Iraqi media figure Nizar Al-Fares revealed the truth about his connection with the Egyptian artist Horia Farghaly after hosting her in one of the episodes of his program, which led to widespread speculation about their engagement.

The Engagement Joke

Al-Fares clarified during his appearance on the program "Mina wa Fina," hosted by media personality Heba Haidari, that what occurred between him and Horia Farghaly was not a real engagement in reality, pointing out that the engagement that appeared during the episode was only within the context of the program.

He confirmed that the situation was spontaneous during the conversation and in a joking manner, without any agreement or intention to announce an official engagement outside the context of the episode, noting that Horia Farghaly is a classy and respected person.

Clarifying the Truth

Al-Fares pointed out that the controversy that arose after the episode caused some misunderstandings, which prompted him to clarify the truth, emphasizing that he does not seek to stir controversy or exploit the situation, but rather to clarify matters and set the record straight.

He added that the crisis ended quickly, and he communicated with Farghaly after the episode aired, stating that their relationship is based on mutual respect, and he said: "Whenever I go to Egypt, I make sure to visit her."

Egyptian Fashion

Al-Fares concluded his remarks by affirming his appreciation for Horia Farghaly both artistically and personally, stressing that the rumors about severe disagreements or a rift between them are untrue, and that things returned to normal after clarifying the circumstances of the situation.

Businessman

Horia Farghaly stated in previous media remarks: "In response to those who say things that did not happen, there was indeed a suitor and I was really going to get married, but it didn't work out. I wish you wouldn't believe what people say."

Her manager, Shaimaa Al-Sha'ar, also revealed that the person who proposed to marry Horia Farghaly is named Engineer "A. Sh," and he is a famous businessman.