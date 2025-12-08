The scene of Abdullah Al-Hamdan attending the press conference after the Saudi national team's match against Morocco was not a fleeting moment, but rather a sincere moment that carried a lot of courage and responsibility. The player, who wished to step onto the conference stage holding the Best Player award, found himself standing in front of the microphones to deliver a heartfelt apology to the fans and the coach after missing the penalty that was a turning point in the match.



Al-Hamdan said at the conference: "I wished to attend the conference as the winner of the Best Player award, but mistakes are part of football. Today, I made a mistake towards the fans, and I apologized to the coach, and God willing, we promise you to make it up."



In a human gesture that received a lot of interaction, Al-Hamdan approached the head coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, after his speech and kissed his head, in a scene that reflected the strong relationship between the player and his coach, and reinforced the values of discipline and respect within the group. Renard, who had described Al-Hamdan as "a son to him," responded to this moment with a smile that confirmed his trust in his player and his belief in his ability to come back stronger.



The scene at the press conference turned into a space of clarity and responsibility, as the player fully accepted the result, while the coach was keen to support his players and encourage them to overcome the difficult moments. Al-Hamdan sent a message to the fans of the national team, affirming: "We promise you to put in greater effort, return in a better form, and make up for what has passed."