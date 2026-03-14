أعلنت وزارة الدفاع السورية أن قوات الجيش تسلمت قاعدة عسكرية في شمال شرقي البلاد، بعدما انسحبت منها القوات التابعة للتحالف الدولي لمكافحة تنظيم «داعش» بقيادة واشنطن.


وذكرت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع للتلفزيون السوري الرسمي، اليوم (السبت)، أن قوات الجيش السوري تسلمت قاعدة رميلان بريف الحسكة بعد انسحاب قوات التحالف الدولي منها.


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد انسحبت خلال فبراير، تباعاً من قاعدة التنف على الحدود السورية العراقية، ومن قاعدة على أطراف بلدة الشدادي التي كانت تضم سجناً احتجزت فيه القوات الكردية عناصر من التنظيم الإرهابي، قبل أن تتقدم القوات الحكومية إلى المنطقة. وبدأت الانسحاب من قاعدة قسرك في محافظة الحسكة.


وكانت السلطات السورية قد وسعت في الأشهر الأخيرة سيطرتها على مناطق في شمال شرقي البلاد كانت تحت سيطرة «قوات سوريا الديمقراطية» التي يقودها الأكراد، إثر اشتباكات بين الطرفين أفضت إلى اتفاق بدمج مؤسسات الادارة الذاتية في إطار الدولة.


وبعد اشتباكات دامية، وقعت السلطات والأكراد اتفاقاً في يناير الماضي، نص على دمج تدريجي لمؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية المدنية والعسكرية في إطار الدولة السورية.


وعيّن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع هذا الأسبوع القيادي الكردي سيبان حمو معاوناً لوزير الدفاع، تطبيقاً للاتفاق.


يذكر أن سورية كانت قد انضمّت رسمياً إلى التحالف الدولي لمكافحة تنظيم «داعش»، بينما انسحبت القوات الأمريكية من قواعد عدّة كانت تتمركز فيها في إطار التحالف خلال الشهر الماضي.


ونشرت الولايات المتحدة جنودا في سورية والعراق في إطار التحالف الدولي لمكافحة تنظيم «داعش» الذي شكّلته في 2014، بعدما سيطر التنظيم على مساحات شاسعة من البلدين حتى دحره من آخر معاقله في العراق في 2017 ومن سورية في 2019.