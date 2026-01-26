كشف الإعلامي العراقي نزار الفارس، حقيقة ارتباطه بالفنانة المصرية حورية فرغلي بعد استضافتها في إحدى حلقات برنامجه، وما تبع ذلك من تداول واسع لأنباء تحدثت عن خطوبتهما.

مزحة الخطوبة

وأوضح الفارس خلال لقائه في برنامج «منا وفينا» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية هبة حيدري، بأن ما جرى بينه وبين حورية فرغلي لم يكن ارتباطًا حقيقيًا على أرض الواقع، مشيراً إلى أن الخطوبة التي ظهرت خلال الحلقة كانت في إطار البرنامج فقط.

وأكد بأن الموقف كان عفوياً أثناء الحوار وفي سياق المزاح دون وجود أي اتفاق أو نية لإعلان خطوبة رسمية خارج إطار الحلقة، لافتاً الى أن حورية فرغلي شخصية راقية ومحترمة.

توضيح الحقيقة

ولفت نزار الفارس إلى أن الجدل الذي أُثير بعد الحلقة تسبب في سوء فهم لدى البعض، ما دفعه إلى توضيح الحقيقة، مؤكدًا أنه لا يسعى لإثارة الجدل أو استغلال الموقف، وإنما التوضيح لوضع الأمور في نصابها الصحيح.

وأضاف الأزمة انتهت سريعًا، وتواصلت مع فرغلي عقب عرض الحلقة، العلاقة بيننا قائمة على الاحترام المتبادل، وقال: «كلما أنزل مصر بكون حريص على زيارتها».

أزياء مصرية

واختتم نزار الفارس حديثه، بالتأكيد على تقديره لحورية فرغلي فنيًا وإنسانيًا، مشددًا على أن ما تم تداوله عن وجود خلافات حادة أو قطيعة بينهما غير صحيح، وأن الأمور عادت إلى طبيعتها بعد توضيح ملابسات الموقف.

رجل أعمال

وقالت حورية فرغلي في تصريحات إعلامية سابقة: «رداً على الناس اللي بتقول حاجات محصلتش، هو كان فيه عريس وفعلا كنت هتجوز، لكن محصلش نصيب، ياريت متصدقوش كلام الناس».

كما كشفت مديرة أعمالها شيماء الشاعر أن الشخص الذي تقدم للزواج من حورية فرغلي، اسمه المهندس «أ. ش» وهو رجل أعمال شهير.