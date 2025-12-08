لم يكن مشهد حضور عبدالله الحمدان إلى المؤتمر الصحفي بعد مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام المغرب مشهداً عابراً، بل كان لحظة صادقة حملت الكثير من الشجاعة والمسؤولية. اللاعب الذي تمنّى أن يصعد إلى منصة المؤتمر وهو يحمل جائزة أفضل لاعب، وجد نفسه يقف أمام الميكروفونات ليقدّم اعتذاراً مؤثراً للجماهير وللمدرب بعد إهداره ركلة الجزاء التي كانت نقطة تحوّل في اللقاء.
الحمدان قال في المؤتمر: «تمنيت أن أحضر للمؤتمر وأنا فائز بجائزة أفضل لاعب، ولكن الأخطاء جزء من كرة القدم. اليوم أنا أخطأت بحق الجماهير، وقدمت الاعتذار للمدرب، وبإذن الله نعدكم بالتعويض».
وفي لفتة إنسانية لاقت تفاعلاً كبيراً، تقدّم الحمدان بعد حديثه نحو المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد وقبّل رأسه، في مشهد عكس قوة العلاقة بين اللاعب ومدربه، ورسّخ قيمة الانضباط والاحترام داخل المجموعة. رينارد، الذي كان قد وصف الحمدان بأنه «ابن له»، ردّ على هذه اللحظة بابتسامة تؤكد ثقته في لاعبه وإيمانه بقدرته على العودة بشكل أقوى.
وتحوّل المشهد في المؤتمر الصحفي إلى مساحة من الوضوح والمسؤولية، إذ أبدى اللاعب تحمّله الكامل للنتيجة، فيما حرص المدرب على دعم لاعبيه وتشجيعهم على تجاوز اللحظات الصعبة. ووجّه الحمدان رسالة لجماهير المنتخب مؤكداً: «نعدكم ببذل جهد أكبر، والعودة بصورة أفضل، وتعويض ما فات».
The scene of Abdullah Al-Hamdan attending the press conference after the Saudi national team's match against Morocco was not a fleeting moment, but rather a sincere moment that carried a lot of courage and responsibility. The player, who wished to step onto the conference stage holding the Best Player award, found himself standing in front of the microphones to deliver a heartfelt apology to the fans and the coach after missing the penalty that was a turning point in the match.
Al-Hamdan said at the conference: "I wished to attend the conference as the winner of the Best Player award, but mistakes are part of football. Today, I made a mistake towards the fans, and I apologized to the coach, and God willing, we promise you to make it up."
In a human gesture that received a lot of interaction, Al-Hamdan approached the head coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, after his speech and kissed his head, in a scene that reflected the strong relationship between the player and his coach, and reinforced the values of discipline and respect within the group. Renard, who had described Al-Hamdan as "a son to him," responded to this moment with a smile that confirmed his trust in his player and his belief in his ability to come back stronger.
The scene at the press conference turned into a space of clarity and responsibility, as the player fully accepted the result, while the coach was keen to support his players and encourage them to overcome the difficult moments. Al-Hamdan sent a message to the fans of the national team, affirming: "We promise you to put in greater effort, return in a better form, and make up for what has passed."