The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that army forces have taken over a military base in the northeastern part of the country, after the withdrawal of the forces belonging to the international coalition against ISIS led by Washington.



The media and communication department in the Ministry of Defense stated to the official Syrian television today (Saturday) that the Syrian army has taken over the Rmeilan base in the Hasakah countryside following the withdrawal of the international coalition forces from it.



The United States had withdrawn in February from the Tanf base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, and from a base on the outskirts of the town of Shaddadi, which housed a prison where Kurdish forces held members of the terrorist organization, before government forces advanced into the area. They also began withdrawing from the Qasrk base in Hasakah province.



In recent months, Syrian authorities have expanded their control over areas in the northeastern part of the country that were under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces led by the Kurds, following clashes between the two sides that led to an agreement to integrate the self-administration institutions within the framework of the state.



After bloody clashes, the authorities and the Kurds reached an agreement last January that stipulated a gradual integration of the civil and military self-administration institutions within the framework of the Syrian state.



This week, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara appointed Kurdish leader Siban Hamou as an assistant to the Minister of Defense, in implementation of the agreement.



It is worth noting that Syria had officially joined the international coalition against ISIS, while American forces withdrew from several bases where they were stationed as part of the coalition last month.



The United States deployed troops in Syria and Iraq as part of the international coalition against ISIS, which it formed in 2014, after the organization controlled vast areas of both countries until it was defeated from its last stronghold in Iraq in 2017 and from Syria in 2019.