Palmyra in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this treacherous terrorist crime, reiterating the League's position of rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications.

Al-Issa extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, expressing full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in facing all that threatens its security and stability.