فعّلت وزارة التعليم الاحتفاء باليوم الدولي لمكافحة الفساد 2025 الذي يوافق التاسع من ديسمبر كل عام؛ لتعزيز التزام الوزارة، ورفع مستوى الوعي بمعايير النزاهة والشفافية والحوكمة، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ونظّمت الوزارة اليوم فعالية بهذه المناسبة في مقرها بالرياض، بالشراكة مع هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد (نزاهة)، وبمشاركة عدد من الجامعات والمدارس.

وشهدت الفعالية عروضاً تقديمية وأنشطة توعوية تناولت محاور متعددة، من أبرزها: الرقابة الذاتية في بيئة العمل، وحماية المبلّغين عن الفساد، ودور القرارات الوظيفية اليومية في الوقاية من المخالفات، إضافة إلى التوعية بمخاطر الفساد، واستعراض ابتكارات رقمية تفاعلية، وأساليب الكشف عن الممارسات المخالِفة.

وأكدت وزارة التعليم استمرار جهودها في مكافحة الفساد عبر تعزيز ثقافة النزاهة داخل المنظومة التعليمية، ورفع مستوى الوعي المؤسسي بمخاطر الفساد الإداري والمالي، وترسيخ قيم المساءلة والسلوك الوظيفي الإيجابي، إلى جانب دعم ثقافة التبليغ عن المخالفات والرقابة الذاتية لدى منسوبيها، من خلال تنفيذ برامج وورش عمل توعوية متخصصة.