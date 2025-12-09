أمير جازان يرعى حفل وزارة الداخلية بمناسبة اليوم السعودي والعالمي للتطوع

The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, attended the Ministry of Interior's celebration for the Saudi and International Volunteer Day 2025, alongside his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center.

Upon his arrival at the event venue, the Prince inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, which features participation from various regional emirates and more than 20 civil and military government entities. He toured the exhibition, which aims to highlight the efforts of the participating entities in the field of professional volunteer work that provides specialized consultations and solutions for various community entities and groups.

After that, the Prince of Jazan honored the ceremonial event and watched a visual presentation that showcases the civilizational message of volunteering, reflecting Islamic and national values, and achieving a positive impact across various sectors. He justified the significance of volunteer work in the Jazan region as a collective effort and a spirit of responsibility, alongside the region's support for volunteer activities and programs to contribute to building a community culture based on giving and dedication, and to reinforce national belonging.

One of the Targets of Saudi Vision 2030



In his speech on this occasion, the Prince of Jazan highlighted the attention given by the wise state, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, to volunteer work, as it is one of the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 and one of the qualitative development goals that volunteers from various sectors contribute to. He emphasized the importance of the forum organized by the Ministry of Interior, hosted by the Jazan region, which aims to build and increase opportunities and initiatives that encourage volunteering, based on the premise that human capital is a fundamental pillar, including the youth of the nation, and to enhance their shared role in serving the religion and the homeland.

Following that, the Deputy Emir of Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, reviewed the most significant achievements of volunteer work in the region over the past years, which have seen increasing numbers up to the current year 2025, reaching 13 million volunteer hours and exceeding 20,000 volunteer opportunities, hoping that these numbers will continue to rise in the coming years under the guidance of the Prince and his deputy.

The Director of Volunteer Work and Community Partnership at the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Rajeh bin Hamad Al-Ajmi, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that organizing the forum is a consolidation of the meaning of giving as an authentic national value that embodies the spirit of initiative and responsibility that the people of this nation possess, contributing to building a vibrant community that seizes opportunities.He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior places great importance on volunteer work by establishing an institutional approach within its framework, recognizing the vital role that volunteers play in supporting security, community, and developmental efforts. He added that effective partnerships built with government entities and the non-profit sector have resulted in the implementation of large-scale volunteer initiatives, increasing the number of volunteers, enhancing organization, and expanding the scope of volunteer work to include technical fields, logistical support, community services, and field assistance, enabling them to contribute in an organized manner to field and awareness activities that support the principle of comprehensive security.At the end of the ceremony, entities affiliated with the Ministry of Interior were honored for their achievements in achieving the indicators of volunteer work at the Ministry of Interior for the year 2025, the path of volunteer initiatives, and the General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication's support for volunteer activities.