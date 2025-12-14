دانَتْ رابطة العالم الإسلامي الهجوم الإرهابيّ الذي استهدف قوات الأمن السورية وقوات أمريكية قرب مدينة تدمُر في الجمهورية العربية السورية.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة، ندَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الجريمة الإرهابية الغادرة، مجدِّداً التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمُدين للعُنف والإرهاب بكلّ صُوَرِه وذرائعه.
وتقدَّم العيسى بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الضحايا والمصابين، معرباً عن التضامُن التامِّ مع الجمهورية العربية السورية في مُواجهة كلِّ ما يهدِّدُ أمنَها واستقرارَها.
The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Syrian security forces and American forces near the city of Palmyra in the Syrian Arab Republic.
In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this treacherous terrorist crime, reiterating the League's position of rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications.
Al-Issa extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, expressing full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in facing all that threatens its security and stability.