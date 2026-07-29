توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وكلاء إيران، وهدد خلال خلال مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأنه يدرس شن ضربات ضد المليشيات الموالية لطهران، واصفاً إياها بأنها «سرطان العالم».
وكشف ترمب أن الضربات الأمريكية السعودية التي استهدفت المليشيات الموالية لإيران تمت بالتنسيق مع الحكومة العراقية. وأكد الرئيس المريكي أنه سيلقن إيران «درسا قاسيا».. «ستتلقى هزيمة ساحقة.. سنضرب إيران بقوة». وقال: «سأتركهم يواصلون الكلام وستشن أمريكا ضربات ضدهم رداً على الهجمات التي استهدفت مواقع أمريكية في الأردن».
ووصف ترمب في تصريحاته، هذه المليشيات بأنها «سرطان ينهك العالم»، مشيراً إلى أن هناك تحذيرات إضافية موجهة للوكلاء الإيرانيين قيد الدراسة حالياً. وتعهد بـ«رد قاطع وقوي» ضد إيران، بعد الهجوم الصاروخي الذي شنه الحرس الثوري بالصواريخ الباليستية على قوات أمريكية في الأردن الليلة الماضية.
وأوضح ترمب أن القوات الأمريكية وخلال الهجوم الصاروخي الإيراني «لم يكن أمامها سوى بضع دقائق للرد على الهجوم المفاجئ»، مشيراً إلى أنها «أسقطت الصواريخ القادمة قبل أن تصل إلى أهدافها».
ولفت ترمب إلى أنه راجع مقطع فيديو يظهر أفراداً من القوات الأمريكية وهم يحددون الإحداثيات في الوقت الفعلي أثناء عملية الاعتراض.
وأعلن التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني، أن غارة أمريكية استهدفت نقطة حدودية في مدينة بيرانشهر، في شمال غربي إيران، قرب الحدود العراقية، (الأربعاء).
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran's proxies, threatening during an interview with Fox News today (Wednesday) that he is considering launching strikes against the militias loyal to Tehran, describing them as the "cancer of the world."
Trump revealed that the U.S.-Saudi strikes targeting Iran-aligned militias were coordinated with the Iraqi government. The U.S. president confirmed that he would teach Iran a "harsh lesson"… "They will receive a crushing defeat… We will strike Iran hard." He said, "I will let them keep talking, and the U.S. will launch strikes against them in response to the attacks that targeted American positions in Jordan."
In his statements, Trump described these militias as a "cancer that is exhausting the world," noting that there are additional warnings directed at Iranian proxies currently under consideration. He pledged a "decisive and strong response" against Iran following the missile attack launched by the Revolutionary Guard with ballistic missiles on American forces in Jordan last night.
Trump explained that U.S. forces, during the Iranian missile attack, "had only a few minutes to respond to the surprise attack," indicating that they "intercepted the incoming missiles before they reached their targets."
Trump pointed out that he reviewed a video showing American forces determining coordinates in real-time during the interception process.
The Iranian state television announced that a U.S. airstrike targeted a border point in the city of Piranshahr, in northwestern Iran, near the Iraqi border, on Wednesday.