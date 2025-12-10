أعلنت أكاديمية «سدايا» فتح باب التسجيل في برنامج التدريب الاحترافي في النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM)، الذي يأتي في إطار جهودها لتمكين القدرات الوطنية بمهارات متقدمة في بناء نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي وتخصيصها، وتعزيز قدراتهم في تطوير حلول مبتكرة تعتمد على النماذج الذكية.

ويهدف البرنامج إلى تزويد المتدربين بخبرات عملية متقدمة في مجال تطوير وتدريب النماذج اللغوية، وتمكينهم من بناء تطبيقات متطورة ورفع كفاءة استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافةً إلى تعزيز فرصهم المهنية عبر دعمهم للحصول على شهادات احترافية من (NVIDIA).

ويُؤهِّل البرنامج المشاركين لاجتياز اختبار الشهادة الاحترافية (NVIDIA Certified Associate – Gen AI LLMs)، من خلال محتوى تدريبي متخصص، ويمتد 4 أسابيع، مستهدفاً المختصين والمهتمين بمجال الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي.

ودعت الأكاديمية الراغبين في الالتحاق بالبرنامج إلى التسجيل عبر الرابط https://athkax.sdaia.gov.sa/events/professional-training-in-generative-ai-nvidia ، مؤكدةً استمرارها في إطلاق برامج تدريبية نوعية تسهم في تطوير القدرات الوطنية ودعم مستهدفات المملكة في بناء منظومة معرفية متقدمة في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.