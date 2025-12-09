فعّلت وزارة التعليم الاحتفاء باليوم الدولي لمكافحة الفساد 2025 الذي يوافق التاسع من ديسمبر كل عام؛ لتعزيز التزام الوزارة، ورفع مستوى الوعي بمعايير النزاهة والشفافية والحوكمة، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ونظّمت الوزارة اليوم فعالية بهذه المناسبة في مقرها بالرياض، بالشراكة مع هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد (نزاهة)، وبمشاركة عدد من الجامعات والمدارس.
وشهدت الفعالية عروضاً تقديمية وأنشطة توعوية تناولت محاور متعددة، من أبرزها: الرقابة الذاتية في بيئة العمل، وحماية المبلّغين عن الفساد، ودور القرارات الوظيفية اليومية في الوقاية من المخالفات، إضافة إلى التوعية بمخاطر الفساد، واستعراض ابتكارات رقمية تفاعلية، وأساليب الكشف عن الممارسات المخالِفة.
وأكدت وزارة التعليم استمرار جهودها في مكافحة الفساد عبر تعزيز ثقافة النزاهة داخل المنظومة التعليمية، ورفع مستوى الوعي المؤسسي بمخاطر الفساد الإداري والمالي، وترسيخ قيم المساءلة والسلوك الوظيفي الإيجابي، إلى جانب دعم ثقافة التبليغ عن المخالفات والرقابة الذاتية لدى منسوبيها، من خلال تنفيذ برامج وورش عمل توعوية متخصصة.
The Ministry of Education has activated the celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day 2025, which falls on December 9th each year, to enhance the ministry's commitment and raise awareness of integrity, transparency, and governance standards, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Today, the ministry organized an event on this occasion at its headquarters in Riyadh, in partnership with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), and with the participation of several universities and schools.
The event featured presentations and awareness activities that addressed various topics, including: self-monitoring in the workplace, protection of whistleblowers, the role of daily employment decisions in preventing violations, as well as raising awareness of the risks of corruption, showcasing interactive digital innovations, and methods for detecting non-compliant practices.
The Ministry of Education affirmed its ongoing efforts to combat corruption by promoting a culture of integrity within the educational system, raising institutional awareness of the risks of administrative and financial corruption, and instilling values of accountability and positive work behavior, in addition to supporting a culture of reporting violations and self-monitoring among its staff, through the implementation of specialized awareness programs and workshops.