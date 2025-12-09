ضبطت دوريات الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بمنطقة حائل مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، بحوزته حطب محلي معروض للبيع، وسلمت المضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار متابعة وزارة الداخلية لنشاطات تسويق الفحم والحطب المحليين داخل المدن والمحافظات، وعلى الطرق التي تربط المناطق، وما ينشر بطرق غير نظامية عن هذا النشاط عبر مختلف المنصات.

وحثت الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.