وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية -عبر الاتصال المرئي- مع إحدى مؤسسات المجتمع المدني، اتفاقية تعاون مشترك لتوزيع الكسوة الشتوية (كنف) على الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في محافظات حضرموت، والضالع، ولحج، وتعز، ومأرب بالجمهورية اليمنية.
وقّع الاتفاقية مساعد المشرف العام على المركز للعمليات والبرامج المهندس أحمد بن علي البيز، في مقر المركز بالرياض.
وسيجري بموجب الاتفاقية توزيع (20.850) قسيمة شرائية على المستفيدين لكي يتمكنوا من شراء ملابس الكسوة الشتوية عن طريق المتاجر المعتمدة بما يتناسب مع احتياجاتهم، ولمساعدتهم في مواجهة تحديات فصل الشتاء القاسي.
ويأتي ذلك في سياق جهود المملكة ممثلة بالمركز لتعزيز البرامج الإغاثية والمساعدات الإنسانية وإيصال الدعم للأسر المحتاجة والمتضررة، وامتداداً لسلسلة التدخلات الموسمية والطارئة التي ينفذها المركز سنوياً في العديد من الدول ذات الاحتياج.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action signed a joint cooperation agreement via video conference with one of the civil society organizations to distribute winter clothing (Kanaf) to the most needy groups in the governorates of Hadramout, Al-Dhale, Lahij, Taiz, and Marib in the Republic of Yemen.
The agreement was signed by the Assistant General Supervisor of the Center for Operations and Programs, Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayz, at the Center's headquarters in Riyadh.
Under the agreement, (20,850) vouchers will be distributed to beneficiaries so they can purchase winter clothing from approved stores according to their needs, helping them face the challenges of the harsh winter season.
This initiative is part of the Kingdom's efforts, represented by the Center, to enhance relief programs and humanitarian assistance and deliver support to needy and affected families, continuing a series of seasonal and emergency interventions that the Center implements annually in many countries in need.