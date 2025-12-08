يبدأ رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، اليوم (الإثنين)، زيارة رسمية إلى دولة قطر على رأس وفد من مجلس الشورى تلبية لدعوة تلقاها من رئيس مجلس الشورى القطري حسن بن عبدالله الغانم.

وأوضح الدكتور آل الشيخ أن هذه الزيارة تأتي تجسيدًا لحرص قيادتي البلدين على ترسيخ عمق الروابط والأخوّة الراسخة التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر الشقيقة، وتعزيز أطر التعاون والتنسيق بينهما في مختلف المجالات، بما يعزّز الشراكة القائمة ويدعم مسيرة العلاقات الثنائية نحو آفاق أوسع.

وأشار إلى أن الزيارات الثنائية، سواء على مستوى رؤساء المجالس أو لجان الصداقة البرلمانية، تُشكّل رافدًا مهمًا في توسيع آفاق التعاون، وتوحيد الرؤى تجاه مختلف القضايا، بما يعمّق الشراكة البرلمانية ويعزز العلاقة في المجالات كافة.

وبيّن أن الزيارة تعكس أهمية الدور الحيوي الذي تضطلع به الدبلوماسية البرلمانية في دعم مسيرة العلاقات الثنائية، وتعزيز تنسيق المواقف المشتركة حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، بما يعزز العمل الخليجي المشترك، وذلك بتوجيهات من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، حفظهما الله.

ويعقد رئيس مجلس الشورى خلال الزيارة جلسة مباحثات رسمية مع رئيس مجلس الشورى القطري، وتشهد الزيارة توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين المجلسين تهدف إلى تطوير وتعزيز التعاون البرلماني المشترك.

ويضم وفد مجلس الشورى، الأمين العام للمجلس محمد بن داخل المطيري، وأعضاء المجلس الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن إبراهيم المهنا، ومحمد بن سعد الفراج، والدكتور حسن بن حجاب الحازمي، والدكتور علي بن إبراهيم الغبان، واللواء بدر بن مساعد الشلهوب، والدكتور باسم بن حمدي السيد، والدكتورة تقوى بنت يوسف عمر، وعددًا من مسؤولي المجلس.