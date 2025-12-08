The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action signed a joint cooperation agreement via video conference with one of the civil society organizations to distribute winter clothing (Kanaf) to the most needy groups in the governorates of Hadramout, Al-Dhale, Lahij, Taiz, and Marib in the Republic of Yemen.

The agreement was signed by the Assistant General Supervisor of the Center for Operations and Programs, Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayz, at the Center's headquarters in Riyadh.

Under the agreement, (20,850) vouchers will be distributed to beneficiaries so they can purchase winter clothing from approved stores according to their needs, helping them face the challenges of the harsh winter season.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom's efforts, represented by the Center, to enhance relief programs and humanitarian assistance and deliver support to needy and affected families, continuing a series of seasonal and emergency interventions that the Center implements annually in many countries in need.