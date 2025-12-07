تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، تنطلق يوم الثلاثاء 9 ديسمبر 2025م في الرياض، فعاليات الملتقى العلمي الدولي الثالث للأمن والسلامة، الذي تنظمه جامعة نايف العربية للعلوم الأمنية بالشراكة مع الهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي على مدى يومين، بمشاركة خبراء ومختصين من العاملين والمهتمين والممارسين في مجالات الأمن والسلامة في المنشآت الحيوية في الدول العربية والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية.

ويأتي تنظيم الملتقى استجابة للتطورات، والتحديات الأمنية المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم، لا سيما في ظل التحولات التقنية والرقمية، وتزايد الاعتماد على البنى التحتية الحيوية، وتعدد مصادر التهديدات الطبيعية والبشرية، إذ تبرز الحاجة إلى تعزيز مفاهيم الأمن والسلامة كونها ركيزة أساسية لضمان استقرار المجتمعات واستدامة المؤسسات.

ويهدف الملتقى إلى تحقيق عدد من الأهداف أبرزها نشر ثقافة الأمن والسلامة على المستويات المؤسسية والمجتمعية، وتحليل المخاطر والتهديدات المحتملة التي تواجه المنشآت الحيوية والحساسة، إلى جانب تعزيز آليات التدخل الاستباقي والوقائي لتحسين مستوى الأمن والسلامة، واستعراض أحدث المستجدات والتقنيات في مجال الأمن والسلامة، ويسعى إلى تعزيز تبادل الخبرات بين الباحثين والممارسين والخبراء على الصعيدين المحلي والدولي، وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية لمواجهة التحديات المستقبلية.

وسيناقش المشاركون أوراقاً علميةً متعددةً تتناول آليات الوقاية والتخطيط الاستباقي لتقليل المخاطر والحوادث، وأمن البنية التحتية الحيوية، والتهديدات والتحديات الإرهابية، وإطار عمل الأمم المتحدة، وجهود دعم الدول الأعضاء لحماية البنية التحتية الحيوية، وإدارة الأزمات والطوارئ - إستراتيجيات الاستجابة والتعافي، والتقنيات الحديثة والتحول الرقمي في مجال الأمن والسلامة، وتقييم مدى تأثر منشآت النفط والغاز بالمخاطر والتهديدات الحديثة، ووضع تدابير وقائية لضمان استمرار عملها، إضافة إلى أوراق تتناول الأمن وسلامة الفعاليات والأحداث الكبرى، وإدارة الحشود في الفعاليات الرياضية لتعزيز حماية هذه الفعاليات.

يذكر أن جامعة نايف العربية للعلوم الأمنية والهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي ترتبطان بشراكة إستراتيجية، نفذت من خلالها العديد من الأنشطة والبرامج الأكاديمية والتدريبية، من أبرزها استحداث برنامج «دبلوم الأمن الصناعي والمنشآت الحساسة»، بالتعاون مع المعهد التقني السعودي لخدمات البترول، ونفذ في إطار هذه الشراكة سلسلة من الملتقيات العلمية في مجال الأمن الصناعي.