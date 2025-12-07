أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة تبوك، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (يا أيها الذين آمنوا كتب عليكم القصاص في القتلى).

وقال تعالى: (ولكم في القصاص حياة يا أولي الألباب لعلكم تتقون).

أقدم طارق بن عبدالله بن سليمان السماعين العمراني (سعودي الجنسية) على قتل حسن بن عيسى بن عتيق العطوي (سعودي الجنسية)، وذلك بإطلاق النار عليه مما أدى إلى وفاته إثر خلاف بينهما.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه وقتله قصاصًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه، ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصًا بالجاني طارق بن عبدالله بن سليمان السماعين العمراني (سعودي الجنسية) يوم الأحد بتاريخ 16 / 6 / 1447هـ الموافق 7 / 12 / 2025 بمنطقة تبوك.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسوّل له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.