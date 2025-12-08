أكد المدير الفني لمنتخب المغرب طارق السكتيوي، أن مواجهة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب جاءت في «وقت صعب» أمام منتخب يمتلك جودة عالية وتنظيماً مميزاً، مشيراً إلى أن الأخضر يضم لاعبين يمتلكون قدرات كبيرة بقيادة مدرب ذي خبرة واسعة مثل هيرفي رينارد. وقال في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «كان علينا الفوز، وأشكر اللاعبين على روحهم العالية وإدراك قيمة حمل قميص المنتخب».
السكتيوي أوضح أن الجهاز الفني «قضى ساعات طويلة في تحليل الخصم واحترام المهنة»، مؤكداً معرفته الكبيرة باللاعب السعودي وبجودة ما يقدمه المنتخب السعودي داخل الملعب، مضيفاً: «كانت رغبتهم واضحة بالفوز من خلال القتالية والأداء، لكننا نجحنا في تحقيق الانتصار وصدارة المجموعة».
وردّ السكتيوي على الجدل الذي صاحب احتفاليته بعد المباراة، قائلاً: «الاحتفالية لا أقصد فيها أي أحد. أنا أحب السعودية وجماهير المنتخب السعودي، وعلاقتي بهم كبيرة حتى بعد مغادرتي الدوري السعودي. لدي الكثير من الأصدقاء هناك، والجماهير السعودية على راسي». وأضاف: «ربما أعود للدوري السعودي يوماً ما، فأنا ما زلت أتابعه وأعرف كل الأسماء، وهو من أقوى الدوريات حالياً».
من جانبه، أعرب لاعب منتخب المغرب كريم بركاوي عن سعادته بالجائزة الفردية التي تحصل عليها، معتبراً أنها «للمنتخب كاملاً» وليست له وحده، ومؤكداً أن الجمهورين السعودي والمغربي منحا المباراة «جمالاً خاصاً وروحاً رائعة». وقال: «حققنا الهدف المنشود وهو التأهل، وأشكر زملائي والجماهير على دعمهم».
وبركاوي، شأنه شأن مدربه، شدّد على أن احتفاليته لم تكن موجهة ضد أحد، مؤكداً: «أنا أحب السعودية وجمهورها، وعلاقتي بهم كبيرة وحتى بعد رحيلي ما زلت أتابع الدوري السعودي. ربما أعود يوماً ما». وختم بالقول: «نتمنى أن نلتقي مجدداً في النهائي».
The head coach of the Moroccan national team, Tarik Skitwi, confirmed that facing the Saudi national team in the Arab Cup came at a "difficult time" against a team that possesses high quality and exceptional organization, pointing out that the Green team includes players with great abilities led by an experienced coach like Hervé Renard. He said in the press conference after the match: "We had to win, and I thank the players for their high spirit and understanding the value of wearing the national team's jersey."
Skitwi clarified that the coaching staff "spent long hours analyzing the opponent and respecting the profession," emphasizing his deep knowledge of the Saudi player and the quality of what the Saudi national team presents on the field, adding: "Their desire to win was clear through their fighting spirit and performance, but we succeeded in achieving victory and leading the group."
Skitwi responded to the controversy surrounding his celebration after the match, saying: "The celebration was not aimed at anyone. I love Saudi Arabia and the Saudi national team fans, and my relationship with them is strong even after leaving the Saudi league. I have many friends there, and the Saudi fans are dear to me." He added: "Perhaps I will return to the Saudi league one day, as I still follow it and know all the names; it is currently one of the strongest leagues."
For his part, Moroccan national team player Karim Barkawi expressed his happiness with the individual award he received, considering it "for the entire team" and not just for himself, and confirming that the Saudi and Moroccan fans gave the match "a special beauty and wonderful spirit." He said: "We achieved the desired goal of qualifying, and I thank my teammates and the fans for their support."
Barkawi, like his coach, emphasized that his celebration was not directed against anyone, affirming: "I love Saudi Arabia and its fans, and my relationship with them is strong, and even after my departure, I still follow the Saudi league. Perhaps I will return one day." He concluded by saying: "We hope to meet again in the final."