The coach of the Syrian national team, José Lana, expressed his happiness at reaching the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, following a goalless draw against his Palestinian counterpart at the conclusion of the first group stage. He added in a statement during the press conference after the match: "It was a difficult match, and we were aware of that beforehand, as the opponent plays with great focus and with both offensive and defensive intensity. We concentrated on our defensive lines to limit the opponent's danger."

He continued: "We have worked hard in every match, and we have proven that we are up to the responsibility. We will seek to study the opponent in the quarter-finals and focus on the players' recovery, as our goal is to continue our journey and maintain the same momentum. We have many young players whom we want to develop in the best ways for the future."

He concluded: "We do not want to put ourselves under pressure, and we want to improve our performance and do our utmost to continue delivering our best. This tournament has been an ideal opportunity for many players to prove their abilities, and everyone feels proud and honored."