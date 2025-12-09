Palestine national team coach Ihab Abu Jazar considered his team's qualification to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, following a goalless draw against their Syrian counterpart in the final match of Group A, to be historic given the strength and difficulty of Group A with the presence of both the Qatari and Tunisian teams.



Abu Jazar added: "It is an extremely important achievement, as we were able to bring joy to the Palestinian fans across the country and also abroad. We have achieved what we set out to do, and I want to congratulate all the players on this accomplishment."



He pointed out that the team will continue preparations for the next stage. Abu Jazar concluded his statements: "In light of the circumstances that Palestine is experiencing, every event we participate in represents a great opportunity for us to ensure the Palestinian team's presence, and our ambitions are high to maintain focus in the upcoming match."