The Real Estate Registry announced today the start of receiving applications for the first land registration of (254,155) real estate plots in the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, Makkah, and Hail.

The registration includes (146) neighborhoods in the Riyadh region across several governorates. In the Dhurma governorate, registration will begin in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Ma'arid neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Deira neighborhood, Al-Badee' Al-Gharbi neighborhood, Al-Huda neighborhood, Al-Tuwaik neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Khuzama neighborhood, Al-Batin neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Badee' Al-Sharqi neighborhood, Al-Rabi' neighborhood, Al-Yamamah neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Shurooq neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Rawafah neighborhood, Al-Arid neighborhood, and Al-Nahda neighborhood).

In the Marat governorate, registration will begin in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Dana neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood in Lubkha, Old Deira neighborhood in Lubkha, Old Deira neighborhood in Huwaytah, Al-Muhammadiyah neighborhood), and the registration includes the following neighborhoods in the Al-Kharj governorate: (Parts of Al-Farzan neighborhood, part of an open area belonging to the Sulay municipality).

In the Al-Qwaiyyah governorate, the Real Estate Registry will start the land registration process in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Sa'adah neighborhood, Maz'al neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Plan No. 1067 neighborhood, Plan No. 665 neighborhood, Warehouses neighborhood, Plan No. 1041 / 1043 neighborhood, Plan No. 1111 neighborhood, Plan No. 1075 neighborhood, Abu Salim neighborhood, Plan No. 1033 neighborhood, Al-Muruj neighborhood, Plan No. 1101 neighborhood, Rest Houses neighborhood (Hamid Al-Jubrain), Plan No. 995 neighborhood, Plan No. 1083 neighborhood, Al-Khalij neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Plan No. 913 neighborhood, Al-Dhareeb neighborhood, Al-Jafouniah neighborhood, Al-Omdah neighborhood, Maz'al Industrial neighborhood, Jafarah Al-Jubairi neighborhood, Plan No. 1023 neighborhood, Plan No. 1037 neighborhood, Maz'al Sheep Market neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood).

Registration will also begin in the following neighborhoods in the Al-Zulfi governorate: (Ishbiliyah neighborhood, Granada neighborhood), in addition to the following neighborhoods in the Ramah governorate: (Al-Azhār neighborhood, Al-Zuhūr neighborhood, Government Land Plan neighborhood, Government Land Plan located southeast of Plan 287, Al-Yasmeen neighborhood, Government Land Plan north of the regulatory plan No. 73 in the city of Ramah, Al-Manar neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Plan 94 neighborhood, Regulatory and Organizational Plan for Al-Jamalain neighborhood in Ramah, Plan 144 neighborhood, Al-Narjis neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Waha neighborhood, Al-Muruj neighborhood, Eid Mosque in Ramah, Government Land Plan east of Ramah town, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Khuzama neighborhood, Al-Fihaniyah neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Ta'awun neighborhood, part of an open area belonging to the Eastern municipality).

The registration includes the following neighborhoods in the Harimlah governorate: (Section J 19, Al-Hazm neighborhood, Section J 11, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Section J 12, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Section J 14, Section J 16, Section J 7, Section J 9, Section J 10, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Section J 1, Section J 3, Section J 18, Al-Qurayna Al-Qadeemah neighborhood, Al-Labbab neighborhood, Section J 17, Section J 6, Section J 13, Al-Deira neighborhood, Section J 2, Al-Khuzaymi neighborhood, Al-Qurayna Al-Jadidah neighborhood, Section J 5, Al-Sad neighborhood, Section J 8, Section J 15, Section J 4), and the registration includes real estate areas in (Al-Rain governorate, Afif governorate, Al-Majma'ah governorate, Al-Ghat governorate, Al-Dalm governorate, Al-Aflaj governorate, Thadiq governorate).

