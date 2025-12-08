The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, begins today (Monday) an official visit to the State of Qatar at the head of a delegation from the Shura Council in response to an invitation received from the Chairman of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem.

Dr. Al Sheikh explained that this visit comes as a reflection of the commitment of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen the deep ties and brotherhood that unite the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the sisterly State of Qatar, and to enhance the frameworks of cooperation and coordination between them in various fields, thereby reinforcing the existing partnership and supporting the course of bilateral relations towards broader horizons.

He pointed out that bilateral visits, whether at the level of council presidents or parliamentary friendship committees, represent an important channel for expanding cooperation horizons and unifying visions regarding various issues, thereby deepening parliamentary partnership and enhancing relations in all areas.

He indicated that the visit reflects the importance of the vital role played by parliamentary diplomacy in supporting the course of bilateral relations and enhancing the coordination of common positions regarding regional and international issues, thereby strengthening joint Gulf action, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect them.

During the visit, the Chairman of the Shura Council will hold an official discussion session with the Chairman of the Qatari Shura Council, and the visit will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two councils aimed at developing and enhancing joint parliamentary cooperation.

The Shura Council delegation includes the Secretary-General of the Council, Mohammed bin Dakhel Al-Mutairi, and council members Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Muhanna, Mohammed bin Saad Al-Farraj, Dr. Hassan bin Hijab Al-Hazmi, Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Ghabban, Major General Badr bin Musaad Al-Shalhoub, Dr. Basim bin Hamdi Al-Sayed, Dr. Taqwa bint Yusuf Omar, and a number of council officials.