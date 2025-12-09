أمير جازان يرعى حفل وزارة الداخلية بمناسبة اليوم السعودي والعالمي للتطوع

رعى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي حفل وزارة الداخلية بمناسبة اليوم السعودي والعالمي للتطوع 2025، الذي تستضيفه إمارة المنطقة في مركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري.
ودشّن أمير المنطقة لدى وصوله إلى مقر الحفل، المعرض المصاحب الذي يضم مشاركة إمارات المناطق وأكثر من 20 جهة حكومية مدنية وعسكرية، وتجول في أرجاء المعرض الذي يهدف إلى إبراز جهود الجهات المشاركة في مجال العمل التطوعي الاحترافي الذي يقدم الاستشارات والحلول التخصصية للكيانات وفئات المجتمع المتعددة.
بعد ذلك شرف أمير جازان الحفل الخطابي، وشاهد الحضور عرضًا مرئيًّا يبرز رسالة التطوع الحضارية التي تعكس القيم الإسلامية والوطنية، وتحقق الأثر الإيجابي في مختلف القطاعات، مبررًا ما يمثله العمل التطوعي بمنطقة جازان من عمل جماعي وروح للمسؤولية، إلى جانب دعم إمارة المنطقة للأعمال والبرامج التطوعية للمساهمة في بناء ثقافة مجتمعية تقوم على البذل والعطاء وترسيخ الانتماء الوطني.

أحد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030


وألقى أمير جازان، كلمة بهذه المناسبة، نوه خلالها بما تقدمه الدولة الرشيدة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين من اهتمام بالعمل التطوعي؛ كونه أحد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وأحد أهداف التنمية النوعية التي يسهم فيها المتطوعون من مختلف القطاعات، مؤكدًا أهمية الملتقى الذي تنفذه وزارة الداخلية، وتستضيفه منطقة جازان، ويهدف إلى بناء وزيادة الفرص والمبادرات المحفزة للتطوع من منطلق أن رأس المال البشري يعد ركيزة أساسية بمن فيهم شباب وفتيات الوطن وتعزيز دورهم المشترك لخدمة الدين والوطن.
عقب ذلك استعرض وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، أهم إنجازات العمل التطوعي في المنطقة عن السنوات الماضية التي شهدت أعدادًا متصاعدة حتى العام الحالى 2025، حيث وصلت إلى 13 مليون ساعة تطوعية، وتجاوزت 20 ألف فرصة تطوعية، مؤملًا أن تتصاعد في السنوات القادمة بتوجيه أمير المنطقة ونائبه.

وألقى مدير العمل التطوعي والشراكة المجتمعية بوزارة الداخلية الدكتور راجح بن حمد العجمي، كلمة أكد فيها أن تنظيم الملتقى يأتي ترسيخًا لمعنى العطاء بوصفه قيمة وطنية أصيلة تجسد ما يتحلى به أبناء هذا الوطن من روح المبادرة والمسؤولية تسهم في بناء مجتمع حيوي مستثمرًا للفرص.
وأشار إلى أن وزارة الداخلية تولي اهتمامًا كبيرًا بالعمل التطوعي بترسيخ نهج مؤسسي له داخل منظومتها إدراكًا منها بأهمية الدور الذي يؤديه المتطوعون في دعم الجهود الأمنية والمجتمعية والتنموية، مضيفًا أن الشراكات الفاعلة التي بنيت مع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي أثمرت تنفيذ مبادرات تطوعية واسعة النطاق، زادت معها أعداد المتطوعين ورفع مستوى التنظيم وتوسيع نطاق الأعمال التطوعية لتشمل مجالات فنية والدعم اللوجستي والخدمات المجتمعية والإسناد الميداني، وتمكينهم من المساهمة المنظمة في الأعمال الميدانية والتوعوية المساندة لتعزيز مبدأ الأمن الشامل.
وفي ختام الحفل كُرمت الجهات التابعة لوزارة الداخلية، في مسار تحقيق مؤشرات العمل التطوعي بوزارة الداخلية لعام 2025م، ومسار المبادرات التطوعية، ومسار الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي بالوزارة لدعمها فعاليات التطوع.