The "SDAIA" Academy has announced the opening of registration for the professional training program in large language models (LLM), which is part of its efforts to empower national capabilities with advanced skills in building and customizing generative artificial intelligence models, and to enhance their abilities in developing innovative solutions based on intelligent models.

The program aims to provide trainees with advanced practical experiences in the field of developing and training language models, enabling them to build advanced applications and improve the efficiency of using artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to enhancing their professional opportunities by supporting them in obtaining professional certifications from (NVIDIA).

The program qualifies participants to pass the professional certification exam (NVIDIA Certified Associate – Gen AI LLMs), through specialized training content that lasts for 4 weeks, targeting specialists and those interested in the field of generative artificial intelligence.

The academy invited those wishing to join the program to register via the link https://athkax.sdaia.gov.sa/events/professional-training-in-generative-ai-nvidia , confirming its continued launch of quality training programs that contribute to the development of national capabilities and support the Kingdom's objectives in building an advanced knowledge system in artificial intelligence technologies.