وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية -عبر الاتصال المرئي- مع إحدى مؤسسات المجتمع المدني، اتفاقية تعاون مشترك لتوزيع الكسوة الشتوية (كنف) على الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في محافظات حضرموت، والضالع، ولحج، وتعز، ومأرب بالجمهورية اليمنية.

وقّع الاتفاقية مساعد المشرف العام على المركز للعمليات والبرامج المهندس أحمد بن علي البيز، في مقر المركز بالرياض.

وسيجري بموجب الاتفاقية توزيع (20.850) قسيمة شرائية على المستفيدين لكي يتمكنوا من شراء ملابس الكسوة الشتوية عن طريق المتاجر المعتمدة بما يتناسب مع احتياجاتهم، ولمساعدتهم في مواجهة تحديات فصل الشتاء القاسي.

ويأتي ذلك في سياق جهود المملكة ممثلة بالمركز لتعزيز البرامج الإغاثية والمساعدات الإنسانية وإيصال الدعم للأسر المحتاجة والمتضررة، وامتداداً لسلسلة التدخلات الموسمية والطارئة التي ينفذها المركز سنوياً في العديد من الدول ذات الاحتياج.