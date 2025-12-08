The head coach of the Moroccan national team, Tarik Skitwi, confirmed that facing the Saudi national team in the Arab Cup came at a "difficult time" against a team that possesses high quality and exceptional organization, pointing out that the Green team includes players with great abilities led by an experienced coach like Hervé Renard. He said in the press conference after the match: "We had to win, and I thank the players for their high spirit and understanding the value of wearing the national team's jersey."



Skitwi clarified that the coaching staff "spent long hours analyzing the opponent and respecting the profession," emphasizing his deep knowledge of the Saudi player and the quality of what the Saudi national team presents on the field, adding: "Their desire to win was clear through their fighting spirit and performance, but we succeeded in achieving victory and leading the group."



Skitwi responded to the controversy surrounding his celebration after the match, saying: "The celebration was not aimed at anyone. I love Saudi Arabia and the Saudi national team fans, and my relationship with them is strong even after leaving the Saudi league. I have many friends there, and the Saudi fans are dear to me." He added: "Perhaps I will return to the Saudi league one day, as I still follow it and know all the names; it is currently one of the strongest leagues."



For his part, Moroccan national team player Karim Barkawi expressed his happiness with the individual award he received, considering it "for the entire team" and not just for himself, and confirming that the Saudi and Moroccan fans gave the match "a special beauty and wonderful spirit." He said: "We achieved the desired goal of qualifying, and I thank my teammates and the fans for their support."



Barkawi, like his coach, emphasized that his celebration was not directed against anyone, affirming: "I love Saudi Arabia and its fans, and my relationship with them is strong, and even after my departure, I still follow the Saudi league. Perhaps I will return one day." He concluded by saying: "We hope to meet again in the final."