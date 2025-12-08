لم يكن مشهد حضور عبدالله الحمدان إلى المؤتمر الصحفي بعد مباراة المنتخب السعودي أمام المغرب مشهداً عابراً، بل كان لحظة صادقة حملت الكثير من الشجاعة والمسؤولية. اللاعب الذي تمنّى أن يصعد إلى منصة المؤتمر وهو يحمل جائزة أفضل لاعب، وجد نفسه يقف أمام الميكروفونات ليقدّم اعتذاراً مؤثراً للجماهير وللمدرب بعد إهداره ركلة الجزاء التي كانت نقطة تحوّل في اللقاء.


الحمدان قال في المؤتمر: «تمنيت أن أحضر للمؤتمر وأنا فائز بجائزة أفضل لاعب، ولكن الأخطاء جزء من كرة القدم. اليوم أنا أخطأت بحق الجماهير، وقدمت الاعتذار للمدرب، وبإذن الله نعدكم بالتعويض».


وفي لفتة إنسانية لاقت تفاعلاً كبيراً، تقدّم الحمدان بعد حديثه نحو المدير الفني للمنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد وقبّل رأسه، في مشهد عكس قوة العلاقة بين اللاعب ومدربه، ورسّخ قيمة الانضباط والاحترام داخل المجموعة. رينارد، الذي كان قد وصف الحمدان بأنه «ابن له»، ردّ على هذه اللحظة بابتسامة تؤكد ثقته في لاعبه وإيمانه بقدرته على العودة بشكل أقوى.


وتحوّل المشهد في المؤتمر الصحفي إلى مساحة من الوضوح والمسؤولية، إذ أبدى اللاعب تحمّله الكامل للنتيجة، فيما حرص المدرب على دعم لاعبيه وتشجيعهم على تجاوز اللحظات الصعبة. ووجّه الحمدان رسالة لجماهير المنتخب مؤكداً: «نعدكم ببذل جهد أكبر، والعودة بصورة أفضل، وتعويض ما فات».