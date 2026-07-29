U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran's proxies, threatening during an interview with Fox News today (Wednesday) that he is considering launching strikes against the militias loyal to Tehran, describing them as the "cancer of the world."



Trump revealed that the U.S.-Saudi strikes targeting Iran-aligned militias were coordinated with the Iraqi government. The U.S. president confirmed that he would teach Iran a "harsh lesson"… "They will receive a crushing defeat… We will strike Iran hard." He said, "I will let them keep talking, and the U.S. will launch strikes against them in response to the attacks that targeted American positions in Jordan."



In his statements, Trump described these militias as a "cancer that is exhausting the world," noting that there are additional warnings directed at Iranian proxies currently under consideration. He pledged a "decisive and strong response" against Iran following the missile attack launched by the Revolutionary Guard with ballistic missiles on American forces in Jordan last night.



Trump explained that U.S. forces, during the Iranian missile attack, "had only a few minutes to respond to the surprise attack," indicating that they "intercepted the incoming missiles before they reached their targets."



Trump pointed out that he reviewed a video showing American forces determining coordinates in real-time during the interception process.



The Iranian state television announced that a U.S. airstrike targeted a border point in the city of Piranshahr, in northwestern Iran, near the Iraqi border, on Wednesday.