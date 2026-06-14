من المننتظر عقد اجتماع افتراضي، اليوم الأحد، بين وفدي أمريكا وإيران من أجل توقيع اتفاق السلام. وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن التوقيع على مذكرة التفاهم سيكون بحضور نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس ورئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، ويحضر الاجتماع «عن بُعد» وسطاء من باكستان وقطر.

وأفادت المصادر بأنه عقب توقيع الاتفاق سيتم فتح مضيق هرمز والسماح بمرور سفن الشحن دون رسوم، ورفع الحصار الأمريكي عن الموانئ الإيرانية. فيما أعلن مصدر مطلع أن مفاوضين قطريين توجهوا لطهران صباح اليوم في إطار الجهود لإبرام اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، وفق رويترز.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أكد، أمس السبت، أن الاتفاق مع إيران لإنهاء الحرب سيُوقّع الأحد، ويليه مباشرة فتح مضيق هرمز، فيما لم تؤكد طهران رسمياً إلى الآن موعد التوقيع هذا.

بدوره، توقع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف الذي تقود بلاده جهود الوساطة بين البلدين، أمس «إتمام الاتفاق خلال الساعات الـ24 القادمة»، لافتاً إلى «توقيع إلكتروني» تليه محادثات تقنية الأسبوع القادم.

وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية إسماعيل بقائي قال: «علينا الانتظار لمعرفة الموعد المحدد للتوقيع.. لن يكون غداً.. ربما في الأيام القادمة»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة أنباء «إرنا».

وأثارت تسريبات بشأن الاتفاق المرتقب، التي ألمحت إلى تنازلات من قبل الجانب الإيراني، معارضة محافظين متشددين في إيران، إذ تجمع عشرات المتظاهرين أمام مقر لوزارة الخارجية في مشهد شمال شرق البلاد، ورددوا هتافات معارضة للاتفاق ومعادية لوزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي ورئيس البرلمان.

ومنذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار في الـ8 من أبريل بين إيران وأمريكا، اصطدمت المحادثات الجارية من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق بمسائل خلافية كثيرة، كالبرنامج النووي الإيراني والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز ورفع العقوبات عن طهران، وضم لبنان إلى الاتفاق في وقت يواجه حزب الله اللبناني الموالي لإيران هجوماً عسكرياً إسرائيلياً مكثفاً.