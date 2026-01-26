Egyptian media sources have revealed that the family of the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez has filed an official lawsuit against the creators of the work "The White Nightingale," accusing those involved of harming the artistic and historical legacy of the Arab singing icon and distorting his image in the eyes of the public.

According to the details of the lawsuit, the family has requested a halt to the show's airing, considering that the content presented includes dramatic treatments and undocumented events that do not reflect the true facts of the late artist's career, infringing on his moral and literary rights, in addition to the misuse of his artistic name without consulting the heirs or obtaining their legal consent.

The family emphasized in their legal memorandum that Abdel Halim Hafez represents an Arab artistic symbol that does not belong solely to his family but is part of the Arab cultural memory, stressing that presenting his biography inaccurately harms his history and his audience, which spans across successive generations.

This legal action comes amid rising controversy surrounding dramatic works that address the lives of deceased artists, especially with the increasing productions that rely on free dramatic treatment without strict adherence to reliable historical sources.

The competent judicial authorities are expected to review the lawsuit in the upcoming sessions to determine the legality of using Abdel Halim Hafez's artistic biography and to rule on the requests for halting the airing and potential compensation, in a case likely to reopen the file on the rights of heirs and the boundaries of artistic treatment of biographical works in Arab drama.