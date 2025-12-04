تشهد سماء مكة المكرمة فجر يوم غدٍ الجمعة 5 ديسمبر 2025 ظاهرة فلكية نادرة، حيث يتعامد كوكب المشتري على الكعبة المشرفة، ويمكن رؤية المشتري بالعين المجردة كنقطة مضيئة في السماء، لكن تحديد التعامد الهندسي بدقة يتطلب استخدام أدوات فلكية أو برامج محاكاة متقدمة.

وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة، أن كوكب المشتري سيتعامد عند الساعة 03:09 فجرًا بتوقيت المملكة على ارتفاع قدره 89.995 درجة، أي أقل من التعامد الهندسي البالغ (90) درجة بفارق (15) ثانية قوسية فقط، هذا يعني أن الكوكب سيكون قريبًا للغاية من نقطة السمت أعلى الكعبة المشرفة بفارق زاوي لا يتجاوز (0.004) درجة، وهو ما يصنف فلكيًّا على أنه تعامد شبه كامل عالي الدقة.

وأشار إلى أن المقصود بتعامد كوكب المشتري على الكعبة المشرفة أن الكوكب، بالنسبة للراصد في مكة المكرمة، يظهر في السماء قريبًا جدًّا من نقطة السمت مباشرة فوق الرأس، أي عند مروره على خط الزوال المحلي للموقع، فيما يعتمد تحديد هذه اللحظة على حسابات فلكية ومدارية عالية الدقة تأخذ في الاعتبار حركة الكوكب الظاهرية وموقع الراصد وتصحيحات الزمن والمكان، ما يجعل رصدها الدقيق يحتاج إلى نماذج فلكية متقدمة وبرمجيات تخصصية أكثر من الملاحظة البصرية المباشرة.

وقال: «على الرغم من ندرة الظاهرة وتعقيد حسابها، يمكن استغلال تعامد كوكب المشتري عمليًّا لتحديد اتجاه القبلة بدقة عالية؛ إذ إن معرفة لحظة التعامد مقرونة بإحداثيات موقع الراصد تتيح استخدام السمت والارتفاع الظاهري للكوكب لتحديد الاتجاه نحو الكعبة المشرفة مباشرة بوصفه مرجعًا سماويًّا هندسيًّا دقيقًا خلال تلك اللحظة الزمنية المحددة».

وبيّن أبو زاهرة أن تعامد كوكب المشتري فوق الكعبة المشرفة يُعد أقل شيوعًا من تعامد الشمس، لكنه يوفر مرجعًا سماويًا دقيقًا عند لحظة حدوثه، وفي تلك اللحظة يصبح اتجاه المشتري الظاهري في السماء موازيًا تمامًا لخط القبلة بالنسبة للراصدين الواقعين ضمن نطاق خط التعامد الممتد على سطح الأرض، ويتيح ذلك تحديد القبلة بسهولة ودقة عالية دون الحاجة إلى حسابات رياضية معقدة.

وأضاف أن هذا النطاق يشمل غالبية الدول العربية، وخصوصًا دول الخليج العربي، حيث يكون التوافق بين اتجاه المشتري والقبلة شبه كامل عمليًا، بينما يزداد الفرق الزاوي تدريجيًا في المواقع البعيدة عن مكة، ما يتطلب في هذه الحالات استخدام الحسابات الفلكية لتصحيح الاتجاه، أما خارج نطاق العالم العربي، مثل أوروبا والأمريكيتين وشرق آسيا، فلا يكون توافق اتجاه المشتري مع القبلة مباشرًا، ويصبح من الضروري الاعتماد على الحساب الفلكي الكامل للسمت لتحديد الاتجاه بدقة.

وأوضح أن هذا الحدث الفلكي يحمل أهمية علمية وجمالية على حد سواء، فهو يمثل اختبارًا عمليًا لدقة النماذج الفلكية لحركة المشتري من منظور رصدي أرضي، ويُظهر انتظام حركة الأجرام السماوية وقدرتها على التنبؤ، ما يعكس النظام الكوني الدقيق، ويسهم في تعزيز الفهم العلمي لكروية الأرض، إذ بينما يوفر تعامد الشمس والقمر أدلة واضحة على اختلاف الزوايا حسب الموقع الجغرافي، يضيف تعامد جرم أبعد مثل المشتري دليلًا إضافيًا على دقة التوقعات الفلكية والجيوديسية.

وأشار إلى أنه يمكن استغلال هذه الظواهر في التعليم العلمي لشرح مفاهيم الزوال والميل السماوي والارتفاع الزاوي، بالإضافة إلى توضيح كيفية محاكاة السماء عبر البرامج الفلكية لجميع العواصم العربية ودول الخليج العربي، لافتًا النظر إلى أنه ومن الناحية العملية لتحديد القبلة فيبقى تعامد الشمس الأكثر دقة وسهولة بفضل مراقبة الظلال، بينما يوفر تعامد القمر خيارًا متوسطًا مفيدًا في بعض المواقع والظروف.