In the Qassim region, registration will begin in 139 neighborhoods, including in the Al-Mudnab governorate the following neighborhoods: (Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Adan Farms neighborhood, Al-Safalah Farms neighborhood, Government Circles neighborhood, Al-Majsa neighborhood, Al-Fayziyah neighborhood, Section J 22, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Ulya and Al-Hayshah neighborhood, Al-Bustan neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Hazm neighborhood, Treatment Plant neighborhood, Al-Jadidah neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Mukayli neighborhood, Old Deira neighborhood, Al-Muruj neighborhood, Al-Thulaimah neighborhood, Al-Shurqiyah neighborhood, Al-Salihiyah neighborhood, Khurtham Parks neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Sahla Al-Mutlaq neighborhood, Al-Jarayah neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Um Ashirah neighborhood, Qurtubah neighborhood, Al-Alawah neighborhood, Al-Lisafah neighborhood, Section J 21, Al-Nuwaidis neighborhood, Al-Rumaylah neighborhood, Nab'ah neighborhood, Section J 25, Al-Safrah neighborhood, King Abdullah neighborhood, Al-Tal'ah neighborhood, Al-Jadah neighborhood, Al-Asilah neighborhood, Al-Maqatir neighborhood, Um Al-Hamam neighborhood, Al-Rafiah neighborhood, Al-Shurqiyah neighborhood, Section J 19, Al-Muniq' neighborhood, Safiyyah neighborhood, Al-Shihah neighborhood, Al-Khazan neighborhood, Al-Jahaniyah neighborhood, Al-Qalita neighborhood, Al-Tahliyah neighborhood, Al-Nahir neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, Al-Khuzama neighborhood, Al-Qa' neighborhood, Al-Naseem neighborhood, Ain Al-Aqili neighborhood, Al-Manar neighborhood, Al-Qafifah neighborhood, Al-Maqbarah neighborhood, Section J 20, Al-Fadhilah neighborhood, Al-Hisan neighborhood, Al-Rawdah 1 neighborhood, Al-Nusaira neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Samhah neighborhood, Northern Farm neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Sulimiyah neighborhood, Southern Farm neighborhood).

Registration will also begin in the following neighborhoods in the Al-Asyah governorate: (Al-Abdullah Al-Sharqi neighborhood, Al-Khusaybah Al-Sharqiyah neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Ulya neighborhood, Rest Houses neighborhood, Al-Baroud neighborhood, Al-Rafiah neighborhood, Al-Tarif Al-Asyah neighborhood, Al-Rabi' neighborhood, Al-Azhār neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Quds neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Ghadir neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Ain Bin Fahid neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Riyadh neighborhood, Al-Zahra neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Jazirah neighborhood, Al-Abdullah Al-Sharqi neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Khusaybah Al-Gharbiyah neighborhood, Al-Yasmeen neighborhood, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Al-Masif neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Barqaa neighborhood).

The registration in the Al-Shamasiyah governorate includes the following neighborhoods: (Al-Balad neighborhood, Al-Quds neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, part of the East Buraydah neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Mutawakkil neighborhood, Al-Barzah neighborhood, Al-Qala' neighborhood, Al-Rafiah neighborhood, Al-Wazir neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Mi'awiyah neighborhood, Al-Gharsat neighborhood, part of the Al-Oud neighborhood, Al-Aqda neighborhood, Al-Mat'haf neighborhood, part of the Al-Yateemah neighborhood, Al-Khubayb neighborhood, Al-Wasat neighborhood, Al-Jal neighborhood, Al-Bida' neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Mamlakah neighborhood, Al-Farouq neighborhood, Al-Safaa neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Shamas neighborhood), and in the Al-Buqayriyah governorate, registration will begin in the following neighborhoods: (part of the Al-Qur' neighborhood, Al-Jami'ah neighborhood, part of the West Buraydah neighborhood).

The first land registration in the Makkah region will begin in the following neighborhoods: (Rawabi Al-Husayniyah Plan, Al-Sami Gardens Plan, part of the Al-Salam neighborhood, part of the Al-Buhayrat neighborhood, part of the Northern Aqabah neighborhood, Al-Noor Plan, parts of the New Al-Naqaa neighborhood, parts of Um Al-Joud neighborhood, part of Al-Tuwa neighborhood, part of Al-Shamisi neighborhood, parts of the Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, part of the Al-Basateen neighborhood, parts of the Al-Akisha neighborhood, part of the Al-Safwah neighborhood, part of the Al-Maqam neighborhood, parts of the Al-Kadi neighborhood, part of the Al-Zahra neighborhood, part of the Al-Khadra neighborhood, part of the Qurtubah neighborhood, part of the Ray' Dhakher neighborhood, part of the Al-Kakiyah neighborhood, part of the New Al-Ghazah neighborhood, part of the Al-Hijrah neighborhood, part of the Al-Sanabel neighborhood, part of the Wadi Jalil neighborhood, King Fahd neighborhood, Zamzam neighborhood, part of the Al-Awali neighborhood, part of the New Sha'ab Amir neighborhood, part of the New Al-Qararah neighborhood, part of the New Al-Mudai neighborhood, part of the Al-Shamisi neighborhood).

In the Bahra governorate, registration will start in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Fanar neighborhood, part of the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, Al-Asalah neighborhood), in addition to the Jewel of the North Plan in the Jumum governorate.

In the Hail region, registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in the Al-Shamli governorate: (Middle Rest Houses neighborhood, Al-Hafa'ir Al-Ahyeen neighborhood, Middle Hafa'ir Al-Sab'ah neighborhood, Al-Waha neighborhood, Western University neighborhood, Eastern Nakheel neighborhood, Western Nakheel neighborhood, Eastern University neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Western Hafa'ir neighborhood, Eastern Hafa'ir Al-Sab'ah neighborhood, Al-Ta'awun neighborhood, Eastern Hafa'ir neighborhood, Al-Iskan neighborhood, Middle Hafa'ir neighborhood, Eastern Rest Houses neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Western Hafa'ir Al-Sab'ah neighborhood, Western Rest Houses neighborhood, Middle University neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Hait governorate: (Abu Suhaylat neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Tayyib neighborhood, Al-Ulya neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Bustan neighborhood, Bajilah neighborhood, Al-Wurood neighborhood, Al-Naseem neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Nuzhah neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Buq'aa governorate: (Al-Thuraya neighborhood, Al-Nafud neighborhood, Section J neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Shallal neighborhood, Al-Zahra neighborhood, Al-Sha'lah neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Rawdah neighborhood, Al-Khazan neighborhood, Al-Iskan neighborhood, Al-Fawar neighborhood, Al-Khadhama neighborhood, Al-Salah Al-Din neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Bida' neighborhood, Al-Rayan neighborhood, Al-Urooba neighborhood, Al-Dahna neighborhood, Al-Zarud neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Amended Plan 1050 neighborhood, Al-Balad neighborhood, Al-Wasita neighborhood, Livestock Market neighborhood, Al-Qasr neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Hizam neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Andalus neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Khalij neighborhood, Al-Tayyib neighborhood, Al-Sha'lah neighborhood, Al-Disa neighborhood, Al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Al-Liwa' neighborhood, Al-Qa' neighborhood, Al-Zahira neighborhood, Al-Hamam neighborhood, Al-Rimal neighborhood, Al-Muhamiyah neighborhood, Eastern Buq'aa neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Samira governorate: (Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Mamlakah neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Hattin neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Jabha governorate: (Fifth neighborhood, Ninth neighborhood, First neighborhood, Section J 1, Section J 2, Third neighborhood, Fourth neighborhood, Second neighborhood, Eighth neighborhood, Section J 3), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Sulimiyah governorate: (Industrial neighborhood, Al-Deira neighborhood, Al-Samra neighborhood, Al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood, Al-Adl neighborhood, Al-Izdihar neighborhood), and the following neighborhoods in the Al-Shanan governorate: (Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Shurfah neighborhood, Al-Wadi neighborhood, Al-Salam neighborhood). The registration also includes real estate areas in (Muwuq governorate, Al-Khata governorate, Al-Rawdah governorate, Al-Ghazalah governorate, Hail governorate).

Property owners located within the neighborhoods must register their properties before the end of Thursday, March 12, 2026. They can verify the location of the property if it is within the announced areas through the Real Estate Registry platform.

The Real Estate Registry called on property owners to register their properties through the Real Estate Registry platform https://rer.sa/ or the Real Estate Registry application, and to contact the customer service center at 199002 for inquiries about the registration procedures and steps.

Property owners must register their properties within the specified period to benefit from the services of the Real Estate Registry and to carry out real estate transactions easily and smoothly, avoiding the penalties and fines set by the Land Registration System.

The Real Estate Registry confirmed that it continues its work in registering properties in the areas benefiting from the Real Estate Registry, as part of its efforts to increase reliability and transparency in the sector by building a comprehensive real estate registry of property information in the Kingdom, which will serve as a unified reference for all property data.

The Real Estate Registry will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered, and the new title deed will include the precise geographical location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it, to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its main enablers.

The real estate areas are determined according to various criteria, based on the role of the General Authority for Real Estate as the competent authority for land registration according to the Cabinet's decision and the provisions of the Land Registration System, while the National Company for Land Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using geospatial technologies and modern techniques through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.