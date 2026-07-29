توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وكلاء إيران، وهدد خلال خلال مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأنه يدرس شن ضربات ضد المليشيات الموالية لطهران، واصفاً إياها بأنها «سرطان العالم».


وكشف ترمب أن الضربات الأمريكية السعودية التي استهدفت المليشيات الموالية لإيران تمت بالتنسيق مع الحكومة العراقية. وأكد الرئيس المريكي أنه سيلقن إيران «درسا قاسيا».. «ستتلقى هزيمة ساحقة.. سنضرب إيران بقوة». وقال: «سأتركهم يواصلون الكلام وستشن أمريكا ضربات ضدهم رداً على الهجمات التي استهدفت مواقع أمريكية في الأردن».


ووصف ترمب في تصريحاته، هذه المليشيات بأنها «سرطان ينهك العالم»، مشيراً إلى أن هناك تحذيرات إضافية موجهة للوكلاء الإيرانيين قيد الدراسة حالياً. وتعهد بـ«رد قاطع وقوي» ضد إيران، بعد الهجوم الصاروخي الذي شنه الحرس الثوري بالصواريخ الباليستية على قوات أمريكية في الأردن الليلة الماضية.


وأوضح ترمب أن القوات الأمريكية وخلال الهجوم الصاروخي الإيراني «لم يكن أمامها سوى بضع دقائق للرد على الهجوم المفاجئ»، مشيراً إلى أنها «أسقطت الصواريخ القادمة قبل أن تصل إلى أهدافها».


ولفت ترمب إلى أنه راجع مقطع فيديو يظهر أفراداً من القوات الأمريكية وهم يحددون الإحداثيات في الوقت الفعلي أثناء عملية الاعتراض.


وأعلن التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني، أن غارة أمريكية استهدفت نقطة حدودية في مدينة بيرانشهر، في شمال غربي إيران، قرب الحدود العراقية، (الأربعاء).