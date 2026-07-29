صدرت موافقة المقام السامي على استضافة السعودية للنسخة الثالثة من أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي «إنسو 2026» في جدة، بمشاركة 19 دولة يمثلها نحو 120 طالباً ومختصاً علمياً، وبتنظيم مشترك بين وزارة التعليم ومؤسسة «موهبة» ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة، وتستضيفه جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 9 أغسطس 2026.
ويقام حفل افتتاح أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي، برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، الإثنين 3 أغسطس 2026م.
ويمثل أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي (INSO)، الذي أقرّته الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية عام 2024، منصة علمية دولية لتبادل الخبرات بين الطلبة في مجال العلوم النووية وتطبيقاتها السلمية، وتعزيز الاستخدام الآمن والسلمي للتقنيات النووية، وتحفيز الشباب على التخصص في هذا المجال الحيوي، وتشجيعهم على تطوير حلول وابتكارات تسهم في توسيع تطبيقات العلوم النووية للأغراض السلمية.
تنمية قدرات الطلبة في العلوم النووية
رفع الأمين العام لمؤسسة «موهبة» عبدالعزيز الكريديس، الشكر والتقدير للقيادة نظير الدعم المستمر للطلبة والطالبات الموهوبين والمبدعين، وتمكين أبناء وبنات الوطن من المنافسة في المحافل العلمية الدولية، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة وجهة عالمية لاستضافة أبرز المنافسات والفعاليات العلمية.
وثمّن الشراكة الإستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة، وما تقدمانه من دعم وتعاون في تنظيم الأولمبياد؛ بما يُسهم في تمكين المواهب العلمية، وتنمية قدرات الطلبة في العلوم النووية وتطبيقاتها السلمية، وإعداد الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات العلمية المتقدمة.
وأعرب الكريديس عن تقديره للشراكة الإستراتيجية الراسخة مع وزارة التعليم، التي تمثل شريكاً رئيساً لـ«موهبة» في مختلف برامج اكتشاف الطلبة الموهوبين ورعايتهم وتمكينهم، مشيداً بما تقدمه من دعم للبرامج والمنافسات العلمية، ومثنياً على الشراكة الإستراتيجية مع مدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة، وإسهامها في تنظيم الأولمبياد وتعزيز تأهيل الطلبة في التطبيقات السلمية للطاقة النووية.
5 جوائز دولية للسعودية
يأتي انعقاد الأولمبياد في السعودية تأكيداً لما تحظى به من مكانة متقدمة في استضافة وتنظيم المنافسات العلمية الدولية، ودورها في توفير بيئات تنافسية تُسهم في تنمية قدرات الموهوبين وتعزيز التعاون العلمي، ونجاحها في استضافة أولمبياد الكيمياء الدولي عام 2024 في الرياض، وأولمبياد الفيزياء الآسيوي عام 2025 في المنطقة الشرقية.
وبدأت مشاركة المملكة في أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي، ممثلة بموهبة منذ انطلاق نسخته الأولى في 2024 في الفلبين، ثم في النسخة التالية في ماليزيا عام 2025، وحققت في المشاركتين 5 جوائز دولية، منها ميدالية فضية وثلاث ميداليات برونزية.
وتجسد استضافة المملكة للنسخة الثالثة من أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي التزامها بدعم التميز العلمي، وتعزز حضورها في تنظيم واستضافة المنافسات العلمية الدولية، وترسخ مكانتها وجهةً عالميةً لاستضافة أبرز الفعاليات العلمية، بما يُسهم في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات العلمية المتقدمة.
The approval of the high-ranking authority has been issued for Saudi Arabia to host the third edition of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad "INSO 2026" in Jeddah, with the participation of 19 countries represented by about 120 students and scientific specialists, organized jointly by the Ministry of Education, the "Mawhiba" Foundation, and the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, and it will be hosted by King Abdulaziz University from August 2 to 9, 2026.
The opening ceremony of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad will be held under the patronage of the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, on Monday, August 3, 2026.
The International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO), approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2024, serves as an international scientific platform for exchanging experiences among students in the field of nuclear science and its peaceful applications, promoting the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, motivating youth to specialize in this vital field, and encouraging them to develop solutions and innovations that contribute to expanding the applications of nuclear science for peaceful purposes.
Developing Students' Capacities in Nuclear Science
The Secretary-General of the "Mawhiba" Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Khuraidis, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for their continuous support for talented and creative students, enabling the sons and daughters of the nation to compete in international scientific forums, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global destination for hosting prominent scientific competitions and events.
He valued the strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, and what they provide in terms of support and cooperation in organizing the Olympiad; contributing to empowering scientific talents, developing students' capacities in nuclear science and its peaceful applications, and preparing national competencies in advanced scientific fields.
Al-Khuraidis expressed his appreciation for the solid strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education, which represents a key partner for "Mawhiba" in various programs for discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented students, praising the support it provides for scientific programs and competitions, and commending the strategic partnership with the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, and its contribution to organizing the Olympiad and enhancing the qualification of students in the peaceful applications of nuclear energy.
5 International Awards for Saudi Arabia
The holding of the Olympiad in Saudi Arabia confirms its advanced position in hosting and organizing international scientific competitions, its role in providing competitive environments that contribute to developing the capabilities of the talented, and its success in hosting the International Chemistry Olympiad in 2024 in Riyadh, and the Asian Physics Olympiad in 2025 in the Eastern Province.
Saudi Arabia's participation in the International Nuclear Science Olympiad, represented by Mawhiba, began with the launch of its first edition in 2024 in the Philippines, followed by the next edition in Malaysia in 2025, achieving 5 international awards in both participations, including a silver medal and three bronze medals.
The Kingdom's hosting of the third edition of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad embodies its commitment to supporting scientific excellence, enhances its presence in organizing and hosting international scientific competitions, and solidifies its position as a global destination for hosting prominent scientific events, contributing to the preparation of national competencies in advanced scientific fields.