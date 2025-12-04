The sky of Mecca will witness a rare astronomical phenomenon at dawn tomorrow, Friday, December 5, 2025, when the planet Jupiter will be in direct alignment with the Kaaba. Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye as a bright point in the sky, but accurately determining the geometric alignment requires the use of astronomical tools or advanced simulation programs.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, reported that Jupiter will align at 03:09 AM local time at an altitude of 89.995 degrees, which is less than the geometric alignment of 90 degrees by only 15 arc seconds. This means that the planet will be very close to the zenith point directly above the Kaaba, with an angular difference not exceeding 0.004 degrees, which is classified astronomically as a high-precision near-complete alignment.

He pointed out that the alignment of Jupiter with the Kaaba means that the planet, from the perspective of an observer in Mecca, appears in the sky very close to the zenith point directly overhead, which occurs when it crosses the local meridian of the location. The determination of this moment relies on highly accurate astronomical and orbital calculations that take into account the apparent motion of the planet, the observer's location, and corrections for time and place, making precise observation require advanced astronomical models and specialized software rather than direct visual observation.

He said: "Despite the rarity of the phenomenon and the complexity of its calculations, the alignment of Jupiter can be practically utilized to determine the Qibla direction with high accuracy; knowing the moment of alignment, combined with the coordinates of the observer's location, allows the use of the azimuth and apparent altitude of the planet to directly determine the direction towards the Kaaba as a precise geometric celestial reference during that specific moment in time."

Abu Zahra explained that the alignment of Jupiter above the Kaaba is less common than the alignment of the sun, but it provides a precise celestial reference at the moment it occurs. At that moment, the apparent direction of Jupiter in the sky is perfectly parallel to the Qibla line for observers located within the range of the alignment extending across the Earth's surface, allowing for easy and highly accurate determination of the Qibla without the need for complex mathematical calculations.

He added that this range includes most Arab countries, especially the Gulf states, where the alignment between the direction of Jupiter and the Qibla is practically nearly complete. Meanwhile, the angular difference gradually increases in locations farther from Mecca, requiring astronomical calculations to correct the direction in these cases. Outside the Arab world, such as in Europe, the Americas, and East Asia, the alignment of Jupiter with the Qibla is not direct, making it necessary to rely on complete astronomical calculations for the azimuth to determine the direction accurately.

He clarified that this astronomical event holds both scientific and aesthetic significance, as it represents a practical test of the accuracy of astronomical models of Jupiter's motion from an Earth-based observational perspective. It demonstrates the regularity of celestial bodies' movements and their predictive capabilities, reflecting the precise cosmic order and contributing to enhancing scientific understanding of the Earth's sphericity. While the alignments of the sun and moon provide clear evidence of varying angles based on geographical location, the alignment of a more distant body like Jupiter adds additional evidence of the accuracy of astronomical and geodetic predictions.

He noted that these phenomena can be utilized in scientific education to explain concepts of the meridian, celestial tilt, and angular altitude, in addition to illustrating how to simulate the sky using astronomical software for all Arab capitals and Gulf countries. He pointed out that, practically speaking, to determine the Qibla, the alignment of the sun remains the most accurate and easiest due to shadow observation, while the alignment of the moon provides a useful intermediate option in some locations and conditions.