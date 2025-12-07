Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the third international scientific forum for security and safety will kick off on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in Riyadh. This event is organized by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in partnership with the High Authority for Industrial Security over two days, with the participation of experts and specialists from those working in and interested in the fields of security and safety in vital facilities in Arab countries and regional and international organizations.

The organization of the forum comes in response to the rapid developments and security challenges facing the world, especially in light of technological and digital transformations, the increasing reliance on vital infrastructure, and the multiple sources of natural and human threats. There is a pressing need to enhance the concepts of security and safety as they are a fundamental pillar for ensuring the stability of communities and the sustainability of institutions.



The forum aims to achieve several objectives, the most prominent of which are to promote a culture of security and safety at institutional and community levels, analyze the risks and potential threats facing vital and sensitive facilities, enhance proactive and preventive intervention mechanisms to improve the level of security and safety, and showcase the latest developments and technologies in the field of security and safety. It also seeks to enhance the exchange of experiences between researchers, practitioners, and experts at both local and international levels, and build strategic partnerships to address future challenges.



Participants will discuss multiple scientific papers addressing prevention mechanisms and proactive planning to reduce risks and incidents, the security of vital infrastructure, terrorist threats and challenges, the United Nations framework, and efforts to support member states in protecting vital infrastructure, crisis and emergency management - response and recovery strategies, modern technologies and digital transformation in the field of security and safety, and assessing the impact of modern risks and threats on oil and gas facilities, as well as establishing preventive measures to ensure their continued operation. Additionally, there will be papers addressing the security and safety of major events and activities, and crowd management in sporting events to enhance the protection of these events.



It is worth mentioning that the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the High Authority for Industrial Security are linked by a strategic partnership, through which many activities and academic and training programs have been implemented, the most notable of which is the establishment of the "Diploma in Industrial Security and Sensitive Facilities" program, in cooperation with the Saudi Technical Institute for Petroleum Services. Within the framework of this partnership, a series of scientific forums in the field of industrial security have been conducted.