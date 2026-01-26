كشفت مصادر إعلامية مصرية، أن أسرة الفنان الراحل عبدالحليم حافظ، تقدّمت بدعوى قضائية رسمية ضد صُنّاع عمل «العندليب الأبيض»، متّهمة القائمين عليه بالإساءة إلى السيرة الفنية والتاريخية لأيقونة الغناء العربي وتشويه صورته لدى الجمهور.
وبحسب تفاصيل الدعوى، طالبت الأسرة بوقف عرض العمل، معتبرة أن المحتوى المعروض تضمّن معالجات درامية وأحداثًا غير موثقة لا تعكس الوقائع الحقيقية لمسيرة الفنان الراحل، وتمس حقوقه الأدبية والمعنوية، إضافة إلى إساءة استخدام اسمه الفني دون الرجوع إلى الورثة أو الحصول على موافقتهم القانونية.
وأكّدت الأسرة في مذكرتها القانونية أن عبدالحليم حافظ، يمثّل رمزًا فنيًا عربيًا لا يخص عائلته وحدها، بل يشكّل جزءًا من الذاكرة الثقافية العربية، مشدّدة على أن تقديم سيرته بشكل غير دقيق يضر بتاريخه وبجمهوره الممتد عبر أجيال متعاقبة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة القضائية في ظل تصاعد الجدل حول الأعمال الدرامية التي تتناول سير الفنانين الراحلين، خصوصًا مع تزايد الإنتاجات التي تعتمد على المعالجة الدرامية الحرة دون الالتزام الصارم بالمصادر التاريخية الموثوقة.
ومن المنتظر أن تنظر الجهات القضائية المختصة في الدعوى خلال الجلسات المقبلة، لتحديد مدى قانونية استخدام السيرة الفنية لعبدالحليم حافظ، والفصل في طلبات وقف العرض والتعويض المحتملة، في قضية مرشحة لإعادة فتح ملف حقوق الورثة وحدود التناول الفني للأعمال السير ذاتية في الدراما العربية.
Egyptian media sources have revealed that the family of the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez has filed an official lawsuit against the creators of the work "The White Nightingale," accusing those involved of harming the artistic and historical legacy of the Arab singing icon and distorting his image in the eyes of the public.
According to the details of the lawsuit, the family has requested a halt to the show's airing, considering that the content presented includes dramatic treatments and undocumented events that do not reflect the true facts of the late artist's career, infringing on his moral and literary rights, in addition to the misuse of his artistic name without consulting the heirs or obtaining their legal consent.
The family emphasized in their legal memorandum that Abdel Halim Hafez represents an Arab artistic symbol that does not belong solely to his family but is part of the Arab cultural memory, stressing that presenting his biography inaccurately harms his history and his audience, which spans across successive generations.
This legal action comes amid rising controversy surrounding dramatic works that address the lives of deceased artists, especially with the increasing productions that rely on free dramatic treatment without strict adherence to reliable historical sources.
The competent judicial authorities are expected to review the lawsuit in the upcoming sessions to determine the legality of using Abdel Halim Hafez's artistic biography and to rule on the requests for halting the airing and potential compensation, in a case likely to reopen the file on the rights of heirs and the boundaries of artistic treatment of biographical works in Arab drama.