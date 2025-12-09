أعرب مدرب المنتخب السوري خوسيه لانا عن سعادته بالوصول إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، عقب التعادل السلبي دون أهداف أمام نظيره الفلسطيني في ختام منافسات المجموعة الأولى، وأضاف في تصريح له خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب نهاية المواجهة: «كانت مباراة صعبة وكنا ندرك ذلك مسبقاً، وأن المنافس يلعب بتركيز كبير وبكثافة هجومية ودفاعية، وقد ركزنا على الخطوط الدفاعية كي نحد من خطورة المنافس».

وتابع: «لقد عملنا على بذل جهود كبيرة في كل مباراة، وقد أثبتنا أننا على قدر المسؤولية، وسنسعى لدراسة الخصم في الدور ربع النهائي والتركيز على تعافي اللاعبين، حيث هدفنا إكمال المشوار وأن نواصل على ذات المنوال، ولدينا العديد من اللاعبين الشباب الذين نريد أن نؤهلهم بأفضل الطرق للمستقبل».

وختم حديثه: «لا نرغب في أن نضع أنفسنا تحت الضغط، ونريد أن نحسن الأداء ونبذل قصارى جهدنا كي نستمر في تقديم الأفضل، والبطولة الحالية كانت فرصة مثالية بالنسبة للعديد من اللاعبين لإثبات قدراتهم، والكل يشعر بالفخر والاعتزاز».