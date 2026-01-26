كشفت مصادر إعلامية مصرية، أن أسرة الفنان الراحل عبدالحليم حافظ، تقدّمت بدعوى قضائية رسمية ضد صُنّاع عمل «العندليب الأبيض»، متّهمة القائمين عليه بالإساءة إلى السيرة الفنية والتاريخية لأيقونة الغناء العربي وتشويه صورته لدى الجمهور.

وبحسب تفاصيل الدعوى، طالبت الأسرة بوقف عرض العمل، معتبرة أن المحتوى المعروض تضمّن معالجات درامية وأحداثًا غير موثقة لا تعكس الوقائع الحقيقية لمسيرة الفنان الراحل، وتمس حقوقه الأدبية والمعنوية، إضافة إلى إساءة استخدام اسمه الفني دون الرجوع إلى الورثة أو الحصول على موافقتهم القانونية.

وأكّدت الأسرة في مذكرتها القانونية أن عبدالحليم حافظ، يمثّل رمزًا فنيًا عربيًا لا يخص عائلته وحدها، بل يشكّل جزءًا من الذاكرة الثقافية العربية، مشدّدة على أن تقديم سيرته بشكل غير دقيق يضر بتاريخه وبجمهوره الممتد عبر أجيال متعاقبة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة القضائية في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول الأعمال الدرامية التي تتناول سير الفنانين الراحلين، خصوصًا مع تزايد الإنتاجات التي تعتمد على المعالجة الدرامية الحرة دون الالتزام الصارم بالمصادر التاريخية الموثوقة.

ومن المنتظر أن تنظر الجهات القضائية المختصة في الدعوى خلال الجلسات المقبلة، لتحديد مدى قانونية استخدام السيرة الفنية لعبدالحليم حافظ، والفصل في طلبات وقف العرض والتعويض المحتملة، في قضية مرشحة لإعادة فتح ملف حقوق الورثة وحدود التناول الفني للأعمال السير ذاتية في الدراما العربية.