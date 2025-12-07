The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Tabuk region. Below is the text:

God Almighty said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered).

And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Tarik bin Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Sama'in Al-Omrani (Saudi national) committed the murder of Hassan bin Issa bin Atiq Al-Atwi (Saudi national) by shooting him, which led to his death following a dispute between them.

By the grace of God, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to implement what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Tarik bin Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Sama'in Al-Omrani (Saudi national) on Sunday, 16/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 7/12/2025, in the Tabuk region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And God is the guide to the straight path.