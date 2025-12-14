في خطوة تعزز الطمأنينة داخل المسجد الحرام، أطلقت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي خدمة سوار تعريفي للأطفال، يُثبت في معصم الطفل فور قدومه، ليكون خط الدفاع الأول في حال تعرضه للضياع أو الانفصال عن مرافقيه.

ويتضمن السوار بيانات التواصل الخاصة بذوي الطفل، ما يتيح للعاملين سرعة الوصول إلى الأسرة والتعامل مع الحالة بكفاءة عالية، ضمن منظومة متكاملة تركز على السلامة والرعاية لقاصدي بيت الله الحرام، خصوصاً الفئات الأصغر سنّاً.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذه المبادرة تأتي ضمن سلسلة خدمات ميدانية تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الأمان داخل المسجد الحرام وساحاته، وتخفيف القلق عن أولياء الأمور، مع دعم جهود الفرق المختصة في التعامل السريع مع الحالات الطارئة.

وبيّنت أن الحصول على الأساور متاح عند باب الملك عبدالعزيز، وباب الملك فهد رقم 79، إذ يقوم مختصون بمساعدة أولياء الأمور على تسجيل بيانات التواصل بسهولة ويسر.

ودعت الهيئة الأسر إلى الاستفادة من الخدمة، لا سيما خلال أوقات الذروة ومواسم العمرة والحج، بما يضمن تجربة أكثر أماناً وطمأنينة للأطفال وذويهم.