أعلن السجل العقاري اليوم بدء استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لـ(254,155) قطعة عقارية في مناطق الرياض والقصيم ومكة المكرمة وحائل.

ويشمل التسجيل (146) حيًا بمنطقة الرياض في عدد من المحافظات، ففي محافظة ضرما سيبدأ التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي المعارض، حي الأندلس، حي الديرة، حي البديع الغربي، حي الهدا، حي طويق، حي العزيزية، حي الخزامى، حي البطين، حي الريان، حي المنتزه، حي النخيل، حي البديع الشرقي، حي الربيع، حي اليمامة، حي الورود، حي الشروق، حي الخالدية، حي روافة، حي العارض، وحي النهضة).

وفي محافظة مرات سيبدأ التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي الدانة، حي النزهة، حي الصناعية بلبخة، حي الديرة القديمة بلبخة، حي الديرة القديمة بحويتة، حي المحمدية)، ويشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة الخرج: (أجزاء من حي فرزان، جزء من حي منطقة مفتوحة تابعة لبلدية السلي).

وفي محافظة القويعية سيبدأ السجل العقاري أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في الأحياء التالية: (حي السعادة، حي مزعل، حي الورود، حي مخطط رقم 1067، حي مخطط رقم 665، حي المستودعات، حي مخطط رقم 1041 / 1043، حي مخطط رقم 1111، حي مخطط رقم 1075، حي أبو سليم، حي مخطط رقم 1033، حي المروج، حي مخطط رقم 1101، حي الاستراحات (حمد الجبرين)، حي مخطط رقم 995، حي مخطط رقم 1083، حي الخليج، حي البساتين، حي مخطط رقم 913، حي الضريب، حي الجفونية، حي العمدة، حي صناعية مزعل، حي جفارة الجبيري، حي مخطط رقم 1023، حي مخطط رقم 1037، حي سوق غنم مزعل، حي الورود).

كما سيبدأ التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الزلفي: (حي إشبيليا، حي غرناطة)، إضافة إلى الأحياء التالية في محافظة رماح: (حي الأزهار، حي الزهور، حي مخطط الأراضي الحكومية، حي مخطط الأرض الحكومية الواقعة جنوب شرق المخطط 287، حي الياسمين، حي مخطط الأراضي الحكومية شمال المخطط التهذيبي رقم 73 في مدينة رماح، حي المنار، حي النخيل، حي مخطط 94، حي مخطط تهذيبي وتنظيمي لحي الجمالين برماح، حي مخطط 144، حي النرجس، حي الريان، حي الواحة، حي المروج، مسجد العيد برماح، حي مخطط الأراضي الحكومية شرق بلدة رماح، حي السلام، حي الورود، حي الخزامى، حي الفيحانية، حي النزهة، حي الصناعية، حي التعاون، جزء من حي منطقة مفتوحة تابعة لبلدية الشرق).

ويشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة حريملاء: (حي ج 19، حي الحزم، حي ج 11، حي النخيل، حي ج 12، حي الروضة، حي ج 14، حي ج 16، حي ج 7، حي ج 9، حي ج 10، حي النهضة، حي ج 1، حي ج 3، حي ج 18، حي القرينة القديمة، حي لبب، حي ج 17، حي ج 6، حي ج 13، حي الديرة، حي ج 2، حي الخزيمي، حي القرينة الجديدة، حي ج 5، حي السد، حي ج 8، حي ج 15، حي ج 4)، ويشمل التسجيل مناطق عقارية في (محافظة الرين، محافظة عفيف، محافظة المجمعة، محافظة الغاط، محافظة الدلم، محافظة الأفلاج، محافظة ثادق).

وفي منطقة القصيم سيبدأ التسجيل في 139 حيًا تشمل في محافظة المذنب الأحياء التالية: (حي السلام، حي مزارع العدان، حي مزارع السفالة، حي الدوائر الحكومي، حي المجصة، حي الفايزية، حي ج 22، حي الروضة، حي الصناعية، حي العليا والهيشة، حي البستان، حي الريان، حي الحزم، حي محطة معالجة، حي الجديدة، حي المنتزه، حي المكيلي، حي الديرة القديمة، حي المروج، حي الثليماء، حي الشورقية، حي الصالحية، حي منتزهات خرطم، حي الخالدية، حي سهلة المطلق، حي الجراية، حي الأندلس، حي أم عشيرة، حي قرطبة، حي العلاوة، حي اللصافة، حي ج 21، حي النويديس، حي الرميلة، حي نبعة، حي ج 25، حي الصفراء، حي الملك عبدالله، حي الطلعة، حي الجادة، حي عسيلة، حي المقاطر، حي أم الحمام، حي الرفيعة، حي شورقية الجارالله، حي ج 19، حي المنيقع، حي صفية، حي شيحة، حي الخزان، حي الجحانية، حي قليطة، حي التحلية، حي النهير، حي القادسية، حي خزامى، حي القاع، حي النسيم، حي عين العقيلي، حي المنار، حي القفيفة، حي المقبرة، حي ج 20، حي الفضيلة، حي الحصان، حي الروضة 1، حي النصيرة، حي الورود، حي سمحة، حي مزرعة شمال، حي النخيل، حي السليمية، حي مزرعة جنوب).

كما سيبدأ التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الأسياح: (حي قصر العبدالله الشرقي، حي خصيبة الشرقية، حي الريان، حي العليا، حي الاستراحات، حي البرود، حي الرفيعة، حي طريف الأسياح، حي الربيع، حي الأزهار، حي المنتزه، حي القدس، حي البساتين، حي الغدير، حي الشفاء، حي عين بن فهيد، حي العزيزية، حي النهضة، حي الرياض، حي الزهرة، حي الربوة، حي الجزيرة، حي قصر العبدالله الغربي، حي النزهة، حي خصيبة الغربية، حي الياسمين، حي الروضة، حي المصيف، حي الربوة، حي البرقاء).

ويشمل التسجيل في محافظة الشماسية الأحياء التالية: (حي البلاد، حي القدس، حي الشفاء، جزء من حي شرق بريدة، حي القادسية، حي النخيل، حي المتوكل، حي برزة، حي القلعة، حي الرفيعة، حي الوزير، حي الأندلس، حي المئوية، حي الغرسات، جزء من حي العود، حي العقدة، حي المتحف، جزء من حي اليتيمة، حي الخبيب، حي الواسط، حي الجال، حي البدع، حي السلام، حي المملكة، حي الفاروق، حي الصفاء، حي الصناعية، حي الشماس)، وفي محافظة البكيرية سيبدأ التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (جزء من حي القرعاء، حي الجامعة، جزء من حي غرب بريدة).

وسيبدأ التسجيل العيني الأول في منطقة مكة المكرمة في الأحياء التالية: (مخطط روابي الحسينية، مخطط حدائق السامي، جزء من حي السلامة، جزء من حي البحيرات، جزء من حي العقبة الشمالي، مخطط النور، أجزاء من حي النقاء الجديد، أجزاء من حي أم الجود، جزء من حي طوى، جزء من حي الشميسي، أجزاء من حي النزهة، جزء من حي البساتين، أجزاء من حي العكيشية، جزء من حي الصفوة، جزء من حي المقام، أجزاء من حي كدي، جزء من حي الزهراء، جزء من حي الخضراء، جزء من حي قرطبة، جزء من حي ريع ذاخر، جزء من حي الكعكية، جزء من حي الغزة الجديد، جزء من حي الهجرة، جزء من حي السنابل، جزء من حي وادي جليل، حي الملك فهد، حي زمزم، جزء من حي العوالي، جزء من حي شعب عامر الجديد، جزء من حي القرارة الجديد، جزء من حي المدعي الجديد، جزء من حي الشميسي).

وفي محافظة بحرة سينطلق التسجيل في الأحياء التالية: (حي الفنار، جزء من حي المستقبل، حي الأصالة)، إضافة إلى مخطط جوهرة الشمال في محافظة الجموم.

وفي منطقة حائل سيبدأ التسجيل في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة الشملي: (حي الاستراحات الأوسط، حي حفائر العهين، حي حفيرة السبعة الأوسط، حي الواحة، حي الجامعة الغربي، حي النخيل الشرقي، حي النخيل الغربي، حي الجامعة الشرقي، حي الريان، حي الحفيرة الغربي، حي حفيرة السبعة الشرقي، حي التعاون، حي الحفيرة الشرقي، حي الإسكان، حي الحفيرة الأوسط، حي الاستراحات الشرقي، حي النهضة، حي حفيرة السبعة الغربي، حي الاستراحات الغربي، حي الجامعة الأوسط)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة الحائط: (حي أبو سهيلات، حي السلام، حي طيبة، حي العليا، حي الريان، حي البستان، حي بجيلة، حي الورود، حي النسيم، حي الربوة، حي الصناعية، حي النزهة)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة بقعاء: (حي الثرياء، حي النفود، حي ج، حي الربوة، حي الشلال، حي الزهراء، حي الشعلة، حي السلام، الحي الصناعي، حي الروضة، حي الخزان، حي الإسكان، حي فوار، حي الخذامة، حي صلاح الدين، حي المنتزه، حي البدع، حي الريان، حي العروبة، حي الدهناء، حي زرود، حي الصناعية، حي الربوة، حي مخطط 1050 المعدل، حي البلد، حي الوسيطاء، حي سوق الماشية، حي القصر، حي النخيل، حي الحزام، حي البساتين، حي الأندلس، حي النهضة، حي الخليج، حي طيبة، حي الشعلة، حي الديسة، حي اليرموك، حي اللواء، حي القاع، حي الظهيرة، حي حمام، حي الرمال، حي المحمية، حي بقعاء الشرقية)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة سميراء: (حي النخيل، حي السلام، حي المملكة، حي النهضة، حي حطين)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة جبة: (حي الخامس، حي التاسع، حي الأول، حي ج 1، حي ج 2، حي الثالث، حي الرابع، حي الثاني، حي الثامن، حي ج 3)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة السليمي: (حي الصناعية، حي الديرة، حي السمراء، حي السليمانية، حي العدل، حي الازدهار)، والأحياء التالية في محافظة الشنان: (حي النخيل، حي البساتين، حي الشرفة، حي الوادي، حي السلام)، كما يشمل التسجيل مناطق عقارية في (محافظة موقق، محافظة الخطة، محافظة الروضة، محافظة الغزالة، محافظة حائل).

ويجب على ملاك العقارات الواقعة في نطاق الأحياء تسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم الخميس 12مارس 2026، ويمكن التحقق من موقع العقار إذا كان ضمن المناطق المعلنة من خلال منصة السجل العقاري.

ودعا السجل العقاري ملاك العقارات إلى تسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري https://rer.sa/ أو تطبيق السجل العقاري، والتواصل مع مركز خدمة العملاء 199002 للاستفسار عن إجراءات وخطوات التسجيل.

ويجب على ملاك العقارات تسجيل عقاراتهم خلال الفترة المحددة للاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصرفات العقارية بيسر وسهولة، وتفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي حددها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.

وأكد السجل العقاري أنه يواصل أعماله في تسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة من السجل العقاري، وذلك ضمن جهوده في زيادة الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع عبر بناء سجل عقاري شامل لمعلومات العقارات في المملكة، يكون مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات.

وسيصدر السجل العقاري «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساسًا في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

ويتم تحديد المناطق العقارية وفقًا لمعايير عديدة وانطلاقًا من دور الهيئة العامة للعقار كونها الجهة المختصة بالتسجيل العيني للعقار وفقًا لقرار مجلس الوزراء وأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيما تتولى الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات والبيانات الجيومكانية والتقنيات الحديثة عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة في خدمات وبيانات العقارات.