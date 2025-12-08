أكد المدير الفني لمنتخب المغرب طارق السكتيوي، أن مواجهة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب جاءت في «وقت صعب» أمام منتخب يمتلك جودة عالية وتنظيماً مميزاً، مشيراً إلى أن الأخضر يضم لاعبين يمتلكون قدرات كبيرة بقيادة مدرب ذي خبرة واسعة مثل هيرفي رينارد. وقال في المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «كان علينا الفوز، وأشكر اللاعبين على روحهم العالية وإدراك قيمة حمل قميص المنتخب».


السكتيوي أوضح أن الجهاز الفني «قضى ساعات طويلة في تحليل الخصم واحترام المهنة»، مؤكداً معرفته الكبيرة باللاعب السعودي وبجودة ما يقدمه المنتخب السعودي داخل الملعب، مضيفاً: «كانت رغبتهم واضحة بالفوز من خلال القتالية والأداء، لكننا نجحنا في تحقيق الانتصار وصدارة المجموعة».


وردّ السكتيوي على الجدل الذي صاحب احتفاليته بعد المباراة، قائلاً: «الاحتفالية لا أقصد فيها أي أحد. أنا أحب السعودية وجماهير المنتخب السعودي، وعلاقتي بهم كبيرة حتى بعد مغادرتي الدوري السعودي. لدي الكثير من الأصدقاء هناك، والجماهير السعودية على راسي». وأضاف: «ربما أعود للدوري السعودي يوماً ما، فأنا ما زلت أتابعه وأعرف كل الأسماء، وهو من أقوى الدوريات حالياً».


من جانبه، أعرب لاعب منتخب المغرب كريم بركاوي عن سعادته بالجائزة الفردية التي تحصل عليها، معتبراً أنها «للمنتخب كاملاً» وليست له وحده، ومؤكداً أن الجمهورين السعودي والمغربي منحا المباراة «جمالاً خاصاً وروحاً رائعة». وقال: «حققنا الهدف المنشود وهو التأهل، وأشكر زملائي والجماهير على دعمهم».


وبركاوي، شأنه شأن مدربه، شدّد على أن احتفاليته لم تكن موجهة ضد أحد، مؤكداً: «أنا أحب السعودية وجمهورها، وعلاقتي بهم كبيرة وحتى بعد رحيلي ما زلت أتابع الدوري السعودي. ربما أعود يوماً ما». وختم بالقول: «نتمنى أن نلتقي مجدداً في النهائي».