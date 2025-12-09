The General Administration of Mujahideen patrols in the Hail region apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations, in possession of locally sourced firewood offered for sale, and handed over the seized items to the relevant authorities.

This action comes as part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to monitor the marketing activities of local coal and firewood within cities and provinces, as well as on the roads connecting different regions, and what is being disseminated through unofficial channels regarding this activity across various platforms.

The General Administration of Mujahideen urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.