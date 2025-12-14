In a move that enhances reassurance within the Grand Mosque, the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a child identification bracelet service, which is attached to the child's wrist upon arrival, serving as the first line of defense in case they get lost or separated from their companions.

The bracelet contains the contact information of the child's guardians, allowing staff to quickly reach the family and handle the situation with high efficiency, as part of an integrated system focused on the safety and care of those visiting the Sacred House of God, especially the younger age groups.

The authority clarified that this initiative is part of a series of field services aimed at enhancing security within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, alleviating anxiety for parents, while supporting the efforts of specialized teams in responding quickly to emergency situations.

It was indicated that the bracelets can be obtained at King Abdulaziz Gate and King Fahd Gate No. 79, where specialists assist parents in easily and conveniently registering their contact information.

The authority urged families to take advantage of the service, especially during peak times and the seasons of Umrah and Hajj, to ensure a safer and more reassuring experience for children and their guardians.