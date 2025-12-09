اعتبر مدرب منتخب فلسطين إيهاب أبو جزر تأهل منتخب بلاده إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، عقب التعادل السلبي دون أهداف أمام نظيره السوري في ختام منافسات المجموعة الأولى، بأنه تاريخي في ظل قوة المجموعة الأولى وصعوبتها من خلال تواجد كل من المنتخبين القطري والتونسي.


وأضاف مدرب فلسطين: «إنه إنجاز مهم للغاية، حيث استطعنا إسعاد الجماهير الفلسطينية في أنحاء البلاد كافة، وأيضاً خارجها، وقد حققنا المطلوب، وأريد أن أبارك للاعبين كافة على هذا الوصول».


وأشار إلى أن المنتخب سيواصل التجهيز للمرحلة القادمة. وختم أبو جزر تصريحاته: «في ظل الظروف التي تعيشها فلسطين كل حدث نشارك فيه يمثل فرصة كبيرة بالنسبة لنا من أجل أن يواصل المنتخب الفلسطيني تواجده، وطموحاتنا كبيرة كي نحافظ على التركيز في المواجهة القادمة».