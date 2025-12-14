في خطوة تعزز الطمأنينة داخل المسجد الحرام، أطلقت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي خدمة سوار تعريفي للأطفال، يُثبت في معصم الطفل فور قدومه، ليكون خط الدفاع الأول في حال تعرضه للضياع أو الانفصال عن مرافقيه.
ويتضمن السوار بيانات التواصل الخاصة بذوي الطفل، ما يتيح للعاملين سرعة الوصول إلى الأسرة والتعامل مع الحالة بكفاءة عالية، ضمن منظومة متكاملة تركز على السلامة والرعاية لقاصدي بيت الله الحرام، خصوصاً الفئات الأصغر سنّاً.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذه المبادرة تأتي ضمن سلسلة خدمات ميدانية تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الأمان داخل المسجد الحرام وساحاته، وتخفيف القلق عن أولياء الأمور، مع دعم جهود الفرق المختصة في التعامل السريع مع الحالات الطارئة.
وبيّنت أن الحصول على الأساور متاح عند باب الملك عبدالعزيز، وباب الملك فهد رقم 79، إذ يقوم مختصون بمساعدة أولياء الأمور على تسجيل بيانات التواصل بسهولة ويسر.
ودعت الهيئة الأسر إلى الاستفادة من الخدمة، لا سيما خلال أوقات الذروة ومواسم العمرة والحج، بما يضمن تجربة أكثر أماناً وطمأنينة للأطفال وذويهم.
In a move that enhances reassurance within the Grand Mosque, the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a child identification bracelet service, which is attached to the child's wrist upon arrival, serving as the first line of defense in case they get lost or separated from their companions.
The bracelet contains the contact information of the child's guardians, allowing staff to quickly reach the family and handle the situation with high efficiency, as part of an integrated system focused on the safety and care of those visiting the Sacred House of God, especially the younger age groups.
The authority clarified that this initiative is part of a series of field services aimed at enhancing security within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, alleviating anxiety for parents, while supporting the efforts of specialized teams in responding quickly to emergency situations.
It was indicated that the bracelets can be obtained at King Abdulaziz Gate and King Fahd Gate No. 79, where specialists assist parents in easily and conveniently registering their contact information.
The authority urged families to take advantage of the service, especially during peak times and the seasons of Umrah and Hajj, to ensure a safer and more reassuring experience for children and their guardians.