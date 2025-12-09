The Ministry of Education has activated the celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day 2025, which falls on December 9th each year, to enhance the ministry's commitment and raise awareness of integrity, transparency, and governance standards, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Today, the ministry organized an event on this occasion at its headquarters in Riyadh, in partnership with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), and with the participation of several universities and schools.

The event featured presentations and awareness activities that addressed various topics, including: self-monitoring in the workplace, protection of whistleblowers, the role of daily employment decisions in preventing violations, as well as raising awareness of the risks of corruption, showcasing interactive digital innovations, and methods for detecting non-compliant practices.

The Ministry of Education affirmed its ongoing efforts to combat corruption by promoting a culture of integrity within the educational system, raising institutional awareness of the risks of administrative and financial corruption, and instilling values of accountability and positive work behavior, in addition to supporting a culture of reporting violations and self-monitoring among its staff, through the implementation of specialized awareness programs and workshops.