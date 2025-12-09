أعرب مدرب المنتخب السوري خوسيه لانا عن سعادته بالوصول إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، عقب التعادل السلبي دون أهداف أمام نظيره الفلسطيني في ختام منافسات المجموعة الأولى، وأضاف في تصريح له خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب نهاية المواجهة: «كانت مباراة صعبة وكنا ندرك ذلك مسبقاً، وأن المنافس يلعب بتركيز كبير وبكثافة هجومية ودفاعية، وقد ركزنا على الخطوط الدفاعية كي نحد من خطورة المنافس».
وتابع: «لقد عملنا على بذل جهود كبيرة في كل مباراة، وقد أثبتنا أننا على قدر المسؤولية، وسنسعى لدراسة الخصم في الدور ربع النهائي والتركيز على تعافي اللاعبين، حيث هدفنا إكمال المشوار وأن نواصل على ذات المنوال، ولدينا العديد من اللاعبين الشباب الذين نريد أن نؤهلهم بأفضل الطرق للمستقبل».
وختم حديثه: «لا نرغب في أن نضع أنفسنا تحت الضغط، ونريد أن نحسن الأداء ونبذل قصارى جهدنا كي نستمر في تقديم الأفضل، والبطولة الحالية كانت فرصة مثالية بالنسبة للعديد من اللاعبين لإثبات قدراتهم، والكل يشعر بالفخر والاعتزاز».
The coach of the Syrian national team, José Lana, expressed his happiness at reaching the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, following a goalless draw against his Palestinian counterpart at the conclusion of the first group stage. He added in a statement during the press conference after the match: "It was a difficult match, and we were aware of that beforehand, as the opponent plays with great focus and with both offensive and defensive intensity. We concentrated on our defensive lines to limit the opponent's danger."
He continued: "We have worked hard in every match, and we have proven that we are up to the responsibility. We will seek to study the opponent in the quarter-finals and focus on the players' recovery, as our goal is to continue our journey and maintain the same momentum. We have many young players whom we want to develop in the best ways for the future."
He concluded: "We do not want to put ourselves under pressure, and we want to improve our performance and do our utmost to continue delivering our best. This tournament has been an ideal opportunity for many players to prove their abilities, and everyone feels proud and honored."