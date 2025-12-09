اعتبر مدرب منتخب فلسطين إيهاب أبو جزر تأهل منتخب بلاده إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، عقب التعادل السلبي دون أهداف أمام نظيره السوري في ختام منافسات المجموعة الأولى، بأنه تاريخي في ظل قوة المجموعة الأولى وصعوبتها من خلال تواجد كل من المنتخبين القطري والتونسي.
وأضاف مدرب فلسطين: «إنه إنجاز مهم للغاية، حيث استطعنا إسعاد الجماهير الفلسطينية في أنحاء البلاد كافة، وأيضاً خارجها، وقد حققنا المطلوب، وأريد أن أبارك للاعبين كافة على هذا الوصول».
وأشار إلى أن المنتخب سيواصل التجهيز للمرحلة القادمة. وختم أبو جزر تصريحاته: «في ظل الظروف التي تعيشها فلسطين كل حدث نشارك فيه يمثل فرصة كبيرة بالنسبة لنا من أجل أن يواصل المنتخب الفلسطيني تواجده، وطموحاتنا كبيرة كي نحافظ على التركيز في المواجهة القادمة».
Palestine national team coach Ihab Abu Jazar considered his team's qualification to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, following a goalless draw against their Syrian counterpart in the final match of Group A, to be historic given the strength and difficulty of Group A with the presence of both the Qatari and Tunisian teams.
Abu Jazar added: "It is an extremely important achievement, as we were able to bring joy to the Palestinian fans across the country and also abroad. We have achieved what we set out to do, and I want to congratulate all the players on this accomplishment."
He pointed out that the team will continue preparations for the next stage. Abu Jazar concluded his statements: "In light of the circumstances that Palestine is experiencing, every event we participate in represents a great opportunity for us to ensure the Palestinian team's presence, and our ambitions are high to maintain focus in the upcoming match."