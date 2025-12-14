دانَتْ رابطة العالم الإسلامي الهجوم الإرهابيّ الذي استهدف قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية قرب مدينة تدمُر في الجمهورية العربية السورية.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة، ندَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الجريمة الإرهابية الغادرة، مجدِّداً التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمُدين للعُنف والإرهاب بكلّ صُوَرِه وذرائعه.

وتقدَّم العيسى بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الضحايا والمصابين، معرباً عن التضامُن التامِّ مع الجمهورية العربية السورية في مُواجهة كلِّ ما يهدِّدُ أمنَها واستقرارَها